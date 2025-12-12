HEALTHY LIVING
Update your pet’s health, wellness routine
(Family Features) Pets are more than companions – they’re family – and keeping them healthy can be simple, enjoyable and rewarding. Today’s pet parents may be busier than ever, yet they’re also more committed to wellness than previous generations. That means approaching their furry friends’ unique needs with the same balance, care and attention to overall well-being as they do their own.
In fact, according to the 2021 Human Animal Bond Research Institute Benchmark Survey of Pet Owners, increased knowledge about the health benefits of the human-animal bond led 91% of pet owners to say they would be more likely to take better care of their pets.
Pet health isn’t just about food, however. A holistic approach to wellness combines daily supplements, dental care, exercise, mental enrichment and proactive health, with many owners looking for ways to simplify routines to support their pets every day.
These practical ideas can help support a pet’s overall wellness routine.
Tailor Flexible Nutrition Plans to Pets’ Needs
Every pet is unique, but balanced nutrition forms the foundation of wellness. Dog and cat parents are increasingly seeking customizable food and supplement solutions designed around their furry friend’s age, needs and lifestyle. Age-specific formulations and products featuring natural, minimally processed ingredients and eco-friendly sourcing allow owners to support their pets’ overall health, from mealtime to daily wellness routines.
Support Healthy Skin and Coat
A pet’s coat often reflects its overall health. Along with a balanced diet and plenty of water, adding a daily supplement can help support a natural shine. While professional grooming keeps dogs and cats looking their best, incorporating regular at-home brushing and bathing with a gentle shampoo strengthens the bond you share and provides an opportunity to spot any changes, like lumps or bumps.
Enhance Pet Wellness with Functional Support
Even with a balanced diet, many pets may benefit from extra support to maintain their overall well-being. Functional supplements can help target specific needs, including joint mobility, immunity and stress relief. For example, NaturVet’s easy-to-use Lickable supplements – available in Hip & Joint, Calming and Multi-Vitamin formulas for dogs and cats – offer a simple way to make wellness an effortless part of everyday life.
Promote Exercise and Mental Enrichment
Movement is essential to any wellness routine. Regular walks, agility activities and games help keep pets fit and happy. Physical exercise is only part of the puzzle, though. Interactive toys, puzzle feeders, scent games and agility training help dogs and cats stay mentally sharp, even on days when outdoor activity is limited.
Create a Calming Home Environment
Dogs and cats can experience stress when routines aren’t followed, just like people. Maintaining a consistent daily schedule and providing a quiet, comfortable space – such as a bed in a low-traffic area – can help promote calm, comfort and security.
By taking a few simple, consistent steps each day, pet parents can create a balanced, enjoyable wellness routine that keeps their furry family members healthy, happy and thriving. From functional supplements and daily care habits to exercise, mental enrichment and a calming environment, small efforts can make a big difference, turning everyday care into a rewarding part of life with your pet.
To find more practical health and wellness solutions for your pet, visit naturvet.com.
5 Easy Steps to Help Pet Owners Build Healthy Habits
Creating a consistent health and wellness routine doesn’t have to be complicated. Consider these simple steps:
- Start slow. Introduce new supplements or activities gradually to avoid overwhelming pets.
- Be aware. Review product labels and ingredient certifications to ensure they are safe and appropriate for your pet.
- Incorporate naturally. Mix functional supplements into meals or use them as a reward for good behavior.
- Stay consistent. Small daily actions can add up to long-term health and wellness.
- Monitor and adjust. Work with a veterinarian to create a tailored plan and observe your pet’s energy, mobility and mood, adjusting as needed.
SOURCE:
NaturVet
5 ways to age-proof your home
(Family Features) A home is more than four walls – it’s where birthdays are celebrated, holiday dinners shared, illnesses weathered and losses mourned. Home is, as the saying goes, where the heart is.
It’s little wonder then most people want to remain in their homes as they age, based on AARP research. Yet, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, less than half of U.S. houses are equipped with accessibility features for older adults.
It doesn’t take a full remodel to make a home safer. Updates like installing handrails or improving hallway lighting can go a long way.
For those who need support in making these changes, programs like Helping Homebound Heroes, a partnership between Meals on Wheels America and The Home Depot Foundation, provide senior veterans with essential home modifications and repairs. This year, the initiative marked a milestone: 4,000 homes modified for seniors’ safety.
“By improving safety and accessibility, we’re helping senior veterans stay in the places they love,” said Ellie Hollander, president and CEO of Meals on Wheels America. “Our work is about preserving independence and dignity – helping older adults live safely, confidently and with connection to their communities.”
These practical tips show how small fixes can add up to big peace of mind:
1. Create a safer entryway.
For older adults, steps to the front door can be an obstacle. A ramp or zero-step entry allows for easier coming and going, and a covered porch or awning keeps walkways dry.
Path lights improve visibility at night, and a sturdy bench by the door provides a place to rest or put groceries.
2. Upgrade the bathroom.
According to multiple studies, falls in the bathroom are more likely to cause injury than in other parts of the home.
If you’re planning a bathroom project, start with small changes like raised toilet seats or toilet and shower grab bars. For a more extensive remodel, install non-slip flooring, replace traditional tubs with walk-in showers and add handheld showerheads.
3. Improve flooring.
The flooring in your home can have a big impact on safety. If you have thick or loose carpet, consider replacing it with a low-pile option.
Slip-resistant flooring, such as vinyl or cork, also provides good traction and can be more forgiving than hardwood or tile. Simple visual cues can help, too. Transition strips between rooms or on stair edges make changes in floor level easier to see.
4. Brighten up rooms.
Brighter overhead fixtures improve visibility, making it easier to spot steps, furniture and other obstacles. At night, motion-sensor lights brighten bathrooms and hallways so it’s easier to move around safely.
Lighting can also support overall well-being. Bulbs mimicking natural daylight help regulate the body’s circadian rhythm, boosting energy during the day. In the evening, switching to softer, warmer light signals the body to wind down.
5. Keep essentials within reach.
Storing everyday items at waist or shoulder height reduces the need for stretching, bending and climbing, all of which can increase the likelihood of falls. Sometimes a simple cabinet reorganization is enough but features like pull-down shelving can make storage more accessible.
Extender rods or remote controls let you adjust ceiling fans and lights from the ground, while motorized window shades can be raised or lowered with the push of a button.
For more resources and support for seniors, visit mealsonwheelsamerica.org.
A Milestone Makeover
Juan Lopez, a 63-year-old U.S. Army and Air Force veteran, has always been a do-it-yourselfer. When an ice storm sent a tree limb crashing through his roof, the damage was more than he could handle. Water seeped inside and mold quickly affected his wife’s health.
Through Helping Homebound Heroes, Lopez received critical support. Crews completed nearly $40,000 in upgrades, from replacing his roof to installing new windows, a furnace and walk-in showers with grab bars.
“I don’t know what I would’ve done if they had not stepped in,” Lopez said. “It’s been such a blessing in our lives.”
Since 2015, The Home Depot Foundation has contributed more than $21 million to Meals on Wheels programs, helping veterans like Lopez remain safely and comfortably in their homes as they age.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock (home with wheelchair ramp)
SOURCE:
Meals on Wheels
Last chance to save: Leverage tax credits for energy upgrades
(Family Features) Homeowners still have time to take advantage of a federal tax credit of up to 30% of the cost of eligible energy-efficient home improvements. The Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit (also known as the 25C tax credit) can help offset the expense of updating or upgrading major home systems while also lowering energy consumption.
Understanding the 25C Tax Credit
Homeowners in the United States may be eligible when they install qualifying energy-efficient equipment in their primary residence such as all-climate electric heat pumps, insulation, windows and other improvements. The credit is subject to some limitations; for example, a homeowner can only claim up to $2,000 per year for a heat pump. The installation must be an addition or improvement to an existing home, not a new home, and can be used in combination with other tax credits or incentives such as local, utility and federal incentives and IRA programs.
The current version of this tax credit was implemented Jan. 1, 2023, and expires Dec. 31, 2025. In addition, rising energy costs and potential regulatory changes in 2026, such as updated guidelines on refrigerant, make late 2025 a strategic time to upgrade systems.
Smart Ways to Use the Tax Credit
Generally, energy-saving upgrades are some of the most common home improvement projects because they enhance the home’s overall function while increasing the potential for cost savings on energy bills.
Some qualifying upgrades do double-duty by enhancing the home’s curb appeal while reducing energy requirements. Common examples include windows, skylights and exterior doors.
Insulation and air sealing materials such as caulk and weatherstripping are also common choices, especially in older homes where insulation may be below current standards and settling has created gaps for air leaks.
Another common selection for homeowners looking to take advantage of the 25C tax credit is climate control systems, and an increasing number are turning to all-climate, all-electric heat pumps. One major reason is their high performance when it comes to energy efficiency. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, today’s heat pumps can reduce electricity use for heating by 65% compared to electric resistance heating. In fact, Mitsubishi Electric all-climate, all-electric heat pumps have an efficiency rating at 260-490% compared to traditional systems at or below 100%.
In addition to their proven track record, contrary to a popular misconception that all-climate heat pumps are only for milder regions, the systems can operate quite effectively in both high heat and extreme cold. As a result, they provide homeowners with greater comfort and control of their indoor climate.
Take Steps to Beat the Deadline
If you’re a homeowner planning to make upgrades and claim 25C tax credits, now is the ideal time to get your project underway.
- Choose qualifying equipment. While some brands’ complete product lines meet the qualification criteria, others do not. Do your homework to ensure the model you’re installing is eligible for the credit. Your salesperson may be able to provide information, or you can visit the manufacturer website or contact the manufacturer directly for details.
- Work with a certified contractor. Many reputable brands, including Mitsubishi Electric, offer a contractor network with highly skilled, knowledgeable and reputable installers.
- Save your receipts to file. When you prepare your 2025 tax forms, you’ll need to complete IRS Form 5695. Specifically, you will need to provide the manufacturer’s pin number and other details about your purchase, including proof of purchase.
Find more tips to get started on a tax credit home upgrade project at mitsubishicomfort.com/inflation-reduction-act.
Photo courtesy of Getty Images
SOURCE:
Mitsubishi Electric
Medicare open enrollment ends Dec. 7
(Dr. Mehmet Oz, Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) As the new head of the Medicare program, I encourage everyone with Medicare to take full advantage of this year’s Open Enrollment period. This is your once-a-year opportunity to take a fresh look at your coverage for the year ahead. As a physician, I’ve seen firsthand how the right health plan can improve both the quality of care you receive and your peace of mind. Now is time to take a moment, do a little homework and make sure you are getting the right care at the best price.
Health plans can undergo changes every year including adjustments to benefits, costs and coverage. Even the plan you’re in now could be changing. At the same time, your health needs may have changed over the past year. When you review your coverage options and compare plans, you may find that you can save money, get better coverage or both. A simple plan comparison could save you hundreds – in some cases even thousands of dollars, depending on the prescription medications you take.
Start at the Official Source: Medicare.gov
Medicare.gov is your official source for all your Open Enrollment needs. It’s the trusted resource to help you navigate Open Enrollment. Here people can explore and compare every available Medicare health and drug plan available in their area. If you prefer speaking with someone directly, call 1-800-MEDICARE to connect with our team of experts. We’re available 24/7 to help you review your options and answer any questions about your Medicare coverage.
To get started, go to Medicare.gov and click on “Find Plans Now.” For the best shopping experience, log in or start a Medicare account. You can easily compare plan costs, side-by-side, all based on the drugs you take. This is important: Make sure the plan you choose covers your prescription drugs and your doctors.
Time is Limited So Start Early
Medicare Open Enrollment ends Dec. 7.After this deadline, you’ll typically need to wait until the next Open Enrollment period to make changes to your coverage. The deadline approaches quickly, so start early to make sure you have time to compare your options – including costs, benefits, covered drugs and provider and pharmacy networks. Then you can feel confident in selecting the plan that delivers the right care at the right price for your needs.
Help is Available 24/7
If you have any questions about your coverage options, visit Medicare.gov. If you prefer to talk it over with someone, call the experts at 1-800-MEDICARE – they’re available 24/7 to review your options and answer your questions.
One final note: Stay vigilant against Medicare fraud, especially during Open Enrollment. Remember that Medicare will never contact you unsolicited. If someone you don’t know calls, texts or emails you about Medicare, simply hang up or delete the message. By staying alert, you can help stop fraud before it starts.
New at Medicare.gov
This year, Medicare.gov has rolled out a series of improvements designed to help people more easily compare their Medicare options and find a plan that fits their unique needs.
By clicking “Find Plans Now” on the homepage, users can quickly compare plan costs side-by-side, with results personalized to the specific medications they take. For the first time, you can now search to see whether your preferred doctors are covered by different plans – all in one seamless experience.
Medicare.gov is also making it easier to search for plans that include additional benefits that can improve your daily life. Whether you’re looking for wellness perks like weight management programs or other services that support a healthier lifestyle, the updated search tools can help you focus on what matters most to you.
Logging into your Medicare account has also been modernized. If you choose, you can set up your fingerprint or Face ID to get into your account securely. It’s faster, it’s more secure and it’s easier than trying to remember another password.
Information provided by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
Photos courtesy of Shutterstock
