Gen Z turns houseplant craze into lifestyle trend

(Family Features) When Jessica Janik-De Gennaro started seeing her $20 succulents pop up between electronics and yoga pants on a mobile marketplace, she knew she’d found something unexpected.

The entrepreneur had been shipping plants nationwide since 2012, but joining Temu in 2024 opened an entirely new customer base.

“We saw growth right away,” said De Gennaro, the 43-year-old founder of Shop Succulents who sold 3,500 items on the platform in just four months.

Her success reflects a broader trend: While many pandemic habits faded, America’s houseplant obsession only grew stronger. Spending on gardening-related items jumped 18.7% in 2020 – an $8.5 billion increase from the year before, and that momentum hasn’t stopped. The indoor plants market was valued at $20.68 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $30.25 billion by 2032, according to industry research.

“The potential for scaling is enormous,” De Gennaro said. “Seeing our $20 succulents next to Temu’s bargain electronics was surreal, but that’s the magic – the algorithm doesn’t discriminate. Our plants became ‘items to explore’ for people who never knew they wanted a spiky plant until it popped up between yoga pants and kitchenware.”

Following a similar strategy, House Plant Shop’s inventory spans more than 500 species, from air plants and succulents to pet-friendly potted plants and rare tropicals.

After joining Temu in December 2024, sales on the platform rocketed. By May, it had become the company’s largest online channel, surpassing all other marketplaces.

“Temu quickly became bigger for us than any other marketplace,” said Andy Burde, 33, founder of House Plant Shop.

The platform’s young customer base has proven ideal for plant sellers. A survey by CraftJack found that 6 in 10 young Americans say “pets are the new kids, and plants are the new pets.”

The smaller plants, sold in 2-3-inch pots and priced around $10 by House Plant Shop, have performed especially well.

“They’re affordable, easy to ship and our customers love watching them grow,” Burde said.

The shift to mobile commerce has been crucial to both companies’ success. With 76% of U.S. adults using smartphones to shop online, platforms like Temu have become discovery engines for impulse purchases, including houseplants.

Now, House Plant Shop ranks among the top three live plant sellers on the mobile marketplace.

“Our goal is to become the No. 1 live plant seller on the platform,” Burde said. “We’ve found our second growth wave, and we’re excited to keep growing while staying true to our roots.”

