2024 HS sports year in review: Forestburg

The Forestburg program had both of its basketball programs start 2024 by finishing second in district making the playoffs for the first time in several years. The Lady Horns unfortunately fell short against a tough Graford team in the bi-district round of the playoffs.

The Longhorns beat Newcastle in the bi-district round, breaking a nearly 10 year draught from their last playoff win. The boy’s then lost in the area round to Dodd City.

In the spring, both track teams did well at the district and area level. Eventually, the Lady Horns had two athletes qualify for the state meet. Brenna Briles brought back a gold medal in the high jump while Reagan Ladewig earned ninth place in the shot put in her final high school meet.

In tennis, the mixed doubles team of Ali Cisneros and Jesse Wadsworth qualified for the regional tournament after finishing second at district.

In the fall season, the Lady Horns volleyball team finished third in district to qualify for the playoffs for the second straight year. Forestburg eventually fell to Crowell in the bi-district round.

