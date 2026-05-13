State tennis champs celebrated with “Victory Lap”

The Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on May 12 in the council chambers.

The agenda opens with a proclamation for Emergency Medical Services Week.

In the city manager’s report, Bert Cunningham will discuss the Rock and Pillar Street project and the Texas Water Development Board grant application.

In new business, Brittany Barnes will be considered as an appointment to the Bowie Community Development Board.

A resolution requesting financial assistance from the TWDB authorizing the filing of an application for assistance will be reviewed.

The master parks plan also will be presented by staff from Public Management.

The consent agenda and public comments round out the meeting.