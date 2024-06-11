Montague County Animal Shelter taking shape, shoots for early 2025 opening

The Montague County Animal Shelter is taking shape with a main kennel almost complete and a portable building place this past week to serve as an office.

It was 10 months ago the county commissioner’s court approved the project using some Senate Bill 22 grant funds in the sheriff’s office and county funds or the project. Sheriff Marshall Thomas included one new deputy position and a pickup for animal control in the grant budget.

The overall project was estimated to run anywhere from $185,000 to $200,000.

There are three animal shelters that operate in Montague County in Bowie, Nocona and Saint Jo. Only Bowie is city operates, but all three operate with an active volunteer 501c3 group.

Pictured – HVAC was installed in the new animal shelter kennel building recently. (Courtesy photo)