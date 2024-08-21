Live Better
Stay ahead of Medicare fraudsters
(Family Features) Every day, criminals target older Americans with one goal – to steal their Medicare numbers and other protected health information. To fraudsters, this information is just as valuable as credit card information. These criminals steal Medicare numbers and unlawfully bill Medicare for medical services that were never provided to the patient or overbill for provided services.
When criminals commit fraud, and falsely bill Medicare, people’s medical records may become inaccurate and they can suffer delayed or even be denied care. In the end, Medicare fraud costs taxpayers billions of dollars every year. Each dollar lost to fraud takes away resources intended for people with Medicare.
Protect Yourself
Fraudsters are getting creative and new scams are continually emerging. The best thing you can do is beware of people who contact you for your Medicare number or other personal information. You may be contacted by phone, text or email by someone posing as a Medicare representative, a health care provider or even a medical equipment company. If someone you don’t know asks for your Medicare number, hang up or delete the message – this is a scam.
Consider these tips to help protect yourself against Medicare fraud and stay one step ahead of fraudsters:
- Guard your Medicare card just like your Social Security card and credit card.
- Only share your Medicare information with your trusted health care providers.
- Be skeptical of free gifts, free medical services, discount packages or any offer that sounds too good to be true.
- Always check your Medicare claims statements to make sure they are accurate. Call 1-800-MEDICARE if you suspect you or Medicare has been billed for a service you did not receive.
Watch Out for Medicare Hospice Fraud
Beware of scammers offering older Americans in-home perks, like free cooking, cleaning and home health services, while they are unknowingly being signed up for hospice services. The scammers then unlawfully bill Medicare for these services in your name.
Criminals are using every avenue they can to sign you up including door-to-door visits, false advertising, phone, text and email. Hospice care is for people who are terminally ill and only you and your doctor can make this serious decision if you need end-of-life care.
Remember this advice to avoid hospice scams:
- Your doctor is the only one who can certify you’re terminally ill (with a life expectancy of 6 months or less). If you are not terminally ill, you should not receive hospice care.
- Never accept perks or gifts in return for signing up for hospice services.
- Medicare will never provide “free” services like housekeeping.
- Be suspicious if someone offers you free services like housekeeping or cooking in return for your Medicare number.
- Medicare will never come to your home.
Report Medicare Fraud
Reporting Medicare fraud protects you and millions of other people with Medicare and those with disabilities. If you or someone you know has experienced Medicare fraud or suspect an offer you’ve received is a scam, report it as soon as possible. You will never be in trouble for reporting fraud.
To learn more, visit Medicare.gov/fraud. To report potential fraud, call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227).
Information provided by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock
Simple school day solutions
Make back-to-school shopping fun and easy
(Family Features) Picking out new clothes and shoes, and gathering notebooks, pens, pencils and other supplies is part of the annual back-to-school tradition, but there are other important tools to consider for the classroom – and beyond – when the school bells signal the start of a new year.
This year, make sure your students have everything needed to make the grade with must-haves like the latest tech, on-the-go snacks and tools for organizing and securing valuables, lunches and other supplies on-the-go.
Find these ideas, plus more ways to simplify back-to-school shopping, at eLivingtoday.com.
Reward Your Student with an Energizing Snack
Fuel up for homework time and after-school activities with a back-to-school snack hack like Sabra Snackers. The pre-portioned snacks make snack time easy by providing a single serving of creamy, delicious hummus served with pretzel crisps or chips. Containing 10 grams of protein (11% Daily Value), Smart Snackers are a perfect way to give your student an A+ treat that makes the grade both on flavor and convenience. After long days in the classroom, they’re an ideal way to reward all that hard work. Find more back-to-school snacking solutions and nutrition information at sabra.com.
Secure, Convenient, On-the-Go Valuables Storage
Built to provide premium protection for smartphones, cameras, keys, cash, jewelry and more, the Master Lock 5900D Portable Safe keeps items secure whether on or off campus. It features durable construction made to withstand everyday use and is water resistant, so students can lock up valuables using their own combination for keyless convenience. The cable can wrap tightly to the safe then be securely fixed around an object or used as a carrying handle. Shock-absorbing foam lines the storage area and an ear bud or charging cable access port offers on-the-go convenience. Find more information at MasterLock.com.
Pack Hassle-Free Lunches with an Eco-Friendly Lunchbox
Designed for variety and versatility at mealtime, the PlanetBox Rover Stainless Steel Lunchbox is an eco-friendly solution that makes packing school lunches easy. It has four main compartments and one spot that holds a treat plus two leak-proof containers for “wet” foods. It’s perfect for small portion sizes and keeps foods separated for picky eaters. Start by filling the larger, sandwich-sized compartment with the main dish then add fresh fruit, veggies and other snacks to the smaller compartments. This durable lunchbox is built to last, dishwasher safe and toxin-free (no lead, PVC, phthalates or BPA materials). Visit PlanetBox.com for more information.
Select a Stylish, Sturdy Mobile Organization Accessory
A reliable backpack is a must-have for every student. It’s not just a stylish accessory, but also a practical tool for carrying textbooks and school supplies. When choosing a backpack, look for features like padded shoulder straps, built-in organizational tools and multiple compartments – including padded ones for laptops or other electronic devices – to help distribute weight evenly and keep belongings organized. Additionally, select one that reflects your personal preferences. From classic designs to trendy patterns, there are nearly options available to suit students from kindergarten to college.
Enjoy a Seamless Audio Experience
Whether you’re listening to music during your commute, participating in online classes or working on multimedia projects, headphones are an essential school supply for many students in today’s digital age. To enhance your learning experience, choose headphones that provide noise cancellation, comfort, durability and superior sound quality. Over-ear headphones typically provide better sound isolation and are more comfortable for extended use, but in-ear headphones provide ultra-portable convenience. Decide which type best suits your needs best and choose a color or pattern that also reflects your personal style.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock (kids in classroom)
Photos courtesy of Unsplash (backpack, headphones)
SOURCE:
Sabra
Master Lock
Planet Box
Make school mornings more manageable
(Family Features) Getting a family up and out the door before the school bell rings is no small task. Sometimes it can even seem impossible, especially when you encounter unexpected events like a wardrobe mishap or overflowing toilet.
Make mornings run more smoothly this school year with these tips from the experts at American Standard, who know all about the best tools to operate a successful household.
Work ahead, starting your morning before bed. You can lay the foundation for a successful morning before the new day even arrives. Spend time planning for the day ahead before tucking little ones in for the night. Choose outfits, track down missing shoes and verify homework is done and in backpacks before they turn in for the night. Taking time to troubleshoot in the evening can save precious minutes in the morning.
Stick to a standard wake-up routine. Getting kids out of bed when the alarm rings is only half the battle; getting them in motion is the next step. Help your little ones build effective habits so they can start preparing for the day while they’re still shaking away the lingering sleepiness. Lay out a sequence of events they’ll do every morning, such as visiting the bathroom, brushing teeth and hair, getting dressed, making the bed and eating a balanced breakfast. Encouraging these habits builds independence and self-esteem while helping your mornings move faster.
Cut back on messy moments. It’s virtually impossible to supervise every moment of your child’s get-ready routine, but having a home outfitted with the right equipment can make those moments out of sight less concerning. For example, school-aged kids might expect privacy in the bathroom, but they’re not immune to a little mischief and keeping things tidy is rarely their top priority. Consider American Standard’s innovative Champion Toilet that provides the perfect solution to some possibly messy situations. With the industry’s largest trap-way, you can expect a cleaner, more effective flush, ensuring dependable performance every time. It’s virtually impossible to clog – in testing, it even handled flushing a bucket of golf balls – providing the confidence you need that it can withstand your child’s messiest moments. Plus, its power-wash rim cleans the bowl with every flush and the patented EverClean stain-fighting surface inhibits the growth of bacteria, mold and mildew.
Plan time to talk. Often, if kids are dragging their feet in the morning, it’s because they’re dreading something about the day ahead. It could be a test or a conflict with a peer, or it might be something else entirely. Look for signs of concerns and offer an open environment where kids can share their worries with you even when time is tight. Talking about concerns after school is a smart way to tackle worries when they’re fresh, but reinforcing those conversations in the morning can send kids out the door more confidently.
Embrace simplicity and provide nutrition. Trying to cram too much into the morning can set you up for struggles. Avoid piling on too many morning chores and aim for basic breakfasts that provide the necessary fuel to start the day without extra fuss. A well-rounded breakfast with grains, protein and some fresh fruit makes for a perfect way to start the day. That might be a protein-packed cereal and a banana or maybe a frozen breakfast burrito and cup of grapes.
Explore more products that make your mornings more manageable at americanstandard-us.com.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock (father and son brushing teeth)
SOURCE:
American Standard
Make a positive impact by planting a tree
(Family Features) There are countless ways you can make your environmental contributions felt. If you’d like to join millions of others in the fight for Mother Earth, consider one of the most popular gifts given back to the world each year: planting a tree.
Consider these tips to properly plant a tree in your own yard.
Choose the Right Tree and Location
Depending on where you live and your desired outcome, choosing the right tree and planting location are critical factors. Larger shade trees help cool homes in warmer climates, evergreens provide privacy and fruit trees offer a grocery store right in your backyard. Consider your available space along with conditions that will impact the tree itself, such as soil conditions, sun exposure, drainage and more.
Dig Safely
Before digging, remember that proper tree placement requires factoring in underground utility lines, overhead power lines and proximity to sidewalks, driveways and homes. Dial 811, the national call-before-you-dig number, to locate underground utilities and consider contacting an arborist or tree care professional to make sure you’ve weighed all the important factors.
Break Ground
Dig a hole that’s roughly 2-3 times wider than the root ball of your tree and equally as deep as the root ball. Be sure the trunk flare (where the trunk expands at the base of the tree) is partially visible when planted. Remove any wrapping or cover from the root ball and trunk. Lift from the root ball, not the trunk, to place in the hole then straighten vertically and firmly backfill soil around the root ball to stabilize.
Add Mulch
Mulching helps maintain moisture and improve soil conditions while controlling weed growth. Place a 2-3-inch layer in a 3-foot radius around the base of the tree without touching the trunk itself.
Keep Soil Moist
Make sure your tree has enough water to grow strong by keeping the soil moist. Typically, this means watering just once per week, barring rain, but may require more frequency during especially hot weather.
Find more tips for giving back to Mother Earth at eLivingtoday.com.
Watch video to find out how!
SOURCE:
eLivingToday.com
