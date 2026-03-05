Connect with us

Home & Garden

ColorBlaze coleus colors your garden

Published

2 days ago

on

It’s Lime Time.
Lime Time is a ColorBlaze coleus selection that has proven itself, earning Perfect Score and Top Performer awards from north to south. This will be the easiest plant to grow, offering the most riveting color you can add to your landscape beds.
The Garden Guy challenges you to find another color that clashes with ColorBlaze Lime Time coleus. In fact, Lime Time will make all colors and plants more beautiful than you ever imagined. What your friends and family will really think is that the coleus is the main feature and the partners were simply added on.
Lime Time has the ability to add needed pizzazz to hibiscus, hydrangeas Hawaiian Ti plants and more than I want to list.

Read the full Garden Guy column in your Thursday Bowie News.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Home & Garden

Hydrangeas need good partners

Published

1 week ago

on

02/26/2026

By

The Garden Guy received quite a few comments and messages from a recent Facebook post picturing a Let’s Dance Sky View hydrangea in partnership with a Pyromania Backdraft red hot poker or torch lily.
This prompted me to ask Google to show me photos of hydrangea partnerships or combinations in the landscape. The results brought back old memories.
Your humble Garden Guy is a former director of the American Rose Society and its Gardens of the American Rose Center in Shreveport, LA. It wasn’t long after I was there I asked some rosarian about rose bush companions.

A puzzled look came on his face. I soon realized the companions were more roses.
It seems after consulting Google that the hydrangea issue pf partnerships was indeed more hydrangeas. The difference is that in the rose scenario it is lining up 250 roses in rows like marching soldiers. I assure you these gardens were spectacular.

Read the full Garden Guy story in your Thursday Bowie News.

Continue Reading

Home & Garden

Prime Times makes Garden Guy’s heart race

Published

2 weeks ago

on

02/19/2026

By

The Garden Guy makes it his charge to keep up with producers from Texas to New York keeping my fingers on what is happening regarding hot new flowers and creative recipes for baskets, containers and landscape designs. One of my favorites is Rowe Farms in Jacksonville, TX.
Rowe Farms always starts off their posts saying, “Feeling Blessed,” which rubs off on their followers fairly quickly. They have a great habit of showing what’s headed out on the trucks including the city and state destination. It’s kind of like showing a T-bone steak to a hungry cowboy, or the Garden Guy!

A recent post showed what was headed to Houston: A Proven Winners’ recipe called Prime Time was front and center making my heart race.

Read the full column in your Thursday Bowie News.

Continue Reading

Home & Garden

Crazy for all the colorful coneflowers

Published

3 weeks ago

on

02/12/2026

By

As we head into 2026 it’s time to get serious with you perennial lovers and ask, “Have you gotten your color coded?”
I’m not talking about a Pantone analysis of your home and landscape, but a healthy supply of some of the finest coneflowers in the marketplace.
You see, while you’ve been spending years coming up with 357 ways to use Supertunia ‘Vista Bubblegum’ petunias, Proven Winners has quietly built a collection of dazzling echinacea coneflowers that will shock you.

Read the full Garden Guy column in your Thursday Bowie News.

Continue Reading
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Trending