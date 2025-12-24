Santa makes a pre-Christmas stop at Bowie Elementary

By BARBARA GREEN

Bowie School District received a “clean audit” with no deficiencies for fiscal year 2024-25, and the year-end deficit ended up being much less than projected in the budget.

Paul Edgin of Edgin, Parkman, Fleming & Fleming, PC, offered the audit report to the trustees at the Dec. 15 meeting. He noted the report would have normally been submitted in November, but the government shutdown caused a delay in verifying some federal program numbers.

In financial highlights the report shows district expenses, which totaled $19,585,049, were less than the program revenues of $3,668,622 and general revenues of $18,506,967. Total revenues increased 4% with $881,796, which he said was due to changes in operating grants and contributions and changes related to the retirement program and other post employment benefit plans.

The year-end deficit was $359,074, which was lower than the budget amount of $507,388. Edgin noted that a deficit is very common across all the districts in Texas.

