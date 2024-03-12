OBITUARIES
Kay Lynn Dawson
September 24, 1953 – November 27, 2024
BOWIE – Kay Lynn Dawson, 71, died Nov. 27, 2024.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 2 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service took place at 11 a.m. on Dec. 3 at Lighthouse Assembly of God in Bowie, with Pastor Justin Harris and Kenny Bingham as the officiants. Burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
She was born Sept. 24, 1953 in Bowie to Hollis and Dorothy Franklin. She graduated from Permian High School in Odessa in 1973 and went on to attend Baylor University. Soon after she met and married Alex “Butch” Dawson on July 14,1978. She was a seamstress and worked at a bridal shop in Odessa, making wedding dresses for many years. She also worked as executive director at Servants for the Poor.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alex “Butch” Dawson; parents, Hollis and Dorothy Franklin; two nephews; one aunt and one cousin.
She is survived by her sons, Monty Dawson and Jason Dawson; three grandchildren; one great-grandson; sisters, Norma Smith, Martha Wood and Cathy Potter; brother, Carl Franklin and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Lena “Sue” (Chilton) Murray
NEWPORT – Lena “Sue” (Chilton) Murray, age 95, left this earth for her Heavenly home on Nov. 28, 2024 in Bowie.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 4 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Dec. 5 at the First Baptist Church of Newport, with Pastor Tommy John Mayo officiating. Burial will follow at Newport Cemetery in Newport.
Sue was born Nov. 22, 1929 to John Hubert “Hub” and Lena Aetha (Little) Chilton in Lamesa, TX. She graduated from Lamesa High School and earned a full scholarship in music to Sam Houston State University. She later transferred to Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, where she earned an associate’s degree.
Sue then married Glenn Murray, and the couple enjoyed 62 years together until his passing. She was a devoted Christian, wife and mother and enjoyed being a Sunday School teacher for several churches throughout many years.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Robert Holland Murray; husband, Glenn Murray; sister, Betty Jo Johnson and brother, “Son” Chilton.
Sue is survived by her son, Ben Murray and wife Cindi, Newport; daughter, Ann Beardslee and husband Bill, Rockwall; brother-in-law, John Murray, Lake Whitney, TX; step grandchildren, Canda and Steve Henry; step great-grandchildren, Garrett Morris and Samantha Henry; step great-great-grandchildren, Rylan and Lilly Morris and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Johnny Bruce Coker
August 27, 1944 – November 29, 2024
HURST – Johnny Bruce Coker, 80, died Nov. 29, 2024 in Burleson.
A funeral service was at 1 p.m. Dec. 3 at Bethel Baptist Church in Nocona officiated by Pastor Rick Tarpley. Interment followed in Nocona Cemetery.
He was born Aug. 27, 1944 in Belcherville to Lester Coker and Wynne Ritchie Coker. He worked for Delta Airlines for 33 years as a senior customer service agent. He was a veteran and patriot having served in the U.S. Army. He married Kim Sewell on Aug. 14, 1977 in Nocona at the Presbyterian Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Barbara Coker Kimray.
He is survived by his wife, Kim Coker, Hurst; son, Christopher Coker, Bedford; one sister-in-law and one nephew.
Memorial donations may be made to crazyhorsememorial.org/, Union Gospel Mission of Tarrant County, 1321 E Lancaster Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76102 or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home of Nocona.
OBITUARIES
William Donald Cleveland
October 4, 1948 – November 20, 2024
BOWIE – William Donald Cleveland was born Oct. 4, 1948 in Bowie to Donald Dean and Betty Isabella Cleveland. He died Nov. 20, 2024 at age 76 at his home in Bowie.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Nov. 23 at First Baptist Church of Alvord with visitation at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be at Alvord Cemetery.
One of his treasures in life was growing up in Post Oak with his sister, Marsha, having the advantage of their Papaw Cleveland living with them and sharing his love, wisdom and love for the Lord. His mentor and pastor Tom Urrey, “Tinker” held a special place in his heart and life as well.
He graduated from Jacksboro High School in 1967. He then went to Howard Payne on a track scholarship, graduated from Midwestern University with a bachelor of arts in English, attended Southwestern Theological Seminary and later worked toward a masters degree in psychology at Midwestern University.
He began his career while attending Howard Payne as youth minister at First Baptist Llano, TX. He then became youth minister at Southwest Baptist Church in Jacksboro,while attending Seminary. Next, he was youth minister at Sunnyside Baptist in Wichita Falls, then on to First Baptist Childress as music and youth minister. He then established Cleveland Electric in Bowie while serving several churches part time.
In 1994, he began his ministry at First Baptist Alvord and served as pastor for 28 years. He was instrumental in overseeing the building of a new sanctuary in 2009 along with many members who did most of the work themselves. His one request was that the building have a cornerstone that had the name “Jesus” inscribed and built into the building. His wish was that no man take the glory except God. God used Bill to lead many people to Christ through his preaching, counseling, hospital visits, vacation bible schools, bible studies, youth mission trips and ski trips.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Betty Cleveland, Sara Bayard and Andrea Wood.
Bill is survived by his wife of 46 years, Paula; his “little” sister and “big” brother Marsha and Mike Robinson, Jacksboro; children, Shawn Cleveland and wife Stephanie, Plano; Shanna Cleveland, Boston, MA; grandchildren, Claire, Christopher and Cole Cleveland. Also, Barry and Rhonda Clark, Kent and Pam Wood; grandchildren, Melissa and Zeke Dorr, Macie and Cody Rollins, Kregg and Jordan Wood, Kyle and Lorraine Wood and great-grandchildren, Clark and Nicholas Dorr, Callie and Sadie Rollins, Hallie and Cooper Wood and Grayson Wood.
Memorial contributions should be made to the First Baptist Church Alvord building fund.
His request was to have the word Tetelestai on his headstone, meaning, “It is finished.”
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS1 year ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS2 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS2 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS1 year ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS2 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS2 years ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint