Summer heat continues, be careful

One week into city and school election filings only a few incumbents have filled out their paperwork. Here are the people who have filed for the respective races.

Saint Jo City Council – Jack Dunn, incumbent.

Nocona City Council – Chuck Hittle, Yesika Rodriguez and Robert H. Fenoglio, all incumbents.

Bowie School Board – Guy Green, place five incumbent.

Forestburg School Board – Sandra Hensley (I) and Alexia McArthur.

Filing continues through Aug. 17 for the Nov. 3 elections