OBITUARIES
Treva June (Freeman) Simmons
March 17, 1938 – January 20, 2025
JACKSBORO – Treva June (Freeman) Simmons, 86, passed away on Jan. 20, 2025, in Decatur, TX.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 24 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
The funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Jan. 25 at the First Baptist Church of Alvord. Burial will follow at New Harp Cemetery in Forestburg.
She was born March 17, 1938, in Orange County, CA to Bennett Elba and Vivian Lorene (Lee) Freeman. As a young girl she attended schools in Forestburg and Alvord, all while helping care for her brothers and sisters. At 14 years of age, she started working at a department store in Dallas.
On Sept. 25, 1954, she married Harry Franklin Simmons, the couple lived in New Harp, raising their three children, Teresa, Cary, Benny and Simmons. In November 1962 to the family moved to Alvord and attended Bethel Baptist Church,where she became reborn in 1967. Later she went to work for the Decatur Sewing Factory for two years, Hagars in Bowie for 10 years, Gibsons for five years, Josten’s in Denton for five years, and Walmart for 10 years. She retired at 65 years old.
She lived in Alvord from 1962 to 2002, and in May 2002 Treva and her husband Harry (aka Shorty) moved to Jacksboro. The couple resided together until he went to be with the Lord in 2010.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Harry “Shorty” Simmons; her parents; brothers, Mack, Dennis and Elba Freeman; sister, Donna Freeman Brown; great grandsons, Treyton Simmons and Brogan Hamilton; great-great grandson, Grady Blaine Chavana; and son-in-law, Freddie Pate.
Treva is survived by her three children, Teresa (Simmons) Pate, Jacksboro, Cary Simmons, Alvord, and Benny Simmons, Cottondale; nine grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren;two great-great grandchildren; brothers, Morris Freeman, Dolan Freeman and Marlon Freeman; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie, TX.
OBITUARIES
Janice “Jan” Smith
March 13, 1955 – January 18, 2025
NOCONA – Janice “Jan” Smith, 69, died on Jan. 18, 2025 in Nocona, TX.
A private family service will take place at a later date.
She was born on March 13, 1955 in Mexia, TX to A.G. Foley and Elnar Bennett Foley. Smith was a homemaker most of her life, always supporting her family and taking care of the home. She was a member of Montague County Cowboy Church. She married Calvert “Bubba” Smith on June 7, 2014 in Henderson, TX.
She is preceded in death by her parents and son, Reuben Foley.
She is survived by her husband, Calvert “Bubba” Smith, Nocona; children, Kimberly Meyers, Tatum, Michelle Castlow, Jewett, Bobby Smith, Hawkins, TX and Niki Smith, Denton; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to Montague County Cowboy Church, 1600 F.M. 455, Montague, TX 76251.
OBITUARIES
Joyce Cantrell
December 13, 1951 – January 17, 2025
BOWIE – Joyce Cantrell, 73, died on Jan. 17, 2025 in Bowie, TX.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
She was born on Dec. 13, 1951 in Slaton, TX. Cantrell was a hard-worker and loved her family. She was a private person and usually kept to herself and to her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and children, Sarena Hallberg and James Michael Cantrell.
She was survived by her son, Shawn Cantrell, Sunset; brother, Rocky Cheney, Lubbock, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice.
OBITUARIES
Rebecca Annette Dutcher
January 10, 1955 – January 19, 2025
DECATUR – Rebecca Annette Dutcher, 70,died on Jan. 19, 2025.
A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. on Jan. 24 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Stoneburg.
She was born on Jan. 10, 1955, in Bowie to Jim and Donnie (Case) Pittman. She graduated from Bowie High School in 1973. Dutcher was a homemaker before going to work as a dispatcher for the Bowie Police Department. She later went to work for Boeing in Lewisville for several years.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Elgin Pittman and Larry Pittman; and sisters, Carol Jean Shaft and Donna Suzy Nix.
She is survived by her daughters, Rebecca “Becca” Sampson, Arlington and Ann Marie Bedard, Bowie; one stepson; seven grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.
