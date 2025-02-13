Reasons to consider an up-an-coming career in 2025

(Family Features) If you’re thinking about making a career change, re-evaluating your long-term career path or looking for a career with purpose, there is one path you may not have considered – and it might be the perfect fit: funeral service.

Consider this: Funeral service is facing a critical shortage of skilled professionals in the next decade due to retiring funeral home owners and rising death rates. In fact, the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) estimates 5,700 openings for funeral service workers during each of the next 10 years.

In a world where Gen Zers said having a sense of purpose is important to their overall job satisfaction and well-being, according to a study by Deloitte, there’s an opportunity for business-minded individuals, young professionals and those seeking second career paths to explore this distinguished and fulfilling profession. While 1 in 10 (12%) adults would consider a career as a funeral director, Gen Zers (44%) and Millennials (38%) admit they do not know enough about the profession based on a survey by the NFDA.

There are several reasons to consider funeral service as a career, whether you’re a new grad, a young professional looking to get your foot in the door or someone with years of experience who’d like to test your transferable skills in a new career.

1. Fulfillment and Purpose

Funerals and memorial services are an important part of the grieving process and an opportunity for family and friends to gather to comfort one another and say goodbye to their loved one.

Funeral directors are not just in charge of logistics. They play a vital role in helping families navigate one of the most challenging times in their lives. They provide emotional support, guide families through funeral arrangements and ensure the service honors the deceased’s life.

2. Community Involvement

Funeral directors are often deeply involved in the communities they serve, volunteering with local nonprofit and community organizations, sponsoring little league teams and organizing collections for troops overseas. This sense of community extends beyond the immediate responsibilities of the job, as many funeral directors take on the role of mentors and leaders, guiding the next generation of professionals.

“As I look ahead to the next 15 years of my career and beyond, I ask myself one question and encourage others to do the same, no matter what career they are in: Are you doing the work to inspire a new generation of leaders and being the person you needed when you first started out?” said Allyse Worland, CFSP, licensed funeral director. “For me, the answer is always yes, and I am excited to see what the future holds.”

3. Ability to Own a Business

A career in funeral service offers the opportunity to own your own funeral home. With experience and business skills, you can manage and grow a company that provides essential services to your community. It’s a unique blend of compassion and entrepreneurship, allowing you to make a meaningful impact while running a successful business.

If you’re looking for a meaningful career that combines purpose, community and the opportunity for growth, funeral service might be the path for you. With the occupation’s demand for skilled professionals on the rise, now is the time to consider how you can make a difference in the lives of others while shaping the future of a growing profession.

Learn more about the career path and take a quiz to determine whether it’s right for you by visiting rememberingalife.com/careers.

Photo courtesy of Shutterstock



SOURCE:

National Funeral Directors Association