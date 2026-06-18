NEWS
Bowie Council meets June 23
The Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on June 23.
The agenda includes both old and new business items.
City Manager Bert Cunningham will make his report on the 2026-27 budget process, bid opening for the Glenn Hills lift station on July 16 and the bid for Rock and Pillar repairs.
In new business a pair of planning and zoning committee recommendations for replats at 107 E. Nelson and 412 Green will be reviewed. An ordinance adopting an office of emergency management amending a present ordinance will be offered.
Old business will see the second reading of the pickleball court reservation fee ordinance and the ordinance prohibiting drilling and mining or the reopening of an abandoned well or mine in any public park in the city limits.
NEWS
City of Bowie reports heat advisory today
A HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect from noon until 9 p.m. today (Thursday). Please plan accordingly.
Hear Audio Alert:https://hrpow.us/oeFZANN
NEWS
Sheriff confirms human remains found in Sunset area
Montague County Sheriff Marshall Thomas has confirmed human skeletal remains were recovered on June 13 in the Sunset area, and they could possibly be those of a flight attendant believed to have been murdered almost a year ago in the Fort Worth.
The murder suspect, Dennis William Day, 66, admitted in June 2025 to strangling Rana Soluri, 47, an Envoy flight attendant who lived with Day during that last year. She was reported missing by a co-worker on June 11 and had not been seen or heard from since March 2025.
Day initially denied any involvement, but later admitted to the murder and indicated he dumped her body somewhere in the Montague County area. Lawmen have scoured the areas in questions in both Montague and Wise County, but found nothing.
Sheriff Thomas said on June 13 the SO received a call of possible skeletal remains in the Brushy Creek area north of Poss Dyer Lane on Farm-to-Market 1749. A deputy went to the scene and confirmed it was human remains.
Investigators responded and kept the scene secure overnight until staff from the University of North Texas Forensic Anthropology Center could arrive and made the recovery on June 14. A Texas Ranger and staff from the Fort Worth Police Department also were on scene.
“There is no determination made yet on how long it has been there,” said Thomas. “The anthropologist was pleased to recover most of the skeleton in these conditions. Heavy rains previously made the past searches difficult. We are working jointly with Fort Worth to make an identification and if it is the victim in their homicide.”
NEWS
Fireworks sales begin on June 24
America’s big 250th birthday celebration is coming this July 4th, but fire officials in the county’s three incorporated cities of Bowie, Nocona and Saint Jo remind everyone it is illegal to set off fireworks within the city limits.
Those who violate these ordinances may receive a citation for a Class C misdemeanor carrying a fine of up to $500.
The sale of fireworks begins June 24 and runs through midnight on July 4.
Fireworks may be discharged out in the country, but be cautious of their use to avoid any wildfire or injury.
In the Bowie area, fireworks may only be legally discharged at Selma Park on Lake Amon G. Carter on July 3 and July 4. Discharge at other times or locations may result in a ticket from city police who patrol the park.
Bowie Fire Chief Doug Page said there are several restrictions on where fireworks can be used per state law. They cannot be ignited within 600 feet of any church, hospital, vet hospital, licensed child care or public school. They cannot be sold or exploded within 100 feet of a place where flammable liquids or compressed gasses are stored or dispensed; within 100 feet of where fireworks are sold; in or from a motor vehicle; placing or throwing ignited fireworks at a motor vehicle and conduct a public fireworks display unless the person is a licensed pyrotechnic operator.
While there is no burn ban on at this time, those using fireworks are urged to exercise caution due to possible wildfires fueled by the dry, windy conditions. Keep water available nearby when using fireworks.
High heat and wind also can create dangerous conditions for fireworks so please exert caution. Those who cause a wildfire can be held liable for any damage or injury.
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