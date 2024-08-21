Stay ahead of Medicare fraudsters

(Family Features) Every day, criminals target older Americans with one goal – to steal their Medicare numbers and other protected health information. To fraudsters, this information is just as valuable as credit card information. These criminals steal Medicare numbers and unlawfully bill Medicare for medical services that were never provided to the patient or overbill for provided services.

When criminals commit fraud, and falsely bill Medicare, people’s medical records may become inaccurate and they can suffer delayed or even be denied care. In the end, Medicare fraud costs taxpayers billions of dollars every year. Each dollar lost to fraud takes away resources intended for people with Medicare.

Protect Yourself

Fraudsters are getting creative and new scams are continually emerging. The best thing you can do is beware of people who contact you for your Medicare number or other personal information. You may be contacted by phone, text or email by someone posing as a Medicare representative, a health care provider or even a medical equipment company. If someone you don’t know asks for your Medicare number, hang up or delete the message – this is a scam.

Consider these tips to help protect yourself against Medicare fraud and stay one step ahead of fraudsters:

Guard your Medicare card just like your Social Security card and credit card.

Only share your Medicare information with your trusted health care providers.

Be skeptical of free gifts, free medical services, discount packages or any offer that sounds too good to be true.

Always check your Medicare claims statements to make sure they are accurate. Call 1-800-MEDICARE if you suspect you or Medicare has been billed for a service you did not receive.

Watch Out for Medicare Hospice Fraud

Beware of scammers offering older Americans in-home perks, like free cooking, cleaning and home health services, while they are unknowingly being signed up for hospice services. The scammers then unlawfully bill Medicare for these services in your name.

Criminals are using every avenue they can to sign you up including door-to-door visits, false advertising, phone, text and email. Hospice care is for people who are terminally ill and only you and your doctor can make this serious decision if you need end-of-life care.

Remember this advice to avoid hospice scams:

Your doctor is the only one who can certify you’re terminally ill (with a life expectancy of 6 months or less). If you are not terminally ill, you should not receive hospice care.

Never accept perks or gifts in return for signing up for hospice services.

Medicare will never provide “free” services like housekeeping.

Be suspicious if someone offers you free services like housekeeping or cooking in return for your Medicare number.

Medicare will never come to your home.

Report Medicare Fraud

Reporting Medicare fraud protects you and millions of other people with Medicare and those with disabilities. If you or someone you know has experienced Medicare fraud or suspect an offer you’ve received is a scam, report it as soon as possible. You will never be in trouble for reporting fraud.

To learn more, visit Medicare.gov/fraud. To report potential fraud, call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227).

Information provided by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

