Holiday spirit matters, but so does what happens after

(Family Features) During the holiday season, many people feel a renewed sense of generosity. It’s a time when communities come alive with food drives, toy collections, volunteer events and donation campaigns – all fueled by the spirit of giving.

While this seasonal energy can be powerful, the need it responds to doesn’t fade when the decorations come down. Giving back is not only essential during the holidays; it’s also the foundation of stronger, more resilient communities year round.

People in nearly every community face challenges – whether it’s affording holiday presents or meeting basic needs like food, rent and utilities. For many families, current economic strains are forcing them to make tough decisions like sacrificing necessities or depleting savings to create moments of holiday joy.

This is a time to rally support and help neighbors in need. Right now, many community members who didn’t previously need help are seeking support. Acts of generosity large and small help close gaps and strengthen communities. When individuals and businesses give their time, resources and talent, they can help ensure everyone has a fair chance to not only survive but thrive.



Communities rely on nonprofit organizations like United Way – one of the oldest and largest organizations committed to tackling local challenges and mobilizing communities to improve lives. With a presence in nearly 99% of communities across the U.S., the organization recognizes the power of giving and relies on seasonal and year-round generosity to deliver food and housing assistance, youth programs, mental health support, disaster recovery and more.

This holiday season and beyond, to assist your community consider taking actions such as:

Volunteering

Offering your time is one way to make a real change in your community while helping build a more resilient future for all. What’s more, research shows the personal benefits of volunteering, such as reduced feelings of isolation, loneliness and risk of depression. Whether it’s a community event, ongoing support or in-person activities, making a difference for others feels good.

Donating

Sharing your financial resources can play a vital role in helping communities thrive. Your donation can help put food on the table for families in need, support kids who are struggling or provide mental health services to the most vulnerable individuals. Remember, your gift of any size combines with the gifts of others and builds stronger, more resilient communities.

Sharing Expertise or Talent

Generosity can take many forms. Making a difference isn’t just about time and money; it can also mean sharing skills or knowledge, and even social networks to bolster charitable efforts. Giving back builds a shared sense of responsibility. It reminds people that strong communities don’t happen by accident – they’re created through connection, compassion and collective action.

Supporting Causes You Believe In

Every community faces their own unique, pressing challenges and almost everyone has a cause that’s close to their hearts. Identify organizations working to advance those causes and make a plan to support them.

Find opportunities to support your community this holiday season and make generosity a year-round tradition at unitedway.org/local.



SOURCE:

United Way