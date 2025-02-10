Connect with us

NEWS

Water off during line repairs

Published

1 day ago

on

Water on Smythe Street from Wise St to Montague St will be shut off for water line repairs. A minimum of four plus hours anticipated. Please plan accordingly.

NEWS

Saint Jo City Council to consider filling mayor’s post

Published

21 seconds ago

on

10/03/2025

By

Members of the Saint Jo City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Oct. 8 in Saint Jo City Hall.
Items on the agenda will open with a discussion on the appointment of a mayor to fill the unexpired term. Mayor Kelly Williamson resigned in July with one year left on the term.
If a member of the council is chosen to fill the mayor’s position, the panel will in turn have to consider how to fill that possible vacancy.
With no contested council races, the city council also is expected to cancel the Nov. 4 election. Aldermen spots filled by Martha Vite, Terry Stewart and Michael Dennis (unexpired term) were on the ballot. Candidates include Vite, Dennis and John Dunn.
A mayor pro tem also will be named, followed by approval of minutes, bills and monthly reports.

NEWS

Chicken and Bread Days schedule of events

Published

23 hours ago

on

10/02/2025

By

NEWS

Free shred-a-thon on Oct. 11

Published

1 day ago

on

10/02/2025

By

There will be a free shred-a-thon hosted by the Bowie Chamber of Commerce from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 11 in the Wellington State Bank parking lot at 1301 North State Highway 59.
While the shredding is free, any donations will go to the Bowie Mission.

