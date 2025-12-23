NORAD offers Christmas fun as it tracks Santa

One of the most popular features of NORAD Tracks Santa is the Santa Cam. Beginning on December 24, NORAD will release video clips from around the world showing Santa as he passes key locations. These clips are produced using a combination of animation, satellite-based positioning, and NORAD’s global tracking data.

Santa Cam videos are released throughout the day to help families follow Santa’s journey in a fun and educational way. They also support geography learning, since each clip highlights a unique region of the world.

Santa Cam releases begin the morning of Dec. 24. Follow along at www.noradsanta.org.

