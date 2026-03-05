ColorBlaze coleus colors your garden

It’s Lime Time.

Lime Time is a ColorBlaze coleus selection that has proven itself, earning Perfect Score and Top Performer awards from north to south. This will be the easiest plant to grow, offering the most riveting color you can add to your landscape beds.

The Garden Guy challenges you to find another color that clashes with ColorBlaze Lime Time coleus. In fact, Lime Time will make all colors and plants more beautiful than you ever imagined. What your friends and family will really think is that the coleus is the main feature and the partners were simply added on.

Lime Time has the ability to add needed pizzazz to hibiscus, hydrangeas Hawaiian Ti plants and more than I want to list.

Read the full Garden Guy column in your Thursday Bowie News.