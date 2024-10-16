Live Better
On-trend ways to refresh your house in 2025: 3 trends for improving home design and function
(Family Features) Whether you’re looking to simply refresh your living space or planning a major home renovation, staying current with design trends not only enhances comfort and style but also boosts your house’s value.
As modern home design continues to evolve, trends are increasingly shifting toward long-term movements focused on versatility, sustainability and innovation. By embracing these elements in your 2025 updates, with these ideas from the experts at Westlake Royal Building Products – a leader throughout North America in innovation, design and production of high-quality, low-maintenance exterior and interior building products including siding, trim, mouldings, roofing, stone, windows, outdoor living and more – you can ensure your living space remains stylish and functional for years to come.
Incorporate Versatile Design Elements
Because homeowners’ tastes are continuously evolving, it’s important to take an adaptable design approach when creating unique and harmonious indoor and outdoor spaces. Using products that offer exceptional design versatility, including siding, trim, stone, roofing and other exterior elements, can allow your upgrades to transcend fleeting trends and maintain their relevance and appeal over time.
Similarly, homebuyers are moving away from cookie-cutter designs, seeking bold aesthetics that enhance curb appeal and distinguish their homes from others on the block. This shift toward personalized spaces that reflect individual tastes requires mixing textures, finishes and colors to transform both exteriors and interiors to create visually dynamic and unique looks. Blending materials like brick with vinyl siding, stone with wood or modern siding with rustic stone veneer can add depth and character to facades.
Choose Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Design
Homeowners are increasingly focused on sustainable and eco-friendly home designs to reduce their environmental impact, save on energy costs and create healthier living spaces. Complementing this trend, biophilic design is also gaining momentum as it seeks to strengthen the connection between indoor environments and nature. This approach goes beyond simply adding greenery, focusing on the use of natural light, improved ventilation and materials that mimic organic patterns and textures. Features like large windows, living walls and the use of natural materials, such as wood and stone, have become popular choices, blending sustainability with a deeper connection to the natural world.
Eco-friendly materials that use fewer raw materials, generate smaller carbon footprints and conserve water play a vital role in sustainable design and are in high demand. For example, reclaimed wood, recycled metal and low-VOC (volatile organic compounds) paints are popular choices due to their reduced environmental impact. Innovative products can also help reduce energy consumption like US Tile Clay Roofing, which is naturally reflective, 100% recyclable and, when paired with a cool roof system, can save homeowners up to 22% per year on heating and cooling costs compared to a standard composition asphalt shingle roof.
Seek Functional, Innovative Solutions
Driven by the evolving needs of homeowners, modular and easy-install systems, like panelized stone siding, are gaining popularity due to their ability to simplify installation while mimicking traditional materials such as stone or wood. These functional systems save time and can empower homeowners to tackle projects themselves.
In addition, the rising frequency of severe weather events is increasing demand for smart, weather-resistant materials that enhance homes’ aesthetic appeal and offer superior protection against extreme conditions. An option like Versetta Stone, which delivers the authentic look and feel of stone in an easy-to-install panelized format, offers wind resistance up to 110 miles per hour and carries a Class A fire rating. The stone siding features a tongue-and-groove system for perfect spacing, has a built-in rainscreen and can be installed almost anywhere using screws or nails without additional footings for support.
Find more home design trends and inspiration at WestlakeRoyalBuildingProducts.com.
Autumn lawn maintenance tips for a healthy yard
(Family Features) As temperatures drop and the first frost approaches, it’s time to take steps to winterize your lawn to ensure a lush, green comeback next spring.
A thorough inspection can help you identify the needs of your lawn, allowing you to tailor your fall maintenance efforts more effectively. Look for signs of damage such as bare patches, thinning areas or discoloration, and take note of any weeds or pests that may have taken hold. This evaluation sets a foundation for the steps you should take to prepare your lawn for the next growing season.
From mowing one last time (on a lower setting to help minimize the risk of snow mold and other winter-related issues) to removing leaves and applying winterizing fertilizer, these tips can help ensure your lawn is ready for the colder months.
Rake and Remove Leaves
A quintessential autumn chore, raking leaves and removing other debris from your yard can make a significant difference for your lawn’s health. Leaves left on the ground can smother your grass, blocking sunlight and trapping moisture, which can lead to fungal growth and other issues.
Use a lightweight rake to avoid damaging the grass or use a mulching mower to shred leaves into smaller pieces that can decompose and provide nutrients for the soil. If you have a compost bin, fallen leaves can be a valuable addition, enriching your compost with organic matter.
Fertilize for Fall
Fertilizing is a critical component to aiding your lawn in replenishing nutrients that were depleted during the warmer months. A well-fed lawn recovers more quickly from stress and can establish strong roots before winter sets in.
Choose a high-quality, slow-release fertilizer specifically formulated for fall application and apply evenly across your lawn. Applying fertilizer in mid- to late-autumn ensures the nutrients are absorbed by the grass, fostering healthy growth and preparing it to withstand the colder months.
Overseed the Lawn
Overseeding involves spreading grass seed over your existing lawn to fill in bare spots and improve density. Particularly beneficial in the fall, as the cooler temperatures and increased moisture create ideal conditions for seed germination, the practice not only enhances the appearance of your lawn but also improves its resilience against diseases and environmental stress.
Choose a grass seed mix suitable for your climate and lawn type. After spreading the seed, lightly rake the lawn to ensure the seed makes contact with the soil. Water the area thoroughly and maintain consistent moisture until new grass is well established.
Find more tips to maintain your lawn and garden at eLivingtoday.com.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock
SOURCE:
eLivingtoday.com
4 tips to maintain your grill
(Family Features) Regular maintenance is important for ensuring the performance and longevity of your grill. By properly maintaining your outdoor cooking appliance, you can prevent rust, extend its lifespan and ensure it cooks food safely.
Neglecting grill maintenance can lead to the buildup of grease and food particles as well as decreased cooking efficiency, safety hazards and necessary repair or replacement. A clean grill typically produces better-tasting food by preventing the transfer of unwanted flavors from previous meals.
By taking the time to properly care for your grill with these tips, you can help ensure its performance and longevity.
Clean and Season the Grates
Regularly cleaning and seasoning grill grates can help keep them in top condition.Start by heating the grill to a high temperature to burn off leftover food and grease. Once hot, use a grill brush to scrub away residue. After cleaning, rinse grates thoroughly with water and dry thoroughly. Once dry, apply a thin layer of cooking oil to prevent rust, keep food from sticking, maintain the flavor of your food and ensure even cooking.
Inspect and Clean the Burners
To ensure efficient heat distribution and prevent flare-ups, it’s important to inspect and clean your gas grill’s burners. Before cleaning, turn off the gas supply and disconnect the propane tank. Remove the burners and check for any signs of damage or corrosion. Use a wire brush to clean debris or buildup and a thin wire or paperclip to clear any clogs. After cleaning, reassemble burners and check for proper alignment. Make sure there are no gas leaks and the burners ignite properly.
Check and Replace Parts as Needed
To extend the lifespan of your grill, regularly check and replace any worn or damaged parts. Inspect components, such as the ignition system, cooking grates, control knobs and propane connections for signs of wear and tear, rust or loose connections. If you notice any issues, replace the parts as soon as possible.
Protect Your Grill from the Elements
If you have a grill cover, use it whenever your grill is not in use to shield it from rain, snow and the sun’s rays. If you don’t have a cover, consider investing in one or store your grill in a sheltered area away from strong winds and extreme weather conditions. Regularly clean your grill’s exterior using mild soap and water. Avoid using abrasive cleaners that can damage the finish to help prevent rust, corrosion and other damage caused by exposure to the elements.
Find more tips to make the most of grilling season at eLivingtoday.com.
Photo courtesy of Unsplash
SOURCE:
eLivingtoday.com
Tackle college and career prep with top tech
(Family Features) Whether this semester’s class load calls for a computing upgrade or a career’s worth of tech demands is on the horizon, equipping yourself with the latest innovations can help you take on the challenge.
Surveying the latest laptops to hit the market might be daunting, but whittling your list to a few recommendations from the experts at Qualcomm can start you down the right path for your own needs. Consider which features are most important to your education or work, whether it’s a 2-in-1 laptop and tablet, a powerful PC with groundbreaking AI capabilities or a lightning-fast connection to help tackle heavy workloads.
These high-performance solutions are powered by the Snapdragon X Elite platform. Built for AI, it’s a powerful, intelligent and efficient laptop processor that boasts cutting-edge responsiveness, allowing you to navigate demanding multitasking workloads across productivity, creativity, immersive entertainment and beyond – while getting up to multiple days of battery life on a single charge.
Visit qualcomm.com/snapdragon to discover more solutions for education and careers.
Harness the Capabilities of AI
Level up your productivity and get creative with the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x, powered by Snapdragon X Elite. With powerful on-device AI performance and speedy Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, the possibilities are endless so you can create on the fly, anywhere you go. It’s not just smart – it’s your creative sidekick that knows what you need before you do. Built for AI, it streamlines your creative tasks with leading on-device intelligence capabilities.
Power Your Productivity
Built to work on the go thanks to its powerful performance and groundbreaking on-device AI travel assistant, the HP OmniBook X AI PC can help you unlock unparalleled productivity. Powered by Snapdragon X Elite and its intelligent, efficient processing capabilities, it features up to 26 hours of battery life to tackle demanding workloads. Fuel your creative potential with super-charged performance that’s equipped with Wi-Fi 7 for seamlessly quick connectivity and a collection of AI tools and solutions to keep you running at your best.
Discover an All-New PC Experience
In the classroom and beyond, you can unleash power-packed performance and advanced AI with the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge. Powered by the Snapdragon X Elite processor and built for Galaxy AI, the thin and lightweight laptop, which is available with a 14- or 16-inch screen, offers 16 gigabytes of RAM to transform how you create, communicate and play by providing powerful computing, AI performance and power efficiency.
Navigate Complex Workloads with Ease
With cutting-edge responsiveness and unmatched speed for navigating the multitasking required in today’s digital-first age, the Dell XPS 13 – featuring powerful, on-device Copilot+ AI – lets you effortlessly tackle complex workloads. Powered by Snapdragon X Elite and featuring premium audio and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, the strong, lightweight laptop is crafted with machined aluminum for an elegant, minimalistic design.
Combine Outstanding Performance with Ultimate Flexibility
Effortlessly shift from tablet to sketchbook to multiple monitors – whatever the school or work day requires – with the Microsoft Surface Pro 11 and its unique detachable kickstand design. A laptop reimagined, this flexible, powerful 2-in-1 provides AI-accelerated power, multi-day battery life and lightning-fast speed via the Snapdragon X Elite processor to keep up all day long, no matter where your studies or career take you.
SOURCE:
Qualcomm
