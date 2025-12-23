COUNTY LIFE
Your Bowie News staff wishes you a Merry Christmas as you spend time with friends and family this holiday season.
The Bowie News will have early deadlines for the upcoming holiday editions.
All news and ads for the Jan. 1 edition are due by 4 p.m. on Dec. 24.
Printing times for each paper were moved up to allow the papers to get printed and to the post office be delivered prior to the Thursday holidays. This means most people should receive their Bowie News one day early.
The Bowie News office will be closed Dec. 25-26 and on Jan. 1 New Year’s Day.
Enjoy an encore presentation of The Bowie News letters to Santa Claus in the Thursday edition.
BEDC, Chamber, BCDB host holiday open house
Elementary staff collects items to assist family during the holidays
“Elf” Heidi Hamilton, counselor at Bowie Elementary School, and School Resource Officer Jerry Dilday, were preparing packages that will go to families in need this Christmas. All Around Wise Bikers collected more than 200 pairs of shoes for children in Wise and Montague Counties that were included. Local citizens and businesses donated winter clothing items and toys that will go to 40 students. (Photo by Barbara Green)
Bowie ISD receives ‘clean audit’ for fiscal 2024-25
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Bowie School District received a “clean audit” with no deficiencies for fiscal year 2024-25, and the year-end deficit ended up being much less than projected in the budget.
Paul Edgin of Edgin, Parkman, Fleming & Fleming, PC, offered the audit report to the trustees at the Dec. 15 meeting. He noted the report would have normally been submitted in November, but the government shutdown caused a delay in verifying some federal program numbers.
In financial highlights the report shows district expenses, which totaled $19,585,049, were less than the program revenues of $3,668,622 and general revenues of $18,506,967. Total revenues increased 4% with $881,796, which he said was due to changes in operating grants and contributions and changes related to the retirement program and other post employment benefit plans.
The year-end deficit was $359,074, which was lower than the budget amount of $507,388. Edgin noted that a deficit is very common across all the districts in Texas.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
