Nelda Joanne (Clayton) Hightower

March 11, 1945 – August 11, 2024

FORESTBURG – Dale Allan Shults, 79, died peacefully on Aug. 11, 2024 surrounded by family in Decatur.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 14 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. on Aug. 15 the Perryman Cemetery in Forestburg, with Sam Campbell officiating.

Dale was born March 11, 1945 to Allen and Ola Mae Shults. He graduated from Forestburg High School in 1963 and served in the United States Army in the late 1960’s. He began working at a young age. Dale’s first job was for Red Wylie Grocery in Forestburg, often mentioning how good they were to him. After graduation he went to work for Muenster Cheese Plant, and later for General Motors for 32 years until his retirement in 1997. Dale and his brother Bo were able to retire on the very same day.

He loved sports and enjoyed watching his niece and nephew play. He enjoyed sharing many stories about his commute to and from General Motors with his brothers and friends. He enjoyed retirement, working with his cattle and not punching a time clock. He loved going to town (Forestburg) to get a burger and visit with friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Ola Mae Shults; sister, Jennie Conway and brothers, Arnold and Donnie Shults.

Dale is survived by his brother, Bo Shults and wife Alice; nephews, Brent Shults and wife Melanie and Matt Shults; niece, Krista Hurst and husband Hayes and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

