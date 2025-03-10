NEWS
Saint Jo City Council to consider filling mayor’s post
Members of the Saint Jo City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Oct. 8 in Saint Jo City Hall.
Items on the agenda will open with a discussion on the appointment of a mayor to fill the unexpired term. Mayor Kelly Williamson resigned in July with one year left on the term.
If a member of the council is chosen to fill the mayor’s position, the panel will in turn have to consider how to fill that possible vacancy.
With no contested council races, the city council also is expected to cancel the Nov. 4 election. Aldermen spots filled by Martha Vite, Terry Stewart and Michael Dennis (unexpired term) were on the ballot. Candidates include Vite, Dennis and John Dunn.
A mayor pro tem also will be named, followed by approval of minutes, bills and monthly reports.
NEWS
City issues boil water order for downtown area
A BOIL WATER ADVISORY will remain in effect through the weekend for Tarrant St. & Smythe St. If you need bottled water, please call (940) 977-4941.
Hear Audio Alert:https://hrpow.us/NzEhC42
NEWS
Chicken and Bread Days schedule of events
NEWS
Water off during line repairs
Water on Smythe Street from Wise St to Montague St will be shut off for water line repairs. A minimum of four plus hours anticipated. Please plan accordingly.
Hear Audio Alert:https://hrpow.us/YkqoCt2
