How to get free vaccines for flu, COVID-19 and RSV
(Family Features) Respiratory viruses are common in the fall and winter months. Flu, COVID-19 and RSV can surge during the cooler weather and keep people from gathering with family and friends. They cause many people to get very sick or even to be hospitalized.
“We know that getting vaccinated is the best defense against severe illness and death caused by flu, COVID-19 and RSV,” said Nirav D. Shah, MD, JD, principal deputy director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Respiratory virus season is here and now is the time to get your updated vaccines so you can focus on what matters most: spending quality time with friends and family.”
Vaccines help people risk less serious illness, so they can do more of what they enjoy. Everyone 6 months old and older should get this season’s flu and COVID-19 vaccines. Adults ages 75 and older, adults 60-74 years old who have certain health conditions and adults age 60 and older who live in nursing homes should get an RSV vaccine if they have never been vaccinated against RSV. Pregnant people should also get an RSV vaccine to protect their babies from severe RSV disease in their first six months.
Getting vaccinated can be easy, and in many cases, it’s free. Here’s what you need to know.
Where Can You Get Vaccinated?
There are many places to get vaccines against flu and COVID-19, as well as RSV if you’re eligible. It’s OK to get all of these vaccines in one visit.
You can get vaccinated at some doctor’s offices, local health centers or most pharmacies. To find pharmacies near you, visit vaccines.gov. Your state or local health department may also be able to tell you where you can get vaccinated in your area.
Are the Vaccines Free?
If you have insurance: If you’re covered by Medicaid, or if you qualify for it, you can get the vaccines at no cost. People with Medicare (Parts B and D) or Medicare Advantage can also get the vaccines for free.
If you have private insurance through your job or your state’s marketplace, most plans fully cover the flu, COVID-19 and RSV vaccines through in-network doctors.
If you are uninsured: If you don’t have health coverage, your state or local health department or a local community health center may offer the flu, COVID-19 and RSV vaccines at no cost. Companies that make these vaccines may also offer them for free or at a lower cost through their patient assistance programs. Look for information on their websites.
To explore insurance options and affordable health plans, visit HealthCare.gov or see if you can get covered through Medicare or your state’s Medicaid program.
Get Vaccinated Now
Vaccines give you the best protection against getting very sick from flu, COVID-19 and RSV. Getting vaccinated soon means you’ll be ready for upcoming winter gatherings.
Visit cdc.gov/RiskLessDoMore to learn more about the flu, COVID-19 and RSV vaccines. Also, you can order free COVID-19 test kits (four per household) at COVIDTests.gov. Talk to your doctor about which vaccines are right for you or visit vaccines.gov to get started today.
United States Department of Health and Human Services
What you don’t know can hurt: 3 facts about updated COVID-19 vaccines
(Family Features) Four and a half years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, people are once again enjoying time with friends and family and doing their favorite things. However, the virus that causes COVID-19 keeps changing, so it’s still important to stay up to date on your vaccinations. Respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, are common during the fall and winter months. That’s why now is a good time to take care of yourself and your loved ones by getting the facts on the updated COVID-19 vaccines.
“As the virus changes, we are learning more and more about how to protect people from COVID-19,” said Namandjé N. Bumpus, Ph.D., principal deputy commissioner at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). “Getting the latest COVID-19 vaccine means your protection is as up to date as possible.”
Here is information about this season’s COVID-19 vaccines from the Risk Less. Do More. public education campaign:
Vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from COVID-19. Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 lowers your chances of getting very sick or being hospitalized. Some people who get the vaccines still get sick, but vaccination can make symptoms milder. This is important if you are over age 65 or have certain health conditions. Both can put you at a higher risk for serious or long-lasting health problems, such as Long COVID or even death from COVID-19. If you do get COVID-19, ask your doctor about treatment options to reduce your risk of severe illness.
COVID-19 vaccines are regularly updated to keep up with the changing virus. The COVID-19 vaccines are updated based on the latest variants of the virus. The updated vaccines offer the best protection against the changing virus that causes COVID-19. Getting the latest vaccine boosts your immunity and lowers your risk of severe sickness.
Side effects for COVID-19 vaccines are usually mild and go away on their own in a few days. The most common side effects are soreness or redness at the injection site, headache or body aches, or fever. Severe side effects like anaphylaxis are rare, with about five adverse events per 1 million doses given.
Staying informed and getting this season’s COVID-19 vaccine – and encouraging loved ones to do the same – is one of the best things you can do to protect yourself and others this fall and winter. Knowing the facts about COVID-19 vaccinations can give you peace of mind and support a safer, healthier future for all. For more information, visit cdc.gov/RiskLessDoMore or talk to your doctor.
If you think you have COVID-19, testing can help. All U.S. households are now eligible to receive four free COVID-19 test kits. Order them today at COVIDTests.gov.
The Impact of COVID-19 In Black and Hispanic Communities
For the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, people in Black and Hispanic communities were consistently more likely to get COVID-19, need medical or hospital care, and die from COVID-19 than people in other communities. That gap has narrowed over time, but this past summer, Black people were still more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 compared to the average across all races and ethnicities combined. Hispanic people had lower than average rates of hospitalization. For everyone, getting the latest COVID-19 vaccine offers the best protection against severe disease and hospitalization.
United States Department of Health and Human Services
Take the stress out of winter travel
(Family Features) While there’s plenty to appreciate about winter travel, including picturesque scenery and festive moments with loved ones, the season brings a unique set of challenges, too. However, you can take steps to manage potential stress as you prepare for a seasonal journey.
For example, as flight delays and cancellations seem to become more common, travel insurance is one way vacationers can ease the burden of common travel issues that arise during crazy winter weather.
Consider these tips to reduce the stress of winter vacationing from the experts at World Nomads, which has protected, connected and inspired global travelers for more than 20 years. Designed to meet the needs of modern travelers, their flexible protection plans provide coverage to more than 100 countries with benefits including trip cancellation, emergency medical expenses, baggage cover and more to help you travel bravely.
Set realistic expectations. Some destinations are better when the weather gets blustery, but winter conditions can affect your ability to enjoy certain attractions in other locations. Planning ahead for weather-appropriate activities ensures you can make the most of your visit, whether it’s a prime winter destination or not.
Anticipate delays and cancellations. Unpredictable weather can hinder winter travel, so it’s a good idea to build extra time into your itinerary so you can roll with any potential delays. Especially if you’re traveling with children, have entertainment and backup plans ready so you can avoid adding tired, cranky kids to the mix.
Invest in travel insurance. To prepare for the unexpected, reduce your financial risk of unforeseen events with travel insurance. A leading travel insurance provider, World Nomads offers flexible travel protection plans for U.S. residents, including an Annual Planthat allows travelers to cover multiple trips (up to 45 days in length) over a 12-month period. Designed for frequent travelers, it includes travel insurance benefits for emergency medical expenses, baggage and baggage delay, rental car damage, trip cancellation, trip delay and more for international and domestic trips that are over 100 miles from your home.
What’s more, all plans also cover some of your favorite winter activities like skiing, snowboarding, bobsledding and beyond for added peace of mind (exclusions may apply). If something unexpected happens, your plan may provide reimbursement for emergency medical expenses, trip interruption coverage and medical evacuation coverage in certain circumstances.
Pack with care. If you’re headed to a sunny spot, sunscreen is (hopefully) a given, but remember sunscreen is essential for cold destinations, too. Reflections off the snow can create sunburn as bad as those from a day on the water. Also be mindful that the air tends to be drier in many locations during the winter months; keeping your skin and body well moisturized can help protect and nourish you.
Maximize luggage space. When traveling to colder climates, the bulkier clothing you need to stay warm and comfortable naturally takes more space than a summer wardrobe. Fitting everything you need into your luggage may be a challenge, but you can boost your chances by getting extra organized. Compression bags and packing cubes can help save space, and rolling garments, rather than folding, is recommended.
Prioritize function over fashion. When luggage space is at a premium, choose every item with purpose. That might mean forgoing an extra pair of shoes and selecting tops that mix and match with other articles of clothing for a more versatile wardrobe. Also be conscious of packing outfits that layer easily so you can add or drop layers to stay comfortable.
Find more resources for a successful winter getaway at WorldNomads.com.
World Nomads
5 habits to help maintain immune health
(Family Features) Cold and flu season is here. The best way to battle cold and flu season is to prevent coming down with anything at all. While it’s impossible to stay entirely safe from germs, sniffles and coughs, there are a few healthy habits you can incorporate for extra protection this year.
Along with the guidance you receive from your health care provider, consider these dietary and lifestyle recommendations to support your immune system naturally.
Commit to a Healthier Diet: Essential for optimizing your immune system, eating a healthy diet consisting of more foods like fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, legumes and whole grains is recommended by experts. These foods contain beneficial plant compounds linked to health benefits in humans. Case in point: fresh grapes.
Natural grape compounds, including antioxidants and other polyphenols, may help protect the health and function of cells. At the most basic level, healthy cells are the foundation of good health.
Making simple swaps such as choosing fresh California grapes instead of processed snacks or adding grapes into favorite recipes for a healthy boost are tasty ways to add these beneficial compounds.
Studies suggest some grape compounds may positively influence immune function, including resveratrol and certain flavonoids. Additional studies show adding heart-healthy grapes to your daily diet can help support brain, colon and skin health. Grapes are also a good source of vitamin K, which may help support lung health. Incorporate the health benefits of grapes into your diet with an easy, convenient recipe like Grape and Brussels Sprout Slaw, perfect for eating on its own or pairing with a favorite protein such as grilled chicken breast.
Prioritize Basic Hygiene: Preventive practices can help you avoid germs, protecting yourself and others at the same time. Frequently wash your hands using soap and water, limit contact with others who may be sick and cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or elbow while coughing or sneezing.
Stay Active: Cold and flu season lines up with brisk temperatures, often making it more difficult to get outside for exercise. Find an activity you enjoy like moderate-intensity walking, jogging, biking or playing an aerobic sport. The “Journal of Sport and Health Science” reports exercise can help improve immune response and reduce inflammation, making it a key way to prepare your body to fight back.
Hydrate, Hydrate, Hydrate: Staying hydrated helps your immune system by keeping the body’s defenses functioning properly. In addition to drinking water, you can increase hydration by eating foods with high water content like grapes, which contain about 82% water.
Manage Stress: You can help control stress – which has a negative impact on overall health and wellness – in a number of ways. Practice deep breathing or meditation, engage in activities and hobbies that bring joy and develop nighttime habits that promote good sleep. If snacking in the evening, choose foods such as grapes that are a natural source of melatonin, a compound which helps regulate sleep cycles. Talk with someone you trust, like a friend, family member or mental health professional, to help relieve stress.
Visit GrapesFromCalifornia.com to find more ways to support your immune health.
Grape and Brussels Sprout Slaw
Servings: 6
- 1 bag (12 ounces) shredded Brussels sprouts
- 2/3 cup finely shredded red cabbage
- 2 cups red Grapes from California, halved lengthwise
- 1/2 cup finely diced red onion
- 3 scallions, trimmed and thinly sliced
- 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
- 1 1/2 tablespoons honey
- 1 teaspoon fresh lemon or lime juice
- 1 teaspoon low-sodium soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon toasted (dark) sesame oil
- freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 3 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds
- In large mixing bowl, combine shredded sprouts, cabbage, grapes, onion and scallions.
- In small bowl, whisk vinegar, honey, lemon or lime juice and soy sauce. Drizzle in olive and sesame oils while whisking. Toss well with slaw mixture. Chill 45 minutes to incorporate flavors. Season with pepper and sprinkle sesame seeds on top.
Nutritional information per serving: 170 calories; 4 g protein; 22 g carbohydrates; 9 g fat (48% calories from fat); 1.5 g saturated fat (8% calories from saturated fat); 0 mg cholesterol; 60 mg sodium; 4 g fiber.
