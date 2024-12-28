SPORTS
2024 HS sports year in review: Gold-Burg
The Gold-Burg athletic program had a good spring with two girls qualifying for regionals in tennis. Jimena Garcia and Alyson Rojas placed first and second in girls singles at the district meet to move on.
In track and field, the Bears had Isaac Renteria qualify for the state meet for the second straight year. He finished in fourth place in the 3200 meter race.
In the fall season, the football team had one of its best seasons in school history. The team rebounded from losing its first three games of the season to winning the district title and its bi-district playoff game against Woodson. The Bears then lost to Oakwood in the area round.
2024 HS sports year in review: Bellevue
The Bellevue basketball teams both played in the playoffs for the first time in several years. The Lady Eagles finished fourth in the district to qualify after missing the previous season. In the bi-district round, Bellevue had to play the eventual state champs Newcastle.
The Eagles also finished fourth, though they played Saint Jo in a play-in game for third place. Bellevue then had to play state-ranked Graford in the bi-district round before ending its season.
The spring season saw Bellevue bring back its baseball program after many years.
While the team struggled during its initial season, it is a step in the first step for a program that hopes to compete well in the near future. In golf, the Lady Eagles ended up winning the district title to qualify for the regional tournament.
In the fall, both of Bellevue’s cross country teams finished second at district and qualified for regionals.
There, Mattie Broussard was able to qualify for the state meet individually after winning the regional title.
At state, Broussard came in ninth place to earn a medal.
2024 HS sports year in review: Prairie Valley
The Prairie Valley program had a good spring to start 2024. In tennis Case Carpenter qualified for regionals after finishing second at the district meet in boy’s singles. In golf, the Lady Bulldogs team finished second at the district tournament to qualify for regionals.
To cap off the spring season, Linzie Priddy qualified for the state track meet in the 800 meter race, where she placed ninth overall.
The fall season saw the Lady Bulldogs finish second in district to qualify for the playoffs. In the bi-district round, Prairie Valley held on to beat Vernon Northside in five sets to continue its season one more game. In the area round, the Lady Bulldogs lost to Garner.
In cross country, the program had one boy and one girl qualify for the state meet for the second straight year.
Josh Stout was running at state for the second time and he improved on his first appearance as she placed 29th. Priddy, running at the state cross country meet for her third time, finished 84th.
2024 HS sports year in review: Forestburg
The Forestburg program had both of its basketball programs start 2024 by finishing second in district making the playoffs for the first time in several years. The Lady Horns unfortunately fell short against a tough Graford team in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
The Longhorns beat Newcastle in the bi-district round, breaking a nearly 10 year draught from their last playoff win. The boy’s then lost in the area round to Dodd City.
In the spring, both track teams did well at the district and area level. Eventually, the Lady Horns had two athletes qualify for the state meet. Brenna Briles brought back a gold medal in the high jump while Reagan Ladewig earned ninth place in the shot put in her final high school meet.
In tennis, the mixed doubles team of Ali Cisneros and Jesse Wadsworth qualified for the regional tournament after finishing second at district.
In the fall season, the Lady Horns volleyball team finished third in district to qualify for the playoffs for the second straight year. Forestburg eventually fell to Crowell in the bi-district round.
