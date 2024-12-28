2024 HS sports year in review: Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg athletic program had a good spring with two girls qualifying for regionals in tennis. Jimena Garcia and Alyson Rojas placed first and second in girls singles at the district meet to move on.

In track and field, the Bears had Isaac Renteria qualify for the state meet for the second straight year. He finished in fourth place in the 3200 meter race.

In the fall season, the football team had one of its best seasons in school history. The team rebounded from losing its first three games of the season to winning the district title and its bi-district playoff game against Woodson. The Bears then lost to Oakwood in the area round.

