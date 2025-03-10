Connect with us

NEWS

Saint Jo City Council to consider filling mayor’s post

Published

1 day ago

on

Members of the Saint Jo City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Oct. 8 in Saint Jo City Hall.
Items on the agenda will open with a discussion on the appointment of a mayor to fill the unexpired term. Mayor Kelly Williamson resigned in July with one year left on the term.
If a member of the council is chosen to fill the mayor’s position, the panel will in turn have to consider how to fill that possible vacancy.
With no contested council races, the city council also is expected to cancel the Nov. 4 election. Aldermen spots filled by Martha Vite, Terry Stewart and Michael Dennis (unexpired term) were on the ballot. Candidates include Vite, Dennis and John Dunn.
A mayor pro tem also will be named, followed by approval of minutes, bills and monthly reports.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWS

City issues boil water order for downtown area

Published

1 day ago

on

10/03/2025

By

A BOIL WATER ADVISORY will remain in effect through the weekend for Tarrant St. & Smythe St. If you need bottled water, please call (940) 977-4941.

Hear Audio Alert:https://hrpow.us/NzEhC42

Continue Reading

NEWS

Chicken and Bread Days schedule of events

Published

2 days ago

on

10/02/2025

By

Continue Reading

NEWS

Water off during line repairs

Published

2 days ago

on

10/02/2025

By

Water on Smythe Street from Wise St to Montague St will be shut off for water line repairs. A minimum of four plus hours anticipated. Please plan accordingly.

Hear Audio Alert:https://hrpow.us/YkqoCt2

Continue Reading
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Trending