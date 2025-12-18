Bowie musician earns TCMA scholarship

By BARBARA GREEN

Bowie musician Dylan Edwards has been playing stages around North Texas the past five years honing his music and stage presence, as well as his songwriting skills.

His hard work is paying off as he recently received the 2025 Texas Country Music Association Artist Scholarship. Each year this award goes to a deserving up-and-coming Texas country artist. It was presented on Nov. 9 during Texas Country Weekend of musical awards and performances in the Fort Worth Stockyards and Billy Bob’s.

Edwards performed at the 2025 Texas Country Showcase on Nov. 7 and accepted his award at the ceremony at Billy Bob’s, even walking the event red carpet and being interviewed.

Top photo- Dylan Edwards accepts his scholarship award at the TCMA awards. (Courtesy photo)