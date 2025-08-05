Live Better
Gear up for grilling season
(Family Features) As the days get longer and the temperatures rise, it’s time to fire up the grill and elevate your outdoor cooking game. Whether you’re a seasoned grill master or just starting out, success comes down to three essentials: quality ingredients, the right seasonings and reliable equipment that gives you full control over heat and timing.
If you’re ready to turn up the heat this season, explore high-performance grilling solutions from Nexgrill – built to match every cooking style and skill level. From backyard barbecues to weeknight dinners under the open sky, its lineup is designed to help you serve up unforgettable flavors all season long. Visit nexgrill.com to learn more and get inspired.
Unlock a New Level of Outdoor Cooking Versatility
Transform your backyard into a chef-inspired kitchen with the Gourmet Pro 6-Burner Stainless Steel Gas Grill featuring the Griddle Max Cooking System. Designed to go beyond traditional grilling, this powerhouse lets you grill, saute, griddle and smoke all at once or on demand. The innovative system makes it easy to achieve restaurant-quality results, delivering unmatched versatility for any meal. Built with stainless steel burners, angled flame tamers and porcelain-coated cast-iron cooking grids, it ensures consistent heat and fewer flare-ups. With 811 square inches of cooking space, six main burners and a high-heat searing side burner, you’ll get 75,000 BTU of total cooking power.
Take on Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner
From sizzling fajitas at your backyard bash to early-morning pancakes before your next adventure, the Daytona 4-Burner Propane Gas Griddle delivers the heat, flavor and performance you need. Designed for versatility, this powerhouse features a 792-square-inch cooktop and four stainless steel burners, giving you the space and control to cook multiple dishes at once. Built-in convenience comes standard with dual side shelves, a lower storage rack to keep tools within reach and a removable grease cup for quick and easy cleanup. When it’s time to pack it in, a heavy-duty lid protects your cooking surface.
From Kitchen to Patio, It Goes Where You Go
Grilling isn’t just for the backyard. When weather or space keeps you inside, the Fuse 22-inch Electric Griddle delivers bold, flame-free cooking anywhere there’s an outlet. Ultralightweight and easy to transport, it’s built for seamless indoor-outdoor use. With 308 square inches of edge-to-edge heat, a durable nonstick surface and digital temperature control, this electric flattop offers precision and power. A hinged lid with a built-in viewing window locks in heat and flavor so you can cook efficiently. From weekday breakfasts in the kitchen to weekend feasts on the patio, it can be your all-access pass to delicious, flexible cooking – wherever life takes you.
SOURCE:
Nexgrill
5 things funeral directors wish everyone knew
(Family Features) Most people don’t want to think about death – let alone talk about it. When the time comes, families often find themselves overwhelmed, not only by grief but by the many decisions that need to be made quickly.
Funeral directors witness this every day. They see the stress and confusion that can come when there is no plan in place and the peace of mind that comes with thoughtful preparation.
After consulting funeral directors nationwide, the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) uncovered five things they wish families knew before a death occurs.
- It’s Never Too Early to Start Planning
While everyone knows death and taxes are inevitable, conversations about death are often avoided.
Simply documenting your wishes and discussing your preferences with your family can alleviate the difficult decisions your loved ones will have to make in the future. Speak with a funeral director to explore the many options for planning a meaningful funeral.
- Legal and Financial Details Can Cause Unexpected Issues
Families often don’t realize power of attorney ends at death, meaning a designated person can no longer make decisions or access bank accounts once an individual dies.
To avoid complications, consider adding a trusted loved one to your bank account and ensure life insurance beneficiaries are up to date. Too often, deceased individuals leave minor children, deceased spouses or former partners as beneficiaries, leading to legal and financial challenges.
- Final Wishes Shouldn’t Be In Your Will
Many people believe the best place to document their final wishes is in their will. However, wills are often not read until after funeral services take place, making them an unreliable way to communicate last requests. Instead, discuss and document your wishes with family members or a trusted funeral professional who can keep your wishes on file until there is a need.
- There Are a Variety of Memorialization Options
End-of-life planning offers more choices than many realize. While burial remains a common preference, cremation is an increasingly popular choice and can even include a viewing and funeral service. Additionally, eco-friendly options, such as alkaline hydrolysis, natural burial and natural organic reduction are becoming more widely available for those seeking green memorialization. In fact, according to NFDA’s 2024 Consumer Awareness and Preferences Study, 68% of respondents expressed interest in green funeral options.
Exploring these possibilities with a funeral professional can help ensure your final arrangements reflect your values, traditions and personal wishes.
- Funeral Directors Don’t Just Manage Funerals – They’re Trusted Guides In Honoring Life
Funeral directors play a vital role in helping families create meaningful services that reflect their loved one’s life, values and traditions. Whether planning ahead or facing a recent loss, funeral professionals provide expertise, compassionate care and personalized guidance during one of life’s most difficult moments.
Choosing the right funeral director is an important decision and finding someone who understands your needs can make all the difference in honoring your loved one in a personal and meaningful way.
Start the conversation today by talking about end-of-life planning. It isn’t easy, but it’s one of the most important conversations you can have with your loved ones. A little planning today can make a world of difference tomorrow.
Use comprehensive resources like RememberingALife.com, which is designed to guide families through every stage of the journey, including planning, funeral options and grief resources. The site offers valuable tools and support, such as the “Find a Funeral Home” tool to connect families with compassionate, local funeral directors and much more.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock
This Mother’s Day, give the gift of giving back
(Family Features) Celebrate Mom and other special women in your life with a Mother’s Day gift that makes a lasting impact for children.
When you shop at UNICEF Market, you’re not only choosing beautifully hand-crafted artisanal gifts, but also supporting its efforts to keep children healthy, educated and safe across 190 countries and territories. A portion of every sale could provide safe water, enhance schools, supply essential services or protect infants from preventable diseases.
Each item, from jewelry and apparel to homeware, is sourced from talented artisans who receive fair prices for their creations, strengthening their communities and supporting their families. In fact, the gifts give back three times over: They support artisans and help communities thrive, assist vulnerable children and make for thoughtful, compassionate Mother’s Day gifts.
Choose a meaningful gift that honors the special women in your life while empowering children with the tools for a better future.
Featured Gifts
- Aqua Handblown Recycled Glass Carafe and Cup Set, ‘Delicate Aqua’
Add a touch of elegance to any space with this eco-friendly carafe and glass set, handblown from recycled glass by artisans in Mexico. Perfect for your home office or bedside table, it’s a beautiful and practical way to support sustainability.
- Handmade Artisan Jewelry
Choose from a stunning collection of handmade jewelry crafted by artisans from around the world, including first-edition Beads of Hope Bracelets from Guatemala. From modern designs to timeless elegance, each piece tells a story of cultural heritage and artistry.
- Unique Home Decor
Bring a global touch to your home with handcrafted decor from Africa, Latin America and Asia. Whether it’s a rustic accent, a Peruvian rug or an African sculpture, these pieces can add character and charm to any room.
Inspired Gifts for Moms and Babies
For a gift that truly gives back, consider UNICEF’s Inspired Gifts. These donations support life-saving programs and can be sent via email or printed as a card. Perfect for those who have it all, these gifts honor the special women in your life while supporting children across the globe.
- Mom and Baby Care
Ensure the safety and well-being of both mother and baby with a package that includes essential medications for a smooth and safe delivery. This gift directly supports the health of moms and babies in need.
- Bundle of Hope
Your donation can provide children with the essential tools for learning and growing: clean water, soap, exercise books, pencils, vaccines and therapeutic food. This gift helps ensure all children have the resources they need for healthy, productive futures.
This Mother’s Day, celebrate moms and children around the world with a gift that keeps on giving by visiting market.unicefusa.org.
SOURCE:
Big upgrades for small spaces: Bathroom reno for style, function
(Family Features) Home renovations happen for a variety of reasons – whether to reflect personal style preferences, replace worn out materials or adapt to a family’s evolving functional needs. Among the most popular upgrades homeowners tackle, bathroom renovations can be a smart and worthwhile investment.
Updating a bathroom, even a small one, requires careful planning to ensure both aesthetic appeal and long-term functionality. To maximize the value of your investment, focus on a design that is timeless and products that offer a blend of beauty, comfort and performance.
“As a designer and renovator, I know firsthand the impact fixtures can have on a home,” said Keith Bynum, home renovation expert, designer and HGTV star. “American Standard has been my go-to for renovation projects because their products are built to last, beautiful and timeless. The brand’s approach aligns with my own – creating stylish, convenient spaces with high-quality products that cater to real-life needs and improve the way we live.”
Discover these expert tips for selecting the perfect products for your bathroom upgrade from American Standard, a trusted leader in bathroom and kitchen plumbing fixtures that is celebrating 150 years of designing innovative products that are truly “built for life.”
Sinks
Your sink should not only enhance the visual appeal of your bathroom but also meet your practical, everyday needs. Striking the right balance between aesthetics and practicality is essential when choosing the perfect sink for your space. If you’ve never shopped for a sink before, you may not realize how many styles there are to choose from.
An undermount sink sits with its edge below the level of the countertop, creating a seamless surface that makes it easier to clean while hiding from view. A drop-in sink is placed into an opening with the rim creating a lip that forms a barrier between your sink and counter. A vessel sink resembles a standalone basin, often used as a decorative and contemporary alternative to traditional sinks in powder rooms. The sleek and clean design of a pedestal sink makes it a perfect solution for smaller spaces, although additional storage may be needed.
Once you decide on the sink, you’ll also need to determine what furniture to pair with it. Some popular options to complete the look and enhance usability include a console, vanity top, floating vanity or washstand.
Toilets
When considering a toilet, performance is essential. It should meet your everyday needs, operate efficiently and provide additional features that make daily maintenance easier.
You’ll find most toilets on the market fall into one of three categories: one-piece, two-piece or smart. One-piece toilets have a seamless design, with the tank and bowl fused together for a look that is sleek and easier to clean. Two-piece toilets consist of a separate tank and bowl, making them a popular choice for easy installation and maintenance. Smart toilets offer advanced features like bidet functions, automatic flushing, self-cleaning capabilities and customizable settings designed to enhance user comfort, hygiene and convenience.
Another important consideration is your toilet’s shape and height. Elongated bowls provide added comfort while round bowls are a space-saving solution for smaller bathrooms. When it comes to height, standard toilets are suitable for most people, but higher toilets allow for easier standing and sitting accessibility.
An option like American Standard’s line of Champion toilets, engineered to never clog and powerful enough to flush a bucket of golf balls in a single flush, provide cleaner, more efficient flushes so nothing disrupts your daily routine. These DIY-friendly, low-flow toilets use just 1.28 gallons per flush to conserve water. They also feature PowerWash rim technology, which scrubs the bowl with every flush, and unique EverClean Antimicrobial Surface protection to guard against mold, mildew and odor- and stain-causing bacteria.
Faucets
Bathroom faucets come in a variety of styles and configurations to suit any design preference. Durable finishes resist tarnishing and scratches, keeping your faucet looking new for years to come. Many models also feature ceramic disc valves for silky-smooth handle operation and water-saving technology to help conserve resources and lower water bills.
A variety of bathroom faucet configurations can meet your bathroom design needs. Designed for sinks with a single-hole or four-inch escutcheon, the monoblock faucet provides easy use with a single-handle design for controlling water volume and temperature. Sinks with three faucet holes spaced four inches apart pair well with a centerset design, providing a compact and space-efficient solution ideal for undermount bathroom sink installations.
If your sink holes are spaced 8-16 inches apart, a widespread design will coordinate well with undermount and vessel style sinks that feature a deck, offering both style and practicality. The vessel faucet is designed for above-counter or vessel sinks, delivering a sleek, contemporary aesthetic that enhances modern bathrooms.
Bathtubs
Whether used for daily hygiene or as a relaxing retreat, the bathtub is a focal point of bathroom design. From classic alcove and elegant freestanding tubs to convenient walk-in options, each type caters to different needs and aesthetics. The secret is determining how you’ll use the tub so you can maximize the features and functionality while complementing your overall design.
You can expect to find a range of features, including ADA compliance for enhanced accessibility, deep soak capabilities for a luxurious bathing experience and slip-resistant surfaces for added safety.
The trim and faucets also play a crucial role in your tub’s overall look and performance. For families, one practical choice is the Aspirations Waterfall Tub Spout from American Standard, which is designed with rounded edges for kid-friendly safety while creating a soothing, spa-like cascade. It also conveniently doubles as a storage shelf or leg rest for shaving.
To explore product collections, find design inspiration and learn more about The American Standard 150th Down Payment Contest in honor of the 150th anniversary – where 10 deserving individuals have the chance to win $15,000 each to help them take the next step toward home ownership – visit americanstandard.dja.com/story.
SOURCE:
