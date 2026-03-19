Hollywood Hibiscus gives an ‘island life’ vibe to the garden

Zone 8 gardeners may feel a little timid when it comes to growing tropical hibiscus. That is somewhat understandable, but like I wrote about creating a hydrangea heaven your hibiscus’s dazzle may come from the partnerships you choose.

This will be my third year growing four selections of the Hollywood Hibiscus series. The series now totals 14 if you can believe it. The series and the fact it’s under the Proven Winners logo, will open the door for gardeners to choose the hibiscus that fits their color palette and motif.

What I mean is hibiscus shopping has always been kind of potluck or limited by what the retailer can get or has in stock.

Read the full Garden Guy column in the Thursday Bowie News.