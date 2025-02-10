Chicken and Bread Days schedule of events

Connect with us

Water off during line repairs

Published

1 day ago

on

10/02/2025

By

Water on Smythe Street from Wise St to Montague St will be shut off for water line repairs. A minimum of four plus hours anticipated. Please plan accordingly.

Hear Audio Alert:https://hrpow.us/YkqoCt2

Free shred-a-thon on Oct. 11

Published

1 day ago

on

10/02/2025

By

There will be a free shred-a-thon hosted by the Bowie Chamber of Commerce from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 11 in the Wellington State Bank parking lot at 1301 North State Highway 59.
While the shredding is free, any donations will go to the Bowie Mission.

Master plan town hall explores community priorities

Published

1 day ago

on

10/02/2025

By

About 25 people attended a town hall meeting Monday night to consider portions of the City of Bowie’s developing comprehensive master plan. Guests stopped at different stations to discuss and support their desires for the community. Additional town halls will be planned for the future as the project develops.

(Top photo) Guests were invited to take three tokens and vote for their three top priorities.

This station asks guests to share their top desire for the community. (Photos by Barbara Green)
