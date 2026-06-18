Jim Bowie Days opens this weekend



America’s big 250th birthday celebration is coming this July 4th, but fire officials in the county’s three incorporated cities of Bowie, Nocona and Saint Jo remind everyone it is illegal to set off fireworks within the city limits.

Those who violate these ordinances may receive a citation for a Class C misdemeanor carrying a fine of up to $500.

The sale of fireworks begins June 24 and runs through midnight on July 4.

Fireworks may be discharged out in the country, but be cautious of their use to avoid any wildfire or injury.

In the Bowie area, fireworks may only be legally discharged at Selma Park on Lake Amon G. Carter on July 3 and July 4. Discharge at other times or locations may result in a ticket from city police who patrol the park.

Bowie Fire Chief Doug Page said there are several restrictions on where fireworks can be used per state law. They cannot be ignited within 600 feet of any church, hospital, vet hospital, licensed child care or public school. They cannot be sold or exploded within 100 feet of a place where flammable liquids or compressed gasses are stored or dispensed; within 100 feet of where fireworks are sold; in or from a motor vehicle; placing or throwing ignited fireworks at a motor vehicle and conduct a public fireworks display unless the person is a licensed pyrotechnic operator.

While there is no burn ban on at this time, those using fireworks are urged to exercise caution due to possible wildfires fueled by the dry, windy conditions. Keep water available nearby when using fireworks.

High heat and wind also can create dangerous conditions for fireworks so please exert caution. Those who cause a wildfire can be held liable for any damage or injury.