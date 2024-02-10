Volleyball Roundup

Bowie

The Bowie Lady Rabbits lost at home on Friday night against Holliday.

The Lady Eagles won in straight sets as the Lady Rabbits struggled to hang.

Bowie came into the match looking for its first district win while Holliday is still playing for a possible district title. Still, the Lady Rabbits hoped they could compete well with a Lady Eagles team that was hoping to get an easy and quick win.

Unfortunately, that is what happened as Bowie struggled to get much offense going in set one, even when a good serve-receive set the team up to do so. Holliday won the first set 25-5.

The second set was a little better as the Lady Rabbits found some success late. Unfortunately, it was not enough to make the final score close as the Lady Eagles won the second set 25-11.

The third set Bowie was hoping it could catch Holliday napping after winning the first two sets easily.

Unfortunately, the Lady Rabbits fell behind early and could never catch up. The Lady Eagles won the set 25-8 and the match 3-0.

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians opened up district play on Saturday at Archer City and came away with an easy win.

The Lady Indians won in straight sets 3-0 against the Wildcats.

Nocona knows coming into this season, the new district will be more challenging than the previous two seasons.

Especially with some younger players at key positions this year and with senior Meg Meekins still out with injury, an easy win was not guaranteed.

Still the Lady Indians won with set scores being 25-15, 25-17 and 25-13.

Ava Johnson led the team with 13 kills while Raylea Bowles was second with eight. Kasi Castro had a team high 10 assists while Kaygan Stone was second with nine. The team had 10 service aces, with Stone leading with four.

On defense, Krisyah Parker led the team with two blocks. Aubree Kleinhans led the team with 13 digs while Johnson and Stone were second with eight each.

Saint Jo vs Forestburg

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers opened up district play on Friday with a win at Forestburg.

The Lady Panthers won in straight sets 3-0 against the Lady Horns.

Saint Jo came into the match very confident after playing some of the toughest competition on its schedule and competing well, fulling expecting to win its third straight district title with little challenge.

Forestburg was transitioning to having Superintendent Jason Briles take over as the volleyball coach due to having a resignation elsewhere on its staff. That meant previous Coach Cori Hayes is now having to help coach football.

The Lady Panthers won with the set scores being 25-10, 25-14 and 25-15.

Bellevue vs Gold-Burg

The Bellevue Lady Eagles won their opening district game on the road at Gold-Burg on Friday night.

The Lady Eagles won in straight sets 3-0 against the Lady Bears.

Bellevue comes into district play hoping it can defy the odds and get a playoff spot despite it being the program’s only second season.

For Gold-Burg, the team struggled and is hoping it can compete well and possibly surprise some teams that underestimate it.

The Lady Eagles won the first two pretty competitive sets both by the score 25-17. Then the third set saw Bellevue run away with the victory 25-8.

