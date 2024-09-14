Smythe St. property owners happy to see sidewalk replacement

By BARBARA GREEN

A little more than a dozen people attended the public meeting Wednesday night to review sidewalk replacement plans for a one-block section of Smythe Street.

This project is funded through a Downtown Revitalization grant of $450,000 and a 15% match of $67,000 from the City of Bowie.

Lisette Howard of Public Management and Brandon Dusenberry, design engineer with Hayter Engineering, reviewed the project that will replace the west sidewalk on Smythe from Wise to Montague Street.

In addition to the sidewalk there will be new curbing and some brick repair, including some section on Smythe at Tarrant, which have been damaged. There also will be a few new lights, a hydrant will be moved and a “ramp to nowhere” on the opposite side of the street will be torn out and smoothed out to a sidewalk.

City Manager Bert Cunningham said there also are a few places where the brick has been damaged by trash trucks, and those will be replaced with concrete because the brick cannot hold up to the weight.

(Top photo) Lisette Howard of Public Management points out some specifics on the Smythe Street sidewalk replacement project at Wednesday’s public meeting. (News photo by Barbara Green)