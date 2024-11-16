New mayor takes oath in Saint Jo

A new mayor and two returning aldermen took the oath of office on Nov. 13 for the Saint Jo City Council.

The three races were uncontested during the recent election. Kelly Williamson will take over as mayor, as Colton Thomas and Melissa McPherson continue in their places. Thomas was elected to be mayor pro tem.

Aldermen took care of numerous organizational tasks related to its economic development boards and the council. Former Mayor Shawn Anderson and Hennessey were removed from city-related accounts, with the new mayor and mayor pro tem and McPherson were added to the city accounts.

Pictured: New officers took the oath this week: Councilors Colton Thomas and Melissa McPherson, new Mayor Kelly Williamson and outgoing mayor Shawn Armstrong. (Courtesy photo)