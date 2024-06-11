Connect with us

NEWS

Montague County Animal Shelter taking shape, shoots for early 2025 opening

Published

3 hours ago

on

The Montague County Animal Shelter is taking shape with a main kennel almost complete and a portable building place this past week to serve as an office.
It was 10 months ago the county commissioner’s court approved the project using some Senate Bill 22 grant funds in the sheriff’s office and county funds or the project. Sheriff Marshall Thomas included one new deputy position and a pickup for animal control in the grant budget.
The overall project was estimated to run anywhere from $185,000 to $200,000.
There are three animal shelters that operate in Montague County in Bowie, Nocona and Saint Jo. Only Bowie is city operates, but all three operate with an active volunteer 501c3 group.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.

Pictured – HVAC was installed in the new animal shelter kennel building recently. (Courtesy photo)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWS

Bowie Council handles brief agenda of business

Published

4 hours ago

on

11/06/2024

By

By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
It took members of the Bowie City Council less than 20 minutes to handle their brief agenda of business on Oct. 28.
There were infrastructure project reports, the quarterly hotel/motel tax report and resolutions connected to grant applications.
City Manager Bert Cunningham said he does not anticipate the contractor for the Nelson Street project to complete the remaining work by the Oct. 31 deadline. If that happens, the city will start assessing the $700 per day penalty allowed through the contract.
The nearly $3 million project hit the one-year mark, which also was the approximate completion time pending weather; however, MX Construction of McKinney has delayed completion of several areas and made errors that had to be corrected. The company also requested about one month ago “rain days,” which occurred early in the project.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.

Continue Reading

NEWS

Rainfall gives Montague County a needed drink

Published

4 hours ago

on

11/06/2024

By

After nearly several months of virtually no significant rainfall and a growing drought, Montague County and North Texas finally got some decent rainfall during the weekend and on Monday.
While thunderstorms threatened Saturday heavy thunder and wind did not come until Sunday night. Monday morning there was a severe thunderstorm warning and a tornado watch for the county, and both were cancelled late in the morning.
There was no damage reported to local officials around Montague County, with some reports of low-lying flooding and some downed limbs.
Clay County Judge Mike Campbell reported Sunday “a small, but powerful tornado,” hit an area from Farm-to-Market Road 171 to Carpenter Road near Byers.
Rainfall reports in the county range from eight inches around Nocona and 5 inches in Bowie.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.

This home in the Byers area saw the roof torn off in Sunday’s storm. (Courtesy photo)
Continue Reading

NEWS

Unofficial election results for local school, city races

Published

12 hours ago

on

11/05/2024

By

Bowie City Council

Pct. 2

Laura Sproles – 1096

Boyd Hulstine – 760

Pct 1

Brandon Walker 1752

Pct 3

Laramie Truax 1817

Bowie ISD

Place 1

Jacky Betts – 2761

Brian S. Rhodes – 1846

Place Two

Angie Christmas – 2070

Chase Thomas – 1814

Nichole V. Maddox – 793

Forestburg ISD (Selecting four)

Audi Keown – 281

Ricky Towery – 322

Chris Jones – 296

Rick Balthrop – 381

Steve Sandusky – 510

Chad Hudspeth – 490

Gold-Burg – ISD (Selecting three)

Lynn Allen -304 winner

Chuck Healer – 211

James Martin – 254 winner

Becky Case – 226 winner

Weldon Duff – 200

Nocona ISD

Place 1

Chico Cabrera – 1201

Kyle Lamar- 905

Saint Jo ISD (Selecting two)

Tim Hennessey – 385

Dee Weger – 385

Leeton Phillips – 449

State Senator District 30 (Montague County only)

REP

Brent Hagenbuch – 9423

DEM

Dale Frey – 1,122

State Rep. District District 68 (Montague County only)

David Spiller – 9472

Stacey Swann – 1102

All results unofficial until canvassed.

71.12% overall voter turnout, 11,131 total voters of 15,652 total registered voters.

Continue Reading
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Trending