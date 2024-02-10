Football Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Indians community was rocked with another tough lump when a senior player went down with an injury in the Indians’ home district opener on Friday.

The Indians lost to Alvord 42-0, but what most people were worried about was the status of senior Jose Gomez who suffered a serious head injury.

Thankfully, he was able to leave the hospital and come home on Sunday.

The community was in such relief that not only were his teammates there to greet him, but Gomez received a heroes welcome on Clay Street led by fire trucks. Respectfully, the crowd was silent since loud noises can exasperate head injuries.

“Fortunately it doesn’t surprise me at this point how this town continues to show up for their kids, support them and make them feel loved,” Coach Blake Crutsinger said. “At this point I wouldn’t expect anything less from the Nocona community.”

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers stayed undefeated with their second straight one half mercy rule win, this time on the road against Weatherford Christian.

The Panthers won 52-6, playing only one half of football again as they blew out the Lions.

Saint Jo came into the game 4-0, but with only its previous game against Forestburg ending early due to mercy rule. Coach CJ Hantz thought the team did not show enough killer instinct in some games while others the lack of execution held the team back.

On Friday, Saint Jo was the better team and played like it. Devin Stewart completed three passes for 62 yards all to Lee Yeley. Stewart also led the team with 89 yards rushing and scored two touchdowns.

Blayton Calabrese was second with 65 yards rushing and also scored two touchdowns rushing.

On defense, the team forced five turnovers. Jayden Curry and Stewart both intercepted passes. Wade Lucas, Amzy Barclay and Mathew Sampson each recovered a fumble.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Bears won their second consecutive game of the season by beating Grace Classical Christian Academy in Granbury on Friday.

The Bears won 52-27 as the Gryphons did just enough to avoid getting mercy ruled in defeat.

Gold-Burg was coming off a dominant win its previous week against Harrold, which was the team’s first victory after a tough opening season stretch. GCCA also came in with only one win on the season, but the Bears showed quickly they were the better team.

Jayton Epperson led the team with 156 yards rushing and three touchdowns while also completing two passes for 37 yards. Paul Jones was second with 94 yards rushing and also scored three touchdowns. He completed one pass for 30 yards. Hayden Chambers scored the other touchdown for Gold-Burg, also coming on the ground.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Longhorns played a tough game short handed on Friday against Vernon Northside.

The Indians won 58-8, with the game ending midway through the fourth quarter due to mercy rule.

The Longhorns were still missing more than half of their starting lineup to injuries and were still trying to make things work while relying on inexperienced players.

Northside came into the game with a winning record 3-1, but Forestburg hoped the boost of a homecoming crowd could help the team play above its experience.

Early on execution issues for the Longhorns held the offense back with two quick turnovers.

Angel Cruz intercepted a pass on defense to get the ball back, but eventually the Indians scored on a long touchdown catch on a play they would have success with for the rest of the game.

Forestburg answered offensively as Christian Binanti broke away on a 28-yard run to tie the game up at 8-8 at the end of the first quarter.

Unfortunately, Northside pulled away in the second quarter with two more passing touchdowns and a recovered fumble returned for a touchdown. The Indians led 32-8 at halftime.

The Longhorn offense could not get going as the team wore down as the game went on and the lead continued to grow.

Eventually the Indians went up 58-8 with 5:53 left in the fourth quarter when the game was called.

