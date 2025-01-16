COUNTY LIFE
Snow doesn’t stall youth fair
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
It has been a few years since winter weather threatened the Montague County Youth Fair, but with just a bit of schedule juggling all the events were completed and the sale was a big success.
Youth fair organizers and competitors are no strangers to cold, wet winter weather and transporting large cows and pigs, plus kids and huge ag mechanic projects is often the norm. The Thursday snow storm brought more than six inches of fluffy snow across the county. However, at certain points it was a hazard to deal with as it came down faster than trucks could clear it away.
Kristy Tillman, chairman of the fair board, said “If this week is not an example of hard work, perseverance and dedication, I am not sure what else could be.”
She continued on a good weather week the show is no easy feat with so many moving parts and she is aware many questioned why they continued to have the show with the snowy weather.
“It is stock show weather! We could be cold, hot, wet or dry during county show week and we have seen it all. I am a firm believer folks involved with agriculture are just built a little different. When inclement weather comes in, we all know we still have to work, it may just take a little longer and we have to bundle up a little more, but we have to persevere,” explained Tillman.
The executive committee took the steps it felt were necessary to allow the show to go on with few schedule changes. Tillman emphasized moving the show was not an option with the major show schedule starting with Fort Worth this month and ending with Houston in March.
Read the full story and see all the winners in the Winner’s Circle in your Thursday Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Ev and lithium ion battery awareness program set
The City of Bowie office of emergency management will host the Texas A&M training on EV and lithium ion battery awareness on Jan. 25 at the Bowie Community Center.
The program will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Rusty Downs of the Texas A&M Engineering TEEX Extension Service will conduct the program, which is free of charge.
While this class is primarily for first responders (fire, law enforcement, emergency management) it also is very appropriate for car dealerships, wrecker services, auto mechanics and even electric vehicle owners. Those with question may contact the Bowie emergency management office at [email protected].
This class is TEEX court no. XTN118-54 and can be found at the registration link at: https://shorurl.at/KrObn. There is a minimum size for a class, so early sign-up is recommended.
COUNTY LIFE
Senior Next Steps planned Jan. 30 at Bowie High
Bowie High School’s graduating class of 2025 will take part in Senior Next Steps at 5 p.m. on Jan. 30 in the high school cafeteria.
This will be an opportunity to mark things off that graduation check-list such as cap and gown orders and double-checking graduation requirements.
There also will be information on scholarships,Red River Promise, Texas Workforce Solutions, college testing, federal financial assistance applications and military services. Make plans to attend with your senior.
COUNTY LIFE
All Together Show posts its largest number of entries
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS1 year ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS2 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS2 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS1 year ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS2 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS2 years ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint