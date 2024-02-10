Be proactive to prevent heart attacks and strokes

Understanding the risks of uncontrolled LDL cholesterol

(Family Features) Millions of Americans are at risk for life-threatening cardiovascular events due to high cholesterol, a condition nearly everyone has heard of yet just a fraction fully understand. In fact, many don’t realize they have high levels of harmful cholesterol until they experience a heart attack or stroke.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 71 million adults in the United States have high low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, also known as “bad” cholesterol. Of these, nearly 50 million Americans do not have LDL cholesterol levels under control and are at higher risk for cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and stroke.

Protecting yourself and your loved ones from the effects of high LDL cholesterol starts by arming yourself with key information.

What is High LDL Cholesterol?

“Your body needs cholesterol – a waxy, fat-like substance – to work properly,” said Stephen Pinkosky, PhD, vice president, drug discovery and early development at Esperion. “However, having too much LDL cholesterol can lead to blockages in your arteries. Often impacted by both lifestyle choices and genetics, it’s important to maintain an LDL cholesterol level recommended by your health care provider.”

What are the Risks of High LDL Cholesterol?

“It’s often not until there may be a large blockage of the artery that you notice something is wrong, such as chest pain, pain in the arms or jaw, nausea, sweating, shortness of breath or weakness,” Pinkosky said. “These symptoms can occur when blood supply to the heart or brain is being slowed or blocked.”

These blockages, which may not have previously caused symptoms, can rupture and cause major problems, including heart attack or stroke. According to the American Heart Association, the first sign of elevated LDL cholesterol may be a deadly cardiovascular event for some people.

According to the World Health Organization, elevated LDL cholesterol causes more deaths than all forms of cancer combined and accounts for around 1 in 3 deaths in the U.S. and Europe. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates heart disease deaths will increase 25% by 2030.

What Can People Do to Get Cholesterol in Check?

One of the best ways to take care of your health is to be proactive. Even if you’re feeling fine, it’s a good idea to get your LDL cholesterol levels checked and discuss the results with your health care provider to determine the best treatment option for you, if needed. Your care team will consider your LDL cholesterol level, along with any other factors that make a heart attack or need for a heart procedure more likely to occur, such as your age, sex, family history (genetics), presence of diabetes or high blood pressure and lifestyle (like whether or not you smoke and your diet).

For those with high LDL cholesterol, there are options to get your level under control. Studies show reducing LDL-C levels with certain cholesterol lowering medications may reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events.

Consult your health care provider if you are unsure of your LDL cholesterol level or want to discuss options to lower your level. To learn more about high LDL cholesterol risks and management, visit cardiosmart.org.

