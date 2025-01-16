SPORTS
Lady Rabbits struggled last week in closing the first round of district play
The Bowie Lady Rabbits had a tough final week of district play last week with close losses to Vernon and Henrietta.
The Lady Rabbits lost 48-40 against the Lady Lions and 53-44 against the Lady Cats.
Bowie came into last week 2-2, but most recently suffered two losses against Holliday and City View. The Lady Rabbits were hoping they could get back on track after winning the first two games of district.
Bowie started the game against Vernon on a great note, going up 17-11 and finishing the quarter by executing smart offense against the Lady Lions press. Vernon upped the pressure in the second quarter and the Lady Rabbits only scored at the end of the quarter to take the narrow lead 24-22 into halftime.
The third quarter saw the Lady Lions start off hot to grab the lead and play hustle defense against a Bowie team that struggled to execute when it broke Vernon’s full-court press. Turnovers or bad passes made open opportunities slip through the cracks over and over as the Lady Rabbits scored only four points in the quarter.
The Lady Lions led 39-28 heading into the final period.
Bowie’s offense picked up and cut the lead to as low as five points early in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, the Lady Rabbits could not get any closer as Vernon closed out the game well with good ball control and defense.
Bowie lost 48-40.
The Lady Rabbits tried to bounce back on Friday after missing a day of practice due to the snow as they traveled to Henrietta.
The game started well as both teams were firing on all cylinders offensively as the score was tied at 16-16 after the first quarter.
Unfortunately, Bowie’s offense struggled in the second and third quarters.
The Lady Rabbits were held to three points in the second period and trailed 34-19 at halftime since the Lady Cats offense did not slow down.
The third quarter saw Henrietta grow its lead, outscoring Bowie 13-8 as it led 47-27.
The Lady Rabbits battled back in the fourth quarter. The team made three 3-pointers and scored a team high 17 points in the quarter.
Unfortunately, despite the defense holding the Lady Cats to only six points, it was not enough to make up the 20 point hole.
Henrietta won 53-44.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekly edition of the Bowie News.
For more pictures from the game against Vernon, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6872187&T=1
SPORTS
Jackrabbits go 2-0 last week
After a rough 0-3 start in district play, the Bowie Jackrabbits were able to have a great week going 2-0 against Vernon and Henrietta.
The Jackrabbits beat the Lions 37-29 earlier in the week before winning at Henrietta 53-44.
Bowie came into the week on a tough stretch to start district. Its first three games against Jacksboro, City View and Holliday were all lost by a combined seven points.
While the Jackrabbits were competing well against some of the top teams in the district, they just could not pull out a close win so far.
Bowie then played Vernon on Jan. 7 and decided to just make sure the game was not close. The Lions were a small team and the Jackrabbits were able to use their height and length to not allow them to get easy shots inside the 3-point arc, which is where they wanted to score from.
Bowie led 9-3 after the first quarter and really took control in the second quarter up 24-11 at halftime.
Despite the Jackrabbits never really getting their offense going, their defense continued to stifle Vernon in the second half as Bowie led 33-16 heading into the fourth quarter.
Unfortunately, the Jackrabbits dialed back their intensity and did not finish the game well. This allowed the Lions to nearly double their three quarter total and cut Bowie’s secure lead to single-digits by the end.
The Jackrabbits still won with some room for comfort 37-29, but it was not the end to a one-sided game they wanted to have.
The win got Bowie its first win, but knew Henrietta would not be an easy game. The Bearcats were 2-1 with wins against Holliday and Vernon and would be playing at home.
The Jackrabbits did end up playing a little earlier on Friday due to weather, but besides missing a day of practice it did not throw them off too much.
Bowie started the game well, up 18-8 after the first quarter as five different players made at least one basket. The second quarter proved to be an offensive explosion for both teams.
The Jackrabbits continued on their pace, scoring 20 points as five players again made at least one basket. For Henrietta, the team made four 3-pointers and also scored 20 points.
Thankfully, the 10-point lead after the first quarter held as Bowie led 38-28 at halftime.
The second half proved to be much more of a slog for both teams offensively as the pace slowed down.
The teams combined to score on 11 points, but thankfully it was near even as Bowie’s lead stayed in the double-digits up 44-33 heading into the final period.
The fourth quarter saw a bit more scoring as both teams made several trips to the free throw line. The Bearcats made two 3-pointers and five of their six free throw attempts to score 11 points in the quarter.
Thankfully, Bowie was not far behind, scoring nine points and to win with some breathing room 53-44.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekly edition of the Bowie News.
For more pictures from the game against Vernon, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6872186&T=1
SPORTS
Forestburg Boys Interview
SPORTS
Bellevue Girls Interview
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS1 year ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS2 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS2 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS1 year ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS2 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS2 years ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint