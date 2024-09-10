Live Better
Autumn lawn maintenance tips for a healthy yard
(Family Features) As temperatures drop and the first frost approaches, it’s time to take steps to winterize your lawn to ensure a lush, green comeback next spring.
A thorough inspection can help you identify the needs of your lawn, allowing you to tailor your fall maintenance efforts more effectively. Look for signs of damage such as bare patches, thinning areas or discoloration, and take note of any weeds or pests that may have taken hold. This evaluation sets a foundation for the steps you should take to prepare your lawn for the next growing season.
From mowing one last time (on a lower setting to help minimize the risk of snow mold and other winter-related issues) to removing leaves and applying winterizing fertilizer, these tips can help ensure your lawn is ready for the colder months.
Rake and Remove Leaves
A quintessential autumn chore, raking leaves and removing other debris from your yard can make a significant difference for your lawn’s health. Leaves left on the ground can smother your grass, blocking sunlight and trapping moisture, which can lead to fungal growth and other issues.
Use a lightweight rake to avoid damaging the grass or use a mulching mower to shred leaves into smaller pieces that can decompose and provide nutrients for the soil. If you have a compost bin, fallen leaves can be a valuable addition, enriching your compost with organic matter.
Fertilize for Fall
Fertilizing is a critical component to aiding your lawn in replenishing nutrients that were depleted during the warmer months. A well-fed lawn recovers more quickly from stress and can establish strong roots before winter sets in.
Choose a high-quality, slow-release fertilizer specifically formulated for fall application and apply evenly across your lawn. Applying fertilizer in mid- to late-autumn ensures the nutrients are absorbed by the grass, fostering healthy growth and preparing it to withstand the colder months.
Overseed the Lawn
Overseeding involves spreading grass seed over your existing lawn to fill in bare spots and improve density. Particularly beneficial in the fall, as the cooler temperatures and increased moisture create ideal conditions for seed germination, the practice not only enhances the appearance of your lawn but also improves its resilience against diseases and environmental stress.
Choose a grass seed mix suitable for your climate and lawn type. After spreading the seed, lightly rake the lawn to ensure the seed makes contact with the soil. Water the area thoroughly and maintain consistent moisture until new grass is well established.
Find more tips to maintain your lawn and garden at eLivingtoday.com.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock
SOURCE:
eLivingtoday.com
4 tips to maintain your grill
(Family Features) Regular maintenance is important for ensuring the performance and longevity of your grill. By properly maintaining your outdoor cooking appliance, you can prevent rust, extend its lifespan and ensure it cooks food safely.
Neglecting grill maintenance can lead to the buildup of grease and food particles as well as decreased cooking efficiency, safety hazards and necessary repair or replacement. A clean grill typically produces better-tasting food by preventing the transfer of unwanted flavors from previous meals.
By taking the time to properly care for your grill with these tips, you can help ensure its performance and longevity.
Clean and Season the Grates
Regularly cleaning and seasoning grill grates can help keep them in top condition.Start by heating the grill to a high temperature to burn off leftover food and grease. Once hot, use a grill brush to scrub away residue. After cleaning, rinse grates thoroughly with water and dry thoroughly. Once dry, apply a thin layer of cooking oil to prevent rust, keep food from sticking, maintain the flavor of your food and ensure even cooking.
Inspect and Clean the Burners
To ensure efficient heat distribution and prevent flare-ups, it’s important to inspect and clean your gas grill’s burners. Before cleaning, turn off the gas supply and disconnect the propane tank. Remove the burners and check for any signs of damage or corrosion. Use a wire brush to clean debris or buildup and a thin wire or paperclip to clear any clogs. After cleaning, reassemble burners and check for proper alignment. Make sure there are no gas leaks and the burners ignite properly.
Check and Replace Parts as Needed
To extend the lifespan of your grill, regularly check and replace any worn or damaged parts. Inspect components, such as the ignition system, cooking grates, control knobs and propane connections for signs of wear and tear, rust or loose connections. If you notice any issues, replace the parts as soon as possible.
Protect Your Grill from the Elements
If you have a grill cover, use it whenever your grill is not in use to shield it from rain, snow and the sun’s rays. If you don’t have a cover, consider investing in one or store your grill in a sheltered area away from strong winds and extreme weather conditions. Regularly clean your grill’s exterior using mild soap and water. Avoid using abrasive cleaners that can damage the finish to help prevent rust, corrosion and other damage caused by exposure to the elements.
Find more tips to make the most of grilling season at eLivingtoday.com.
Photo courtesy of Unsplash
SOURCE:
eLivingtoday.com
Tackle college and career prep with top tech
(Family Features) Whether this semester’s class load calls for a computing upgrade or a career’s worth of tech demands is on the horizon, equipping yourself with the latest innovations can help you take on the challenge.
Surveying the latest laptops to hit the market might be daunting, but whittling your list to a few recommendations from the experts at Qualcomm can start you down the right path for your own needs. Consider which features are most important to your education or work, whether it’s a 2-in-1 laptop and tablet, a powerful PC with groundbreaking AI capabilities or a lightning-fast connection to help tackle heavy workloads.
These high-performance solutions are powered by the Snapdragon X Elite platform. Built for AI, it’s a powerful, intelligent and efficient laptop processor that boasts cutting-edge responsiveness, allowing you to navigate demanding multitasking workloads across productivity, creativity, immersive entertainment and beyond – while getting up to multiple days of battery life on a single charge.
Visit qualcomm.com/snapdragon to discover more solutions for education and careers.
Harness the Capabilities of AI
Level up your productivity and get creative with the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x, powered by Snapdragon X Elite. With powerful on-device AI performance and speedy Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, the possibilities are endless so you can create on the fly, anywhere you go. It’s not just smart – it’s your creative sidekick that knows what you need before you do. Built for AI, it streamlines your creative tasks with leading on-device intelligence capabilities.
Power Your Productivity
Built to work on the go thanks to its powerful performance and groundbreaking on-device AI travel assistant, the HP OmniBook X AI PC can help you unlock unparalleled productivity. Powered by Snapdragon X Elite and its intelligent, efficient processing capabilities, it features up to 26 hours of battery life to tackle demanding workloads. Fuel your creative potential with super-charged performance that’s equipped with Wi-Fi 7 for seamlessly quick connectivity and a collection of AI tools and solutions to keep you running at your best.
Discover an All-New PC Experience
In the classroom and beyond, you can unleash power-packed performance and advanced AI with the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge. Powered by the Snapdragon X Elite processor and built for Galaxy AI, the thin and lightweight laptop, which is available with a 14- or 16-inch screen, offers 16 gigabytes of RAM to transform how you create, communicate and play by providing powerful computing, AI performance and power efficiency.
Navigate Complex Workloads with Ease
With cutting-edge responsiveness and unmatched speed for navigating the multitasking required in today’s digital-first age, the Dell XPS 13 – featuring powerful, on-device Copilot+ AI – lets you effortlessly tackle complex workloads. Powered by Snapdragon X Elite and featuring premium audio and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, the strong, lightweight laptop is crafted with machined aluminum for an elegant, minimalistic design.
Combine Outstanding Performance with Ultimate Flexibility
Effortlessly shift from tablet to sketchbook to multiple monitors – whatever the school or work day requires – with the Microsoft Surface Pro 11 and its unique detachable kickstand design. A laptop reimagined, this flexible, powerful 2-in-1 provides AI-accelerated power, multi-day battery life and lightning-fast speed via the Snapdragon X Elite processor to keep up all day long, no matter where your studies or career take you.
SOURCE:
Qualcomm
Choose the right tires for your ride
(Family Features) Many drivers have difficulty selecting the best tire for their vehicle and driving needs. For many, tire selection starts at the size then jumps to what’s in stock or what’s on sale. However, there are many factors to consider when you need new tires for your car, truck or SUV. Buying tires is an investment, so it’s important to make the right decision.
You may be surprised to learn determining the best tire is as much about the driver as it is the vehicle. Choosing the right tire requires considering where you drive, how you drive and what you drive. You can explore these and other factors in the Treadwell tire-buying recommendation tool, which is based on a decade of data and real-world test results.
This tire recommendation tool combines millions of data points from tire safety checks and Discount Tire’s own test track where intensive tests are performed on tires from all major manufacturers, along with the driver’s location, vehicle and driving habits, to generate a selection of personalized tire recommendations from a variety of brands.
With more than 20,000 different models of tires available for the everyday driver, it’s no wonder tire-buying can be a mystifying process. However, tools like this can help drivers make the most informed choice while having access to the same information tire technicians use in-stores alongside their expertise. The result: empowering drivers with information and options tailored to their needs.
If you think it may be time to replace your tires, start with the Treadwell tool and consider these five expert tips to simplify the process from the technicians at your local Discount Tire.
Driving Style
The type of driver you are, the kind of ride you want and how long you expect your tires to last are all factors in choosing the right tires. For example, thrill drivers might prefer tires with high levels of grip and responsiveness while those who stick to long road trips are better suited for long-lasting, smooth riding tires.
Weather Conditions
Your location and the weather you regularly encounter when you drive influence the type of tires you need. For example, drivers in the upper Midwest require tires that perform well in extreme cold and winter weather while those in humid climates like the Southeast need tires that perform well in wet conditions.
Budget
Purchasing tires is an investment. Drivers should look at the cost of their tires over time, rather than the cost up front. In the long run, it may be more cost-effective to purchase a higher quality tire based on multiple factors like increased safety, improved handling and ride quality, as well as cost per mile.
Vehicle Specifications
Tire specifications can vary depending on the type of car you own. For electric vehicles and vehicles carrying heavy loads, it’s critical to know how much weight your tires can safely support. Only install tires that meet or exceed the load requirements for your ride.
Wear and Age
Two of the most important considerations when replacing tires are tread depth and tire age.
Your tires’ tread depth directly impacts your vehicle’s ability to stop. Tires are reaching the end of their life at 4/32 inches of tread. However, your tires may be underperforming even if more tread remains, particularly in rain or extreme weather conditions.
When it comes to replacing your tires, you should also consider their age. Because the materials used break down over time, experts recommend replacing tires that are six years or more past the date of manufacture.
To access the tool and complete the online survey to determine the right tires for you, visit DiscountTire.com/Treadwell.
SOURCE:
Discount Tire
