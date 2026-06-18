NEWS
Jim Bowie Days opens this weekend
Plan out your week with The Bowie News calendar of events for Jim Bowie Days inside your Thursday Bowie News.
NEWS
Fireworks sales begin on June 24
America’s big 250th birthday celebration is coming this July 4th, but fire officials in the county’s three incorporated cities of Bowie, Nocona and Saint Jo remind everyone it is illegal to set off fireworks within the city limits.
Those who violate these ordinances may receive a citation for a Class C misdemeanor carrying a fine of up to $500.
The sale of fireworks begins June 24 and runs through midnight on July 4.
Fireworks may be discharged out in the country, but be cautious of their use to avoid any wildfire or injury.
In the Bowie area, fireworks may only be legally discharged at Selma Park on Lake Amon G. Carter on July 3 and July 4. Discharge at other times or locations may result in a ticket from city police who patrol the park.
Bowie Fire Chief Doug Page said there are several restrictions on where fireworks can be used per state law. They cannot be ignited within 600 feet of any church, hospital, vet hospital, licensed child care or public school. They cannot be sold or exploded within 100 feet of a place where flammable liquids or compressed gasses are stored or dispensed; within 100 feet of where fireworks are sold; in or from a motor vehicle; placing or throwing ignited fireworks at a motor vehicle and conduct a public fireworks display unless the person is a licensed pyrotechnic operator.
While there is no burn ban on at this time, those using fireworks are urged to exercise caution due to possible wildfires fueled by the dry, windy conditions. Keep water available nearby when using fireworks.
High heat and wind also can create dangerous conditions for fireworks so please exert caution. Those who cause a wildfire can be held liable for any damage or injury.
NEWS
Fake wake board boat restriction sign pulled
This fake Texas Parks and Wildlife sign was put up at the Selma Park boat ramp area about a week and a half ago stating wake board boats were prohibited.
City Manager Bert Cunningham said said no such sign was posted by the city or the state game warden who removed the sign and began an investigation into who may have put it up. These boats are allowed on the lake said Cunningham.
Preston Kleinman, game warden, said it is a violation to post a false sign as well as copying copyrighted logos. Some lake residents dislike these boats because their wave action can damage or erode the shoreline.
NEWS
Dual finance directors meet the Bowie City Council
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
The Bowie City Council has its first meeting with the new finance directors last week as they presented the financial statement ending April 2026.
Following the departure of Pamela Woods earlier last month, City manger Bert Cunningham, said he had no luck finding what he considered an experienced finance director who would be a good fit so he came up with a tandem plan.
Austin Henderson of Advisent, an Austin-based company was hired to help guide the accounting process and audit work at related tasks, while Robert Johnston will handle the day-to-day operations and take training for governmental accounting.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
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