Live Better
Financial literacy 101
(Family Features) Financial anxiety is on the rise in the United States, making financial literacy – simply put, the ability to understand and effectively utilize various money management practices including budgeting, investing and saving among others – as important as ever.
In fact, 36% of the U.S. general population feel anxious about their current financial situations with 26% feeling strained, according to research from World Financial Group. Taking steps to become more financially literate and manage money more effectively can help.
While there isn’t one “right” way to gain financial literacy, these steps can help grow your understanding and confidence around your finances.
- Understand Your Finances
Understanding your finances and how your financial decisions impact your future self is essential for making appropriate choices. Without this understanding of your income and expenses, you become vulnerable to making the wrong decisions and can put yourself at greater risk in the future.
To further expand your knowledge base, consider taking a financial literacy quiz to test your understanding of concepts such as compounding interest, inflation and risk diversification. If necessary, don’t be afraid to seek the advice of a professional before making important financial decisions.
- Take Control and Plan with Confidence
To take control of short- and long-term financial priorities and aspirations, individuals should plan ahead. Establishing these goals is the first step to effective planning, whether lifestyle goals, hopes for retirement or specific items you wish to acquire, such as a new vehicle or home. This approach provides a target for building your savings and protection plans.
- Prepare and Plan for Life’s Unexpected Events
If not adequately prepared, unexpected events can have catastrophic impacts on household finances. For example, having to leave the workforce early due to illness could mean years of lost earning power, which could impact your short- and long-term priorities and aspirations. Therefore, it’s essential to ensure backup plans, such as a retirement account or life insurance that includes income protection if unable to work, are in place, if the unexpected happens. This “cushion” can contribute to greater confidence in your future financial outlook and stronger feelings of security going into waves of economic uncertainty.
Test your literacy to assess your understanding and confidence around finances at WorldFinancialGroup.com.
Photo courtesy of iStock
SOURCE:
World Financial Group
Live Better
Handy hacks to take the stress out of holiday hosting
(Family Features) Hosting is a big responsibility, especially during the holidays when the pressure is on to create a magical and memorable experience. Planning a menu and decorating for the occasion is just the start.
Hosting also means ensuring all dishes are cooked to perfection and kept warm until serving time, guests’ dietary needs are considered and table conversation topics are ready. Then, of course, there’s the post-dinner cleanup.
This holiday season, consider these tips to help tackle your hosting duties with grace and create an event you can enjoy, too.
Request RSVPs
Planning a party is even more complicated when you don’t know how many guests you’ll be entertaining. If you create a guest list and ask invitees to let you know their plans, you’ll have a better idea whether you should double your favorite dishes. You’ll also know who has special dietary needs and be able to plan a seating chart that puts everyone at ease. Be sure to include a date that gives guests a specific RSVP deadline and plenty of time for you to adjust your plans before the big day.
Meal Prep as Much as Possible
Get as much of the food preparation out of the way ahead of time as you can. Some dishes can be prepared and even cooked ahead of time so you’re just reheating, but you can also save a lot of time by organizing ingredients for the dishes that must be prepared the day of the event. A good rule of thumb: If it doesn’t have to wait until the day of the party, do it before. That frees up your time so you can handle any unexpected hiccups that arise without piling on more stress.
Simplify the Cleanup Situation
Rely on tried-and-true products that do the heavy lifting for you when it’s time to clean up after the meal. An option like Finish Ultimate Dishwashing Detergent cleans dishes in tough conditions, even without pre-rinsing, so you can focus on what matters during this time of year: spending more time with your loved ones. It removes tough stains like grease and cheese, as well as common holiday dishes like apple pie and mac and cheese. An added bonus: Since you don’t need to pre-rinse, you’ll save up to 20 gallons of water per dishwasher load.
Create Designated Spaces
Guests are likely to arrive with items in hand that need a place to go, like coats, shoes, handbags and gifts. Avoid clutter by determining ahead of time where you want to put these items. If you have a coat closet with space, that’s a good solution, but a nearby bedroom may also be an option. Especially if you’re hosting a potluck meal, be sure to plan ahead for where each course should go, with appetizer bars, dessert tables and a countertop with protective pads for warm foods.
Send Guests Off with a Parting Gift
A memorable event can be made even more so when guests have a token to take with them. Send everyone home on a happy note with a simple gift like a prewrapped holiday treat. Be sure to tuck these away someplace near the door so they’re a pleasant surprise you can access easily when guests begin to make their exits.
Find more ways to tackle holiday messes and make hosting duties a breeze by visiting finishdishwashing.com.
Post-Party Cleaning Tips
- Don’t be afraid to ask for help, especially from your partner or children.
- Prep your table the night before. Get sparkling dishes and glassware by using a product such as Finish Jet-Dry Rinse Aid, which assists in drying and helping your dishes shine when used in the rinse cycle.
- Start by collecting trash and clutter. Throw trash away and create piles of items that need returned to their proper places. Remember that taking a few extra minutes to organize things like seasonal decor as you go can help make next year’s event easier.
- Complete each job before moving to the next. Some prefer to tackle a room at a time while others prefer to finish a specific chore, like sweeping the floors throughout the house, before moving on.
Be realistic about what must be done before you sleep. Some tasks really do need immediate attention, like collecting and emptying glasses that could be spilled and safely storing leftover food. The rest can likely wait until after you get some rest.
Jalapeno Cornbread Mac and Cheese
Jalapeno Cornbread:
- 1/2 cup butter, melted, plus additional for greasing pan
- 1 cup medium grind cornmeal
- 1 cup flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 3/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup corn
- 1/2 cup chopped jalapeno (about 2 large jalapenos)
Mac and Cheese:
- 1/2 pound dry macaroni
- 2 tablespoons butter, plus additional for greasing pan
- 3 tablespoons flour
- 2 cups milk
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 12 ounces shredded cheese
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- pepper, to taste
- To make jalapeno cornbread: Preheat oven to 400 F. Butter 8-by-8-inch baking pan.
- In mixing bowl, combine cornmeal, flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
- In another bowl, whisk buttermilk, eggs, 1/2 cup melted butter, corn and jalapeno.
- Add half the liquid ingredients to dry mixture, stirring just until blended. Add rest of liquid and stir until just blended. Pour batter into prepared pan and bake 30-35 minutes, or until knife inserted in center comes out clean. Set aside to cool.
- To make mac and cheese: Bring large pot of water to boil. Add macaroni and cook according to package directions. Drain under cold water and set aside.
- Preheat oven to 350 F. Butter 9-by-9-inch square baking dish.
- In heavy saucepan, melt 2 tablespoons butter. Add flour and whisk over low heat 3-5 minutes, making sure not to brown.
- Whisk in milk and cook over medium heat, whisking often until mixture thickens, about 5 minutes.
- Stir in mustard and cheese. Add salt and pepper, to taste. Add macaroni and stir until noodles are coated with cheese mixture. Pour mixture into prepared pan. Use back of spoon or spatula to even out mixture in pan.
- Bake 25 minutes until mixture is bubbly.
- Remove from oven, turn oven to broil and place rack on second from top. Break up about 1/3-1/2 of the cornbread into small pieces; place even layer of broken-up cornbread over top of mac and cheese. Put mac and cheese under broiler until lightly browned. Serve immediately with remaining cornbread or make ahead and warm before serving.
Tip: For spicier cornbread, keep some jalapeno seeds intact
Photos courtesy of Shutterstock (woman serving meal and family dining together)
SOURCE:
Finish
Live Better
5 tips for organizing your home office
(Family Features) When temperatures creep up again, it signals time for an annual tradition: spring cleaning. While big projects like windows are hard to overlook, don’t forget smaller areas that need attention, too, such as your home office.
Making sense of a year’s worth of paperwork and clutter can take some serious time, especially as many people have been working from home more than normal, but getting organized can help you tackle home management tasks more efficiently. Making the office a priority can reduce frustration when it comes to spending additional time in your office while working from home.
These five tips can help get you started:
- Make sure you have furniture that can adequately store your stuff, including plenty of space for files, reference books and computer equipment. Pieces need not be costly to be functional and there are plenty of attractive options available online and at both small and major retailers.
- Arrange the space with its intended use and your own work style in mind. For example, if you don’t need ample space to spread out over a large, flat work area, eliminate that space – it’s simply an invitation for clutter.
- Place items you rely on frequently, such as a calculator or ruler, within arm’s reach so they can easily be put away between uses. Capture these items in containers and bins to keep the space looking neat and free of clutter.
- Establish a filing system that lets you keep track of important papers you need to keep and have a shredder handy to help you discard any sensitive documents. Whether you alphabetize, color code or use some other method, group paperwork into segments for categories such as bills, banking, health care, auto, insurance and so on for easy access in the future.
- Tangled cords can make even the most organized spaces look messy, and they may pose a fire or tripping hazard. Get control of your cords by storing devices you don’t use regularly and securing the remaining cords with twist ties or clips. Remember to use a surge-protected power strip to minimize the chance of damage should a power surge occur.
Find more tips to make your workspace tidy and organized at eLivingtoday.com.
Photo courtesy of Pexels
SOURCE:
Family Features
Live Better
Sharing first-hand accounts of military service
(Family Features) More than a century after the signing of the Treaty of Versailles ended World War I, stories told by American veterans who served during this pivotal time offer fascinating insights into this period.
To preserve and share history as it happened through the lens of those who lived it, the Library of Congress Veterans History Project (VHP) collects these stories, and the stories of veterans who followed.
The individual stories of many of the veterans involved have been lost to time; however, the program encourages military veterans to document their experiences via first-hand oral histories, photos or written accounts. The stories are then made accessible so current and future generations may better understand what veterans experienced during their service.
As time passes, new submissions from veterans who served in World War I have become increasingly rare, but occasionally, something special is uncovered, such as two submissions from Sherie Lockett: collections from her grandfathers, both African American World War I veterans.
Containing 34 original letters, Jessie Calvin Lockett’s collection provides a unique insight into his experience serving in France as a stevedore, loading and unloading cargo ships.
The collection of Sherie Lockett’s grandfather, Arthur Singleton, includes a unique find: a 105-year-old diary.
When Singleton joined the Army in 1918, he was assigned to the 803rd Pioneer Infantry Brigade, a segregated unit tasked with constructing and repairing infrastructure.
Singleton’s diary is notably VHP’s first written account from a Black soldier who served during World War I. Entries detail his time in service, from training at Camp Grant to enduring harsh conditions en route to Europe aboard the USS Mannequin. He describes arriving in Scotland, traveling to France for further training and being sent to the front lines on Nov. 11, 1918, the same day the Armistice took effect.
His combat experience lasted only six hours, but his time in Europe extended beyond the ceasefire. Post-combat entries describe camping at Menil-La-Tour, receiving a promotion to Platoon Sergeant, recovering U.S. property from the trenches and visiting Paris.
He also candidly recounts instances of racism from fellow American troops while abroad – including being denied service at his base canteen and harassed out of a theater – and shared how his unit was assigned “background” work while white engineer units received recognition for digging trenches on the front lines.
Thanks to their granddaughter’s donation of their letters and diary to the effort, VHP can share Jessie Lockett’s and Singleton’s experiences and perspective as Black soldiers during World War I. While the program requires first-hand submissions, the stories of veterans who served long ago and have already died still may be included through similar donations of diaries or pre-recorded videos.
To read more veterans’ stories and learn more about how you or a loved one can contribute to the program, visit loc.gov/vets.
Photo courtesy of Shawn Miller (man and woman talking)
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS1 year ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS2 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS2 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS1 year ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS2 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS2 years ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint