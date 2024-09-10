Autumn lawn maintenance tips for a healthy yard

(Family Features) As temperatures drop and the first frost approaches, it’s time to take steps to winterize your lawn to ensure a lush, green comeback next spring.

A thorough inspection can help you identify the needs of your lawn, allowing you to tailor your fall maintenance efforts more effectively. Look for signs of damage such as bare patches, thinning areas or discoloration, and take note of any weeds or pests that may have taken hold. This evaluation sets a foundation for the steps you should take to prepare your lawn for the next growing season.

From mowing one last time (on a lower setting to help minimize the risk of snow mold and other winter-related issues) to removing leaves and applying winterizing fertilizer, these tips can help ensure your lawn is ready for the colder months.

Rake and Remove Leaves

A quintessential autumn chore, raking leaves and removing other debris from your yard can make a significant difference for your lawn’s health. Leaves left on the ground can smother your grass, blocking sunlight and trapping moisture, which can lead to fungal growth and other issues.

Use a lightweight rake to avoid damaging the grass or use a mulching mower to shred leaves into smaller pieces that can decompose and provide nutrients for the soil. If you have a compost bin, fallen leaves can be a valuable addition, enriching your compost with organic matter.

Fertilize for Fall

Fertilizing is a critical component to aiding your lawn in replenishing nutrients that were depleted during the warmer months. A well-fed lawn recovers more quickly from stress and can establish strong roots before winter sets in.

Choose a high-quality, slow-release fertilizer specifically formulated for fall application and apply evenly across your lawn. Applying fertilizer in mid- to late-autumn ensures the nutrients are absorbed by the grass, fostering healthy growth and preparing it to withstand the colder months.

Overseed the Lawn

Overseeding involves spreading grass seed over your existing lawn to fill in bare spots and improve density. Particularly beneficial in the fall, as the cooler temperatures and increased moisture create ideal conditions for seed germination, the practice not only enhances the appearance of your lawn but also improves its resilience against diseases and environmental stress.

Choose a grass seed mix suitable for your climate and lawn type. After spreading the seed, lightly rake the lawn to ensure the seed makes contact with the soil. Water the area thoroughly and maintain consistent moisture until new grass is well established.

Photo courtesy of Shutterstock



SOURCE:

eLivingtoday.com