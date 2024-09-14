City of Nocona finalizes its new water, sewer rates

By BARBARA GREEN

Just when everyone thought there was light at the end of the tunnel on the Nelson Street drainage project, City Manager Bert Cunningham said new problems arose last week and the contractor also asked for the rain days reportedly owed per the contract.

In the works for almost a year and closing a major thoroughfare at the same time, the city council was updated at its Monday night meeting. The city manager said it was found the culverts that run from Houston Street to the drop box at Mill and Nelson and from the drop box to the bridge culverts have come loose and must be repaired before any more work can be done at the intersection.

Also, the drop box does not have the correct elevation so water will not enter the drop box under normal rainfall circumstances. Cunningham said problems with the drop box continue to be a sore point after previous questions on incorrect soil compaction that also caused delays.

“The project will not be finished until the contractor gets everything fixed at the box and concrete is poured at the intersection. There are other items that need to be addressed, but the drop box is our main concern,” said the manager.

Pictured above: Concrete pour on Nelson Street back in July. Courtesy photo