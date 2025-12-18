COUNTY LIFE
Bowie musician earns TCMA scholarship
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Bowie musician Dylan Edwards has been playing stages around North Texas the past five years honing his music and stage presence, as well as his songwriting skills.
His hard work is paying off as he recently received the 2025 Texas Country Music Association Artist Scholarship. Each year this award goes to a deserving up-and-coming Texas country artist. It was presented on Nov. 9 during Texas Country Weekend of musical awards and performances in the Fort Worth Stockyards and Billy Bob’s.
Edwards performed at the 2025 Texas Country Showcase on Nov. 7 and accepted his award at the ceremony at Billy Bob’s, even walking the event red carpet and being interviewed.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
Top photo- Dylan Edwards accepts his scholarship award at the TCMA awards. (Courtesy photo)
COUNTY LIFE
Bowie News holiday greetings inside today
Inside your Thursday Bowie News read all the letters to Santa Claus submitted to The Bowie News. Our red Santa mail box was full to the brim, and then shipped off in plenty of time for the Big Guy to add it to his list.
COUNTY LIFE
Bowie Elementary, Intermediate students offer Christmas program (Brief video)
COUNTY LIFE
Unaccompanied veteran burial planned
|KILLEEN, Texas— On Wednesday, December 17, 2025, at 11:00 a.m., the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will conduct an Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for U.S. Army Veteran Sergeant First Class (SFC) David Guerrero Acosta. Born on October 18, 1946, SFC Acosta served from June 1966 to August 1989. SFC Acosta received the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, and the Army Good Conduct Medal for his service to our nation.
|Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for U.S. Army Veteran David Guerrero Acosta
|SFC Acosta is not expected to have any next-of-kin attend his burial. Please help us spread the word and ensure that this U.S. Army Veteran is not buried alone. Members of the Killeen community are encouraged to attend.SFC Acosta will receive military honors. If no next-of-kin is present at the burial, a Veterans Land Board Representative will accept the United States flag on his behalf.
The Texas Veterans Land Board works with the local communities and fellow Veterans service organizations to ensure NO Veteran is EVER left behind.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS3 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS3 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
Show us something good9 years ago
Country music star children perform in Bowie
-
NEWS3 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
100th Birthday3 years ago
Looking back at the 1958 Centennial edition of The Bowie News