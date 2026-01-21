HEALTHY LIVING
Understanding Cardiovascular Disease Risk Factors: Numbers to Know in 2026
(Family Features) Taking care of your heart with healthy behaviors may be at the top of your wellness priority list already, and there may be good news about the effects of adhering to expert recommendations.
New information from the American Heart Association’s 2026 Heart Disease & Stroke Statistics Update shows deaths from heart disease and stroke are on the decline. However, rates continue to climb for high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity – all of which are health risk factors that contribute to cardiovascular disease.
Following expert guidance can be your prescription for better health as 80% of heart disease and stroke is preventable.
To help maintain and improve your cardiovascular health, consider following the American Heart Association’s Life’s Essential 8, which is a set of four health behaviors (eat better, be more active, quit tobacco and get healthy sleep) and four health factors (manage weight, control cholesterol, manage blood sugar and manage blood pressure).
In the United States, optimal Life’s Essential 8 scores could prevent up to 40% of annual all-cause and cardiovascular disease deaths among adults.
Consider these highlights from the statistics update:
- Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the U.S. and stroke is the No. 4 leading cause of death.
- Together, heart disease and stroke accounted for more than a quarter of all deaths in the U.S. in 2023.
- Cardiovascular diseases, including all types of heart disease and stroke, claim more lives in the U.S. each year than all forms of cancer and accidental deaths — the Nos. 2 and 3 causes of death – combined.
- On average, every 34 seconds, someone died of cardiovascular disease in 2023.
- On average, about two people died of heart disease every 3 minutes in the U.S. in 2023.
- On average in 2023, someone died of stroke every 3 minutes, 14 seconds in the U.S.
- Nearly half of U.S. adults now have high blood pressure.
- Nearly 29.5 million U.S. adults have diagnosed diabetes.
- About 50% of U.S. adults have obesity or severe obesity, and 28.1% of youth ages 2-19 have obesity.
- Only 1 in 4 U.S. adults meets national physical activity guidelines. Only 1 in 5 U.S. youths ages 6-17 are physically active for 60 minutes or more every day of the week.
To learn more about how to reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease, visit heart.org.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock
SOURCE:
HEALTHY LIVING
A legacy of service: How family stories shape service
(Family Features) Major historical events like war or military service make a lasting impact on family identity, values and traditions, often reverberating across multiple generations.
Veterans frequently speak about their military units as if they were family, given the unbreakable bonds that develop between comrades. However, for some veterans, “brothers in arms” is more than a figurative turn of phrase.
Throughout the 20th century, entire families felt the firsthand effects of war, with multiple generations serving. Brothers enlisted together. A father’s military legacy inspired his children to join up. Sweethearts met and married while in uniform. These stories not only illustrate the experiences of individual veterans but also provide an intimate glimpse into family legacies of military service.
Consider the Veterans History Project, a program overseen by the Library of Congress, which collects and preserves the firsthand remembrances of U.S. military veterans and makes them accessible for future generations to better understand veterans’ service and sacrifice. These personal stories encompass original correspondence, memoirs, diaries, photographs and oral history interviews, all offering deeper insight into the long-term impact of military service.
Veterans’ narratives are collected by volunteers, and anyone who served from World War I to today can submit their personal story, regardless of whether or not they saw combat. The collections frequently shed light on the importance of family in military experiences. Whether expressed through heartfelt letters home, enduring family legacies of service or the experience of serving alongside loved ones, these stories reflect profound connections.
Family Identity
During the Cold War, Jennifer McNeill rose from Army Dental Assistant to Command Sergeant Major at the Army Eisenhower Medical Center in Fort Gordon, Georgia. Her collection includes a poignant photograph of her mother sharing images of her four military daughters in uniform, underscoring how family identity and military service are closely connected.
Values
Military service makes a lasting impression on veterans, shaping the experiences and the values that guide them through life. Ray Chavez is one such example. He was the oldest known Pearl Harbor survivor before his passing in 2018. For most of his life, he remained silent about his experiences, but in 1991, his daughter, Kathleen Chavez, who served in the U.S. Navy during Desert Storm, convinced him to return to Pearl Harbor. That trip marked the first time he spoke openly about his service. Kathleen shared their family’s deep military legacy in her oral history for the Veterans History Project.
Traditions Across Generations
Serving in the military is a deeply personal journey, but for many veterans, it’s an experience that transcends generations. Bill Toledo enlisted in the Marine Corps in October 1942 at the age of 18. Along with his uncle, Frank Toledo, and cousin, Preston Toledo, he served as a Code Talker transmitting military messages through secret codes. In his oral history, Bill vividly recalled both the challenges of combat during the invasion of Iwo Jima in February 1945, and the treasured moments spent with his uncle.
These and many other family stories of military service and remembrance are available to the public at loc.gov/vets.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock (men looking at scrapbook)
Photo courtesy of the Library of Congress (man and woman on park bench)
SOURCE:
Library of Congress
HEALTHY LIVING
Empowering seniors for safer online experiences
(Family Features) Today’s seniors aren’t shying away from a world that has become increasingly reliant on technology. Quite the opposite, in fact, as recent survey findings suggest adults ages 65 and older are more digitally active and self-assured than ever before.
Nearly all seniors surveyed as part of the “Connecting the Digital Dots: Online Habits and Safety Concerns Across Three Generations” survey from Cox Mobile consider themselves digitally literate, using devices for shopping, banking, social media and entertainment. With older adults spending a significant amount of time connected to the digital world – 41% of those surveyed reported spending five or more hours online daily – they’re also more at-risk for scams, viruses like malware and data breaches.
Even though 61% of seniors who encountered digital threats were able to mitigate the issues themselves, showing their growing digital capability, increased online engagement brings new challenges and responsibilities for caregivers, who often play a crucial role in supporting seniors’ digital journeys.
To help support older loved ones’ safety and confidence as they navigate an evolving digital landscape, Cox Mobile, in partnership with Common Sense Media, offers educational materials on digital safety, smart device use and media literacy for all ages. In addition, these practical safety strategies can help empower seniors to make informed, safe choices online.
Encourage Strong Passwords: Simple passwords, like number sequences, keyboard patterns or personal information – such as variations of your name, birthdate, address or names of pets or loved ones – are easily guessable and may lead to issues. While the survey found 70% of seniors already create strong, unique passwords, encourage them to avoid reusing passwords across sites. Recommend a password manager app to safely store passwords and eliminate the need to write them all down, which could lead to a breach if not stored properly.
Promote Security Software: If devices aren’t protected, even the most careful users are susceptible to viruses. Though 63% of those surveyed have security software installed, it’s important to regularly make sure it’s up to date (or that automatic updates are enabled) and covers all devices, including laptops, tablets and smartphones.
Enable Multi-Factor Authentication: A simple and effective way to stop most attempts at unauthorized account access, 60% of seniors are already using multi-factor authentication as an extra layer of protection. Some seniors, however, may need assistance setting up the safeguard, which typically sends a code to a phone number or email address as part of the login process, for online banking, email or social media accounts.
Review Apps and Channels: Over time, it can be easy to accumulate apps on smartphones and tablets. While 51% of surveyed seniors remove unsafe apps, make it a habit to regularly check loved ones’ devices for unfamiliar or suspicious applications and delete them. Also keep an eye out for unauthorized charges, data sharing or browser extensions.
Utilize Built-In Safety Features: Explore privacy controls on individual devices (and apps) and check with your loved ones’ internet service provider to ensure security features are being utilized like the 43% of those surveyed who are already taking advantage of their devices’ safety settings. Included privacy protections may include limiting data sharing, disabling location tracking, blocking pop-ups and restricting other unwanted communication.
Discuss Online Safety Regularly: Because technology is ever-changing, it’s important for caregivers to talk with senior loved ones about online safety. Open, ongoing conversations, like those one-third of seniors are already having several times a week or even daily, can help build trust and awareness of current scams, suspicious texts or emails, commonly used apps and more.
By fostering open dialogue, sharing practical safety strategies and leveraging trusted resources, caregivers can help their loved ones thrive and stay safe. Visit your local Cox Mobile store or go to CoxMobileSafety.com to find more tips, guides and full survey results.
SOURCE:
Cox Communications
HEALTHY LIVING
Set yourself up for safe winter driving
(Family Features) Waiting for the first snow or ice storm to hit puts you and your tires behind the curve when it comes time to get behind the wheel.
Preparing your vehicle and brushing up on smart winter driving tips helps ensure you arrive at your destination safely, no matter the weather.
Consider Winter Tires
When temperatures drop below 45 F, winter tires maintain flexibility and road grip, contrary to all-season tires that don’t perform as well in these conditions. Winter tires are designed for better traction and stopping power in ice, slush and snow.
Change Out Seasonal Wheels and Rims
Swapping summer or all-season tires for winter ones will ensure your vehicle has the best traction possible, but that’s just part of the story. Slippery, wet and icy roads mean vehicles tend to skid and lose control, striking curbs and other objects that scratch, dent and scuff. Snow and winter wheels are a smart way to protect summer rims from snow, ice and road-clearing chemicals like salt.
Protect Offseason Tires
It’s important to protect your offseason tires from below freezing temperatures, sunlight, moisture and other harsh weather conditions. Consider Discount Tire’s Tire Hotel service, available at select locations, where stores help preserve the condition of tires, handling tire rotations, inspections and maintenance when it’s time to change the winter tires back.
Maintain Target Air Pressure
The impact changing temperatures have on your tire pressure can create numerous issues, including poor handling, worse gas mileage, excessive wear and overloading. Prevent problems by checking your air pressure at least once a month when your tires are cool and before any long trip. For every 10 F in ambient temperature change, tire air pressure changes 1 PSI (pound per square inch). That means you need to check your tires more frequently as temperatures fluctuate and settle into lower winter levels.
Check Tread Depth Regularly
Your vehicle’s tread depth plays a vital role in traction, which can affect your safety while driving in winter conditions. To ensure you have ample tread, stick a penny upside-down in a tread groove. It’s time to replace if Lincoln’s head is visible. You can also visit your local Discount Tire store for a free tire safety check.
Practice Good Tire Maintenance
Taking care of your tires ensures you get the longest life and best wear. Most experts recommend rotating your tires every 6,000 miles. Knowing the age of your tires, which can be found by looking at the DOT number stamped on their sidewalls, is important since tire rubber becomes harder and more brittle as it ages, increasing the risk of failure.
Choose Tires Wisely
Selecting the tires that are best suited for where you drive, how you drive and what you drive helps protect you and your passengers, ensuring your vehicle is prepared for winter weather. When shopping, consider using an online tire guide like Treadwell, which provides personalized recommendations on the best tires for your driving needs. Find the tool online at DiscountTire.com/Treadwell.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock
SOURCE:
Discount Tire
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS3 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS3 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
Show us something good9 years ago
Country music star children perform in Bowie
-
NEWS3 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
100th Birthday3 years ago
Looking back at the 1958 Centennial edition of The Bowie News