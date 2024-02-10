HEALTHY LIVING
Be proactive to prevent heart attacks and strokes
Understanding the risks of uncontrolled LDL cholesterol
(Family Features) Millions of Americans are at risk for life-threatening cardiovascular events due to high cholesterol, a condition nearly everyone has heard of yet just a fraction fully understand. In fact, many don’t realize they have high levels of harmful cholesterol until they experience a heart attack or stroke.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 71 million adults in the United States have high low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, also known as “bad” cholesterol. Of these, nearly 50 million Americans do not have LDL cholesterol levels under control and are at higher risk for cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and stroke.
Protecting yourself and your loved ones from the effects of high LDL cholesterol starts by arming yourself with key information.
What is High LDL Cholesterol?
“Your body needs cholesterol – a waxy, fat-like substance – to work properly,” said Stephen Pinkosky, PhD, vice president, drug discovery and early development at Esperion. “However, having too much LDL cholesterol can lead to blockages in your arteries. Often impacted by both lifestyle choices and genetics, it’s important to maintain an LDL cholesterol level recommended by your health care provider.”
What are the Risks of High LDL Cholesterol?
“It’s often not until there may be a large blockage of the artery that you notice something is wrong, such as chest pain, pain in the arms or jaw, nausea, sweating, shortness of breath or weakness,” Pinkosky said. “These symptoms can occur when blood supply to the heart or brain is being slowed or blocked.”
These blockages, which may not have previously caused symptoms, can rupture and cause major problems, including heart attack or stroke. According to the American Heart Association, the first sign of elevated LDL cholesterol may be a deadly cardiovascular event for some people.
According to the World Health Organization, elevated LDL cholesterol causes more deaths than all forms of cancer combined and accounts for around 1 in 3 deaths in the U.S. and Europe. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates heart disease deaths will increase 25% by 2030.
What Can People Do to Get Cholesterol in Check?
One of the best ways to take care of your health is to be proactive. Even if you’re feeling fine, it’s a good idea to get your LDL cholesterol levels checked and discuss the results with your health care provider to determine the best treatment option for you, if needed. Your care team will consider your LDL cholesterol level, along with any other factors that make a heart attack or need for a heart procedure more likely to occur, such as your age, sex, family history (genetics), presence of diabetes or high blood pressure and lifestyle (like whether or not you smoke and your diet).
For those with high LDL cholesterol, there are options to get your level under control. Studies show reducing LDL-C levels with certain cholesterol lowering medications may reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events.
Consult your health care provider if you are unsure of your LDL cholesterol level or want to discuss options to lower your level. To learn more about high LDL cholesterol risks and management, visit cardiosmart.org.
Essential tips to support your immune system
(Family Features) The immune system – made up of organs, tissues, cells and proteins – is your body’s personal defense system against bacteria and viruses, helping ward off illness and infection. Because of the vital role it plays in keeping you healthy, it’s important to take steps to keep your immune system strong.
Consider these healthy habits that can go a long way toward supporting your immune system and maintaining your health.
Practice Proper Hygiene
Good hygiene – and avoiding close contact with people who are sick – is a key component of maintaining a healthy immune system. Practices such as washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; covering your nose and mouth with a tissue or your elbow when coughing or sneezing; and disinfecting oft-touched objects and surfaces like doorknobs, light switches, counters and remote controls can help remove germs and reduce their spread.
Consider a Nutrient-Rich Supplement
The body requires many essential nutrients to form the foundation of a healthy immune system. Consider adding a nutrient-rich supplement like Airborne, which has been reformulated with seven key essential nutrients – vitamins A, C, D and E; zinc; manganese; and selenium. Available in effervescent tablets and chewable gummies, with flavors varying from Zesty Orange to Very Berry and Citrus, the addition of vitamin D and increased levels of zinc mean the improved formula provides the most essential nutrients of any Airborne immune-supporting supplement.
Maintain a Healthy Diet
Because a poor diet can weaken the immune system, according to research published in “Science Direct,” giving your body the nutrients it needs is key to helping your immune system thrive. Including a variety of fruits and vegetables, which are rich in antioxidants and vitamins, as well as whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats as part of your meals can help strengthen your immune system. Also remember to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and limit processed foods, sugary snacks and beverages high in added sugars that can weaken your immune system and have a negative impact on your health.
Engage in Regular Physical Activity
Not only can maintaining a regular exercise routine help build muscle and improve endurance, it helps improve circulation, too, which allows immune cells to move more freely through the body. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise per week, such as brisk walking, cycling, swimming or dancing. This activity also promotes the production of endorphins and can help reduce stress, further benefitting to your immune system, according to the Mayo Clinic. Just be sure not to push yourself too hard, as excessive exercise can have the opposite effect and put your body under more physical stress.
Get an Appropriate Amount of Sleep
Sleep and immune health are intertwined. In fact, inadequate or poor-quality sleep can lead to a higher susceptibility to illness, according to research by the Sleep Foundation. During sleep, your body repairs and rejuvenates itself, so aim for the expert-recommended 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night. Establish a regular sleep schedule by going to bed and waking at the same time each day, even on weekends, and create a relaxing routine to signal to your body it’s time to wind down. This may include limiting screen time an hour before bed, reading or practicing relaxation techniques. A comfortable, cool and dark sleep environment can also improve the quality of your sleep.
Manage Stress Levels
Stress, both physical and mental, can weaken your immune system and lead to a higher risk of infection, particularly if it leads to sleep disturbances, reduced water intake, less frequent exercise or unhealthy eating habits. To effectively manage stress, practice relaxation techniques such as meditation, yoga or deep breathing and prioritize self-care through activities you find relaxing like reading, listening to music, journaling, exercising or spending time outdoors.
Find solutions to help support your immune system at schiffvitamins.com.
3 essential steps to love your heart
(Family Features) Taking steps to improve your overall health can help you live a longer, healthier life. One key component of overall well-being – heart health – is especially critical as heart disease has been the leading cause of death among Americans since 1950, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Adopting habits like exercising regularly, eating a heart-healthy diet with lots of vegetables and fruits like grapes and getting the proper amount of sleep can set you on the right path.
Eat a Heart-Healthy Diet
A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats can have a positive impact on heart health and may lower your risk for heart disease. For example, grapes are easy to keep on hand as a heart-healthy snack. They have no saturated fat or cholesterol and are low in sodium; contain 7% of the daily recommended intake of potassium; and are a good source of vitamin K. Grapes are also a natural source of beneficial antioxidants and other polyphenols and help maintain healthy circulation by promoting the relaxation of blood vessels.
Whether enjoying them by the handful on their own or as part of recipes like these Baked Grape Falafel Bites, where Grapes from California add juicy goodness to a classic chickpea fritter, grapes are a perfect ingredient for heart-friendly eating plans. Research suggests eating grapes daily helps support heart health. In one study, for example, women who consumed 1 1/4 cups of grapes every day benefited from reduced blood triglyceride levels, LDL cholesterol levels, inflammatory proteins and other markers of heart disease.
Exercise Regularly
Getting at least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity, as recommended by the American Heart Association, can have a positive impact on heart health by lowering blood pressure, reducing inflammation and aiding in maintaining a healthy weight.
Get the Proper Amount of Sleep
A crucial component of heart health, experts recommend adults get 7-9 hours of sleep each night. Creating a cozy sleep space by turning off electronics and setting the thermostat to a comfortable temperature is the first step toward a restful night’s sleep. Also aim for consistency with your bedtime routine, including going to sleep and waking at the same times each day (including weekends), for best results.
Learn more about the heart-health benefits of grapes, and find additional heart-friendly recipes, at GrapesFromCalifornia.com.
Baked Grape Falafel Bites
- 1 cup dried chickpeas, rinsed
- cold water, for soaking
- 1 cup loosely packed fresh parsley leaves
- 1/2 cup loosely packed fresh cilantro leaves
- 4 garlic cloves, peeled
- 1 medium onion, peeled and cut in wedges
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
- 18 red Grapes from California
- vegetable oil cooking spray
- tahini sauce or baba ghanoush, for dipping
- In medium bowl, cover chickpeas with at least 2 inches cold water. Let soak at least 12 hours, or overnight, at room temperature.
- To make falafel bites: Drain soaked chickpeas, rinse well in colander and let stand.
- In bowl of food processor, process parsley and cilantro until chopped herbs stick to sides of bowl. Do not scrape down. With motor still running, drop garlic through feed tube; it will also stick to sides of bowl. Remove lid, add onion and pulse to chop well. Add chickpeas, cumin, salt and baking powder. Scrape everything off sides of bowl and process until mixture is well chopped and looks mealy. Add flour and pulse to blend. Cover mixture and chill at least 1 hour.
- Using 1-ounce scoop or tablespoon, drop 2-tablespoon mounds of chickpea mixture onto plate. Shape into balls, stuffing one grape inside each.
- Heat oven to 350 F. Line baking sheet with foil then parchment paper.
- Place falafel balls on sheet and spray with vegetable oil cooking spray. Bake 20 minutes, turning 1-2 times with tongs, until golden brown.
Nutritional information per serving: 240 calories; 8 g protein; 30 g carbohydrates; 11 g fat (41% calories from fat); 1 g saturated fat (4% calories from saturated fat); 0 mg cholesterol; 480 mg sodium; 6 g fiber.
Fight back against free Rrdicals: Expert advice to prevent skin damage
(Family Features) In a healthy person, the body is like a well-oiled machine. However, sometimes things go wrong, and when that happens, finding the source of damage, illness or disease often requires a deeper look. In many cases, the culprit is free radicals.
The experts at Heliocare, makers of daily dietary supplements with powerful formulas that have antioxidant effects, explain how to help neutralize the effects of free radicals and reduce their impact.
What are free radicals anyway?
One would probably need some knowledge of chemistry to fully understand free radicals, but simply put, the natural process of the body’s cell metabolism can create unstable molecules, i.e., free radicals. There are also numerous sources of environmental free radicals, including air pollution, radiation, medications and pesticides, as well as certain foods, alcohol and even exercise.
The body naturally produces antioxidants to keep free radicals in check, but if too many of them accumulate, they can create oxidative stress.
What kinds of damage can free radicals cause?
Excess free radicals, and in turn oxidative stress, can impact how the body ages and produce visible evidence such as wrinkles and sunspots. There is evidence that free radicals may also contribute to the formation of some diseases and conditions, including accelerated signs of aging.
How can you reduce their impact?
It’s impossible to eliminate free radicals completely. However, you can take steps to protect your body, and especially your skin, from their harmful impacts with a few simple everyday actions.
- Reduce exposure: Avoid spending excess time in the sun and always use sunscreen. Limit your alcohol consumption and avoid smoking (including secondhand smoke). Be conscious of air pollution and use air purifiers.
- Increase antioxidants: Elevating the amount of antioxidants in your body is another way you can offset free radicals. Many dermatologists recommend dietary supplements like Heliocare Daily Use Antioxidant Formula, a clinically proven supplement with antioxidant properties due to proprietary Fernblock PLE Technology that harnesses the power of the unique polypodium leucotomos fern. The antioxidant properties in this oral supplement aids in eliminating free radicals, helping to protect your skin from their effects that can cause wrinkles, discoloration and other signs of environmental aging.
- Manage your stress levels: High levels of stress, both physical and emotional, can lead to stress hormones generating free radicals. Practice mindfulness, do things you enjoy and consider habits like meditation or yoga to keep stress levels in check.
- Fight with your diet: Eating plenty of antioxidant-rich foods can also reduce your risk of free radical damage. Examples include produce rich in vitamin C, like broccoli, cauliflower, leafy greens, strawberries and grapefruit.
Learn more about protecting your body and skin from free radicals at heliocare.com.
