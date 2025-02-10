Water off during line repairs

Members of the Saint Jo City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Oct. 8 in Saint Jo City Hall.

Items on the agenda will open with a discussion on the appointment of a mayor to fill the unexpired term. Mayor Kelly Williamson resigned in July with one year left on the term.

If a member of the council is chosen to fill the mayor’s position, the panel will in turn have to consider how to fill that possible vacancy.

With no contested council races, the city council also is expected to cancel the Nov. 4 election. Aldermen spots filled by Martha Vite, Terry Stewart and Michael Dennis (unexpired term) were on the ballot. Candidates include Vite, Dennis and John Dunn.

A mayor pro tem also will be named, followed by approval of minutes, bills and monthly reports.