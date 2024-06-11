NEWS
Montague County Animal Shelter taking shape, shoots for early 2025 opening
The Montague County Animal Shelter is taking shape with a main kennel almost complete and a portable building place this past week to serve as an office.
It was 10 months ago the county commissioner’s court approved the project using some Senate Bill 22 grant funds in the sheriff’s office and county funds or the project. Sheriff Marshall Thomas included one new deputy position and a pickup for animal control in the grant budget.
The overall project was estimated to run anywhere from $185,000 to $200,000.
There are three animal shelters that operate in Montague County in Bowie, Nocona and Saint Jo. Only Bowie is city operates, but all three operate with an active volunteer 501c3 group.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
Pictured – HVAC was installed in the new animal shelter kennel building recently. (Courtesy photo)
NEWS
Bowie Council handles brief agenda of business
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
It took members of the Bowie City Council less than 20 minutes to handle their brief agenda of business on Oct. 28.
There were infrastructure project reports, the quarterly hotel/motel tax report and resolutions connected to grant applications.
City Manager Bert Cunningham said he does not anticipate the contractor for the Nelson Street project to complete the remaining work by the Oct. 31 deadline. If that happens, the city will start assessing the $700 per day penalty allowed through the contract.
The nearly $3 million project hit the one-year mark, which also was the approximate completion time pending weather; however, MX Construction of McKinney has delayed completion of several areas and made errors that had to be corrected. The company also requested about one month ago “rain days,” which occurred early in the project.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
NEWS
Rainfall gives Montague County a needed drink
After nearly several months of virtually no significant rainfall and a growing drought, Montague County and North Texas finally got some decent rainfall during the weekend and on Monday.
While thunderstorms threatened Saturday heavy thunder and wind did not come until Sunday night. Monday morning there was a severe thunderstorm warning and a tornado watch for the county, and both were cancelled late in the morning.
There was no damage reported to local officials around Montague County, with some reports of low-lying flooding and some downed limbs.
Clay County Judge Mike Campbell reported Sunday “a small, but powerful tornado,” hit an area from Farm-to-Market Road 171 to Carpenter Road near Byers.
Rainfall reports in the county range from eight inches around Nocona and 5 inches in Bowie.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
NEWS
Unofficial election results for local school, city races
Bowie City Council
Pct. 2
Laura Sproles – 1096
Boyd Hulstine – 760
Pct 1
Brandon Walker 1752
Pct 3
Laramie Truax 1817
Bowie ISD
Place 1
Jacky Betts – 2761
Brian S. Rhodes – 1846
Place Two
Angie Christmas – 2070
Chase Thomas – 1814
Nichole V. Maddox – 793
Forestburg ISD (Selecting four)
Audi Keown – 281
Ricky Towery – 322
Chris Jones – 296
Rick Balthrop – 381
Steve Sandusky – 510
Chad Hudspeth – 490
Gold-Burg – ISD (Selecting three)
Lynn Allen -304 winner
Chuck Healer – 211
James Martin – 254 winner
Becky Case – 226 winner
Weldon Duff – 200
Nocona ISD
Place 1
Chico Cabrera – 1201
Kyle Lamar- 905
Saint Jo ISD (Selecting two)
Tim Hennessey – 385
Dee Weger – 385
Leeton Phillips – 449
State Senator District 30 (Montague County only)
REP
Brent Hagenbuch – 9423
DEM
Dale Frey – 1,122
State Rep. District District 68 (Montague County only)
David Spiller – 9472
Stacey Swann – 1102
All results unofficial until canvassed.
71.12% overall voter turnout, 11,131 total voters of 15,652 total registered voters.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS12 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS2 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS2 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS1 year ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS2 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS2 years ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint