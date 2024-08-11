NEWS
Another four inches falls Friday
Late night rains on Thursday and early Friday brought another four inches to Bowie by 10 a.m. Friday, along with flash flood warnings.
Low lying areas were filled with water and several county roads were covered with water.
Lake Amon G. Carter topped its 920 mean sea level full level during the early morning hours, but by 10 a.m. Friday it was at 919.28 msl. More rain and runoff was expected to put it over. The lake was 94.6% full.
Lake Nocona was 81.9% full at 824.49 on Friday morning.
More heavy rain was expected on the weekend. Drivers should avoid going through high water in low-lying areas.
The burn ban remains in place, but its 90 days runs out on Nov. 12.
A tornado watch and severe thunderstorm warning were in placed Friday, along with a flash flood warning for the county.
NEWS
Montague County placed into tornado watch until 9 p.m. Friday
11/8 1:55PM – A Tornado Watch is in effect for much of the area until 9 p.m. this evening. Damaging winds, 1-inch hail, and a few tornadoes are all possible. Make sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings today. National Weather Service Fort Worth
NEWS
Montague County Animal Shelter taking shape, shoots for early 2025 opening
The Montague County Animal Shelter is taking shape with a main kennel almost complete and a portable building place this past week to serve as an office.
It was 10 months ago the county commissioner’s court approved the project using some Senate Bill 22 grant funds in the sheriff’s office and county funds or the project. Sheriff Marshall Thomas included one new deputy position and a pickup for animal control in the grant budget.
The overall project was estimated to run anywhere from $185,000 to $200,000.
There are three animal shelters that operate in Montague County in Bowie, Nocona and Saint Jo. Only Bowie is city operates, but all three operate with an active volunteer 501c3 group.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
Pictured – HVAC was installed in the new animal shelter kennel building recently. (Courtesy photo)
NEWS
Bowie Council handles brief agenda of business
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
It took members of the Bowie City Council less than 20 minutes to handle their brief agenda of business on Oct. 28.
There were infrastructure project reports, the quarterly hotel/motel tax report and resolutions connected to grant applications.
City Manager Bert Cunningham said he does not anticipate the contractor for the Nelson Street project to complete the remaining work by the Oct. 31 deadline. If that happens, the city will start assessing the $700 per day penalty allowed through the contract.
The nearly $3 million project hit the one-year mark, which also was the approximate completion time pending weather; however, MX Construction of McKinney has delayed completion of several areas and made errors that had to be corrected. The company also requested about one month ago “rain days,” which occurred early in the project.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
