Another four inches falls Friday

Late night rains on Thursday and early Friday brought another four inches to Bowie by 10 a.m. Friday, along with flash flood warnings.

Low lying areas were filled with water and several county roads were covered with water.

Lake Amon G. Carter topped its 920 mean sea level full level during the early morning hours, but by 10 a.m. Friday it was at 919.28 msl. More rain and runoff was expected to put it over. The lake was 94.6% full.

Lake Nocona was 81.9% full at 824.49 on Friday morning.

More heavy rain was expected on the weekend. Drivers should avoid going through high water in low-lying areas.

The burn ban remains in place, but its 90 days runs out on Nov. 12.

A tornado watch and severe thunderstorm warning were in placed Friday, along with a flash flood warning for the county.