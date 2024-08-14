Simple school day solutions

Make back-to-school shopping fun and easy

(Family Features) Picking out new clothes and shoes, and gathering notebooks, pens, pencils and other supplies is part of the annual back-to-school tradition, but there are other important tools to consider for the classroom – and beyond – when the school bells signal the start of a new year.

This year, make sure your students have everything needed to make the grade with must-haves like the latest tech, on-the-go snacks and tools for organizing and securing valuables, lunches and other supplies on-the-go.

Reward Your Student with an Energizing Snack

Fuel up for homework time and after-school activities with a back-to-school snack hack like Sabra Snackers. The pre-portioned snacks make snack time easy by providing a single serving of creamy, delicious hummus served with pretzel crisps or chips. Containing 10 grams of protein (11% Daily Value), Smart Snackers are a perfect way to give your student an A+ treat that makes the grade both on flavor and convenience. After long days in the classroom, they’re an ideal way to reward all that hard work. Find more back-to-school snacking solutions and nutrition information at sabra.com.

Secure, Convenient, On-the-Go Valuables Storage

Built to provide premium protection for smartphones, cameras, keys, cash, jewelry and more, the Master Lock 5900D Portable Safe keeps items secure whether on or off campus. It features durable construction made to withstand everyday use and is water resistant, so students can lock up valuables using their own combination for keyless convenience. The cable can wrap tightly to the safe then be securely fixed around an object or used as a carrying handle. Shock-absorbing foam lines the storage area and an ear bud or charging cable access port offers on-the-go convenience. Find more information at MasterLock.com.

Pack Hassle-Free Lunches with an Eco-Friendly Lunchbox

Designed for variety and versatility at mealtime, the PlanetBox Rover Stainless Steel Lunchbox is an eco-friendly solution that makes packing school lunches easy. It has four main compartments and one spot that holds a treat plus two leak-proof containers for “wet” foods. It’s perfect for small portion sizes and keeps foods separated for picky eaters. Start by filling the larger, sandwich-sized compartment with the main dish then add fresh fruit, veggies and other snacks to the smaller compartments. This durable lunchbox is built to last, dishwasher safe and toxin-free (no lead, PVC, phthalates or BPA materials). Visit PlanetBox.com for more information.

Select a Stylish, Sturdy Mobile Organization Accessory

A reliable backpack is a must-have for every student. It’s not just a stylish accessory, but also a practical tool for carrying textbooks and school supplies. When choosing a backpack, look for features like padded shoulder straps, built-in organizational tools and multiple compartments – including padded ones for laptops or other electronic devices – to help distribute weight evenly and keep belongings organized. Additionally, select one that reflects your personal preferences. From classic designs to trendy patterns, there are nearly options available to suit students from kindergarten to college.

Enjoy a Seamless Audio Experience

Whether you’re listening to music during your commute, participating in online classes or working on multimedia projects, headphones are an essential school supply for many students in today’s digital age. To enhance your learning experience, choose headphones that provide noise cancellation, comfort, durability and superior sound quality. Over-ear headphones typically provide better sound isolation and are more comfortable for extended use, but in-ear headphones provide ultra-portable convenience. Decide which type best suits your needs best and choose a color or pattern that also reflects your personal style.

