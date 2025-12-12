Live Better
Gen Z turns houseplant craze into lifestyle trend
(Family Features) When Jessica Janik-De Gennaro started seeing her $20 succulents pop up between electronics and yoga pants on a mobile marketplace, she knew she’d found something unexpected.
The entrepreneur had been shipping plants nationwide since 2012, but joining Temu in 2024 opened an entirely new customer base.
“We saw growth right away,” said De Gennaro, the 43-year-old founder of Shop Succulents who sold 3,500 items on the platform in just four months.
Her success reflects a broader trend: While many pandemic habits faded, America’s houseplant obsession only grew stronger. Spending on gardening-related items jumped 18.7% in 2020 – an $8.5 billion increase from the year before, and that momentum hasn’t stopped. The indoor plants market was valued at $20.68 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $30.25 billion by 2032, according to industry research.
“The potential for scaling is enormous,” De Gennaro said. “Seeing our $20 succulents next to Temu’s bargain electronics was surreal, but that’s the magic – the algorithm doesn’t discriminate. Our plants became ‘items to explore’ for people who never knew they wanted a spiky plant until it popped up between yoga pants and kitchenware.”
Following a similar strategy, House Plant Shop’s inventory spans more than 500 species, from air plants and succulents to pet-friendly potted plants and rare tropicals.
After joining Temu in December 2024, sales on the platform rocketed. By May, it had become the company’s largest online channel, surpassing all other marketplaces.
“Temu quickly became bigger for us than any other marketplace,” said Andy Burde, 33, founder of House Plant Shop.
The platform’s young customer base has proven ideal for plant sellers. A survey by CraftJack found that 6 in 10 young Americans say “pets are the new kids, and plants are the new pets.”
The smaller plants, sold in 2-3-inch pots and priced around $10 by House Plant Shop, have performed especially well.
“They’re affordable, easy to ship and our customers love watching them grow,” Burde said.
The shift to mobile commerce has been crucial to both companies’ success. With 76% of U.S. adults using smartphones to shop online, platforms like Temu have become discovery engines for impulse purchases, including houseplants.
Now, House Plant Shop ranks among the top three live plant sellers on the mobile marketplace.
“Our goal is to become the No. 1 live plant seller on the platform,” Burde said. “We’ve found our second growth wave, and we’re excited to keep growing while staying true to our roots.”
Join the plant parent trend by visiting Temu.com or downloading the app.
Black Friday redefined: Planning, patience, price-checking
(Family Features) Once a one-day shopping extravaganza defined by long lines and doorbuster deals, Black Friday has transformed into a season of rolling discounts and fading excitement.
According to new research from TopCashback, nearly 7 in 10 Americans no longer consider Black Friday a one-day event, viewing it instead as a month-long shopping season. Only about one-third still see it as a single-day tradition. More than half of respondents said they now shop online instead of in stores, and 43% start scouting deals in early November.
Findings suggest Black Friday’s sense of urgency has shifted, replaced by a steady flow of rolling discounts and digital promotions. What was once a race for the best bargains has become a marathon for savings.
The evolution of Black Friday appears to be changing how people spend, too. While 18% of shoppers said they spend less now than they did five years ago, another 18% said their habits haven’t changed much. Only 3% reported spending more. For many, the shift seems to be less about budget and more about timing.
Asked whether they’d prefer Black Friday return to a single-day event, 44% said they like having more time to shop, while 26% said a one-day version would feel “less overwhelming.” The rest simply don’t mind either way.
“Consumers are rethinking how they approach major sales events,” said Destiny Chatman, consumer analyst at TopCashback. “They still want value, but they’re less willing to be rushed. The new Black Friday is about planning, timing and feeling in control of spending.”
The research also found shoppers are increasingly aware of the marketing tactics behind the hype. Two-thirds said they believe brands create fake urgency around Black Friday, and another 30% said they think it happens “sometimes.” Despite the skepticism, most still admit deep discounts drive their decisions – nearly 87% said upfront savings are their top motivator, compared with just 6% who said they’re most influenced by cash back or rewards.
Still, money-back incentives aren’t without impact. Four in 10 respondents said they’ve made a purchase specifically because cash back was offered, and about half said they’d consider choosing a smaller discount if it came with meaningful rewards. Electronics and tech ranked as the top categories where shoppers expect to earn the most cash back, followed by fashion and beauty.
Even with the season stretching longer, the emotional rollercoaster of Black Friday remains. Most respondents said they feel neutral after shopping while 33% said they feel proud of the deals they scored. Smaller groups reported guilt or regret after their purchases.
Impulse buying persists with more than 62% saying they occasionally buy things they didn’t plan to, and nearly 1 in 5 said it happens most years. Still, only 5% said they always feel pressured by sales, though 39% said they sometimes do.
For 68% of shoppers, seeing a huge percentage off is what makes them feel best about spending. Another 8% said they enjoy feeling like they “beat the system” and 7% said earning cash back brings them satisfaction.
“People want to feel proud about their spending,” Chatman said. “They’re realizing that a good deal isn’t just about price in this economy. It’s about timing, confidence and getting something that feels worthwhile.”
If Black Friday disappeared altogether, 55% of Americans said they’d be indifferent. Only 31% said they’d be disappointed while 13% admitted they’d feel relieved to skip the pressure.
For all its changes, Black Friday still reflects the psychology of modern spending: the balance between excitement and restraint, hype and habit. Experts say shoppers can make the most of the season by planning ahead, comparing prices over time and focusing on rewards that add long-term value rather than chasing every flash sale.
“Black Friday isn’t gone; it’s simply grown up,” Chatman said. “Today’s shopper is more strategic, less impulsive and more aware of what makes a deal truly worth it.”
To find more information, visit TopCashback.com.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock (woman using laptop)
4 travel tips for overcoming holiday hurdles
(Family Features) A trip to visit loved ones or a holiday-themed vacation with your nearest and dearest can create magical memories, but first, you’ve got to get there. If the thought of holiday travel makes you nauseous, rest assured – a little planning and the right resources can help your festive getaway go smoother.
Overcome the hustle and bustle of the busiest travel season of the year with this expert advice.
Protect Yourself from Illnesses
The holidays intertwine with cold and flu season, meaning staying healthy on your trip is a must. Travel can be physically draining, which makes you more susceptible to common illnesses. However, some general health tips can go a long way, such as:
- Wash your hands: Between plane rides, rental cars and hotel rooms, you’re going to handle frequently touched objects in public spaces. Carry hand sanitizer and be sure to thoroughly wash your hands regularly with soap and warm water.
- Pack medications: It’s critical to pack prescribed medications, no doubt, but consider bringing along over-the-counter vitamins and cold medicine so you’re prepared for anything.
- Consult your doctor: Ask your doctor about any vaccinations you may need, especially if traveling internationally. It’s important to get all recommended shots and treatments prior to departure.
Be Prepared for Delays
Spontaneous moments are often the most memorable, but sometimes unplanned events aren’t so welcome. Because it’s nearly impossible for an entire vacation to go as scripted, consider purchasing a travel protection plan from World Nomads that includes the travel inconvenience benefit. This benefit may compensate you for unforeseen circumstances like tarmac delays or ski resort closures. Hang on to receipts that show dates and payments to make the claim process a breeze.
Overcome Jet Lag
Air travel can disrupt sleep patterns, particularly if you’re flying across multiple time zones, causing difficulty sleeping and irritability. Be mindful of caffeine and alcohol intake, which can further impact sleep patterns. Exposure to light at the appropriate times can help reset your circadian rhythm while a low-dose melatonin can produce mild sleepiness if you’re having trouble catching some Z’s.
Traveling west is easiest on your internal clock as you “gain time” heading westward; in contrast, flying east requires shifting the timing of your body clock to make up for the “lost time.” Leading up to eastward travel, try going to bed and waking up earlier.
Have a Backup Plan
You simply can’t predict everything. Standard trip cancellation coverage may only apply to specific events like unexpected illness or injury, or natural disasters. However, the optional Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) benefit from World Nomads may fill the gaps. As a U.S. resident (except if you live in New York), you can add CFAR coverage when you purchase the Explorer or Epic Plan. CFAR may be particularly useful for expensive travel with non-refundable expenses (like cruises or international trips) or trips taking place during economically or politically volatile times.
For those booking multiple trips in addition to holiday getaways, the Annual Plan from World Nomads means one purchase for an entire year’s worth of protection. Trip cancellation, emergency medical expenses, rental car damage and more are covered to ensure your plans aren’t ruined by the unexpected.
To find more information and a full list of what is and isn’t covered, visit WorldNomads.com and check plan documents for maximums, terms, conditions, limitations and exclusions that may apply.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock
How to install a bathroom faucet
(Family Features) Transforming your bathroom into a modern oasis doesn’t require a large budget or a team of professionals. In fact, a few inexpensive DIY projects can significantly improve the look and feel of your bathroom, including replacing outdated fixtures with new, modern ones you can install yourself.
While installing a new faucet can seem daunting, with the right tools and a little patience, it’s a relatively simple task that can refresh the look of your bathroom and improve functionality.
Before you begin, gather the necessary tools – an adjustable wrench, basin wrench, plumber’s tape and putty or sealant – then consider this guidance to easily transform your space and achieve a professional finish.
Prepare Your Workspace
Clear the area under the sink to provide ample workspace. Turn off the water supply valves by rotating them clockwise. Place a bucket under the faucet connections then open the faucet to let any remaining water drain out. If your sink has a pop-up drain assembly, remove it to give yourself more room to work.
Remove the Old Faucet
Using an adjustable wrench, disconnect the water supply lines. Once disconnected, use a basin wrench to loosen and remove the nuts securing the faucet. Gently lift the old faucet out of its mounting hole, using a putty knife to carefully pry it free, if necessary. Then clean the area to remove any residue and ensure a good seal for the new fixture.
Install the New Faucet
Apply a bead of plumber’s putty or a ring of silicone sealant around the base of the new faucet. Insert it into the mounting holes on the sink. From beneath the sink, secure the faucet in place with the provided nuts, tightening them using a basin wrench. Reconnect the water supply lines to the corresponding hot and cold inlets on the faucet. Turn the water supply back on to check for leaks. Adjust as necessary to ensure a tight fit. Finally, reattach the pop-up drain assembly if you removed it earlier.
Find more DIY projects to improve the aesthetics and functionality of your home at eLivingtoday.com.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock
