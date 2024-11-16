COUNTY LIFE
New mayor takes oath in Saint Jo
A new mayor and two returning aldermen took the oath of office on Nov. 13 for the Saint Jo City Council.
The three races were uncontested during the recent election. Kelly Williamson will take over as mayor, as Colton Thomas and Melissa McPherson continue in their places. Thomas was elected to be mayor pro tem.
Aldermen took care of numerous organizational tasks related to its economic development boards and the council. Former Mayor Shawn Anderson and Hennessey were removed from city-related accounts, with the new mayor and mayor pro tem and McPherson were added to the city accounts.
Read the full story in your weekend Bowie News.
Pictured: New officers took the oath this week: Councilors Colton Thomas and Melissa McPherson, new Mayor Kelly Williamson and outgoing mayor Shawn Armstrong. (Courtesy photo)
COUNTY LIFE
New flag poles installed at military memorials
These new flag poles were installed at the military markers located near the Bowie Senior Citizens Center in Pelham Park. They were purchased by the Bowie Parks Board. (Photo by Barbara Green)
COUNTY LIFE
Letters to Santa due by Dec. 4
Hey kids, it’s time to get your letters ready for Santa Claus!
The Bowie News invites families to submit their letters to Santa for publication in the Dec. 21 edition. Forms are available on our Facebook page and at bowienewsonline.com.
Print out a form and drop it off in Santa’s mailbox at the News office, 200 Walnut Street or in one of the school Santa boxes across the county.
Deadline to send in a letter is Dec. 4. While this may seem early there are hundreds of letters to type and then they have to ship off to the North Pole for the Big Guy to read.
COUNTY LIFE
Hanging of the Green arrives Saturday
Bowie will begin dressing up downtown during the annual Hanging of the Greens starting at 10 a.m. on Nov. 16.
On Saturday morning volunteers will gather to hang lighted garland and wreaths on the nearly 100 lamp posts throughout downtown Bowie. These sparkling decorations will light up the area for the Fantasy of Lights Christmas Festival the weekend of Dec. 7, as well as throughout the holiday season.
Any citizen, family, student, civic group or club is invited to take part. Those with questions may call the BCDB office at 872-6246. Volunteers will meet at city hall across from the BCDB office at Pecan and Mason to receive their supplies. Please bring along a step ladder.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS1 year ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS2 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS2 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS1 year ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS2 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS2 years ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint