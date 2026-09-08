HEALTHY LIVING
8 daily habits to support metabolic health
(Feature Impact) When it comes to protecting your heart, supporting your kidney function and improving your metabolic health, you’ll find the advice for each one looks similar. That’s because your body’s systems are deeply interconnected: what affects one will have ripple effects across the others.
Cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic health, or CKM health, is a perfect example. When any one of these systems is compromised, it can lead to problems with the others. Therefore, it’s not uncommon for health problems like heart disease, stroke, diabetes and kidney disease to develop or worsen simultaneously – a condition collectively known as CKM syndrome.
The reverse is also true, so habits that are healthy for your heart will have a positive effect on your kidneys and metabolic system and vice versa. Consider these simple strategies that align with the American Heart Association’s Life’s Essential 8, a list of healthy steps that can improve overall health. Learn more about how these habits and health measures affect your CKM health at Heart.org.
- Choose Healthy Foods – Food is your body’s fuel, so fill your tank wisely. Certain types of foods can help your blood pressure, cholesterol, blood glucose and triglycerides stay within healthy ranges, while poor nutrition can push those numbers into more dangerous territory. Focus on vegetables, fruits, whole grains, plant-based proteins (e.g. beans, legumes and nuts) and lean animal proteins (e.g. seafood, skinless poultry and low-fat dairy). Drink plenty of water throughout the day and limit added sugar and salty or fatty foods.
- Stay Physically Active – Exercise doesn’t have to feel like a chore – in fact, some of your favorite hobbies may already count. The American Heart Association recommends aiming for 150 minutes per week of moderate physical activity like dancing, gardening or walking, moving quickly enough to elevate your heart rate and break a light sweat. Alternatively, choose 75 weekly minutes of vigorous exercise that gets you breathing hard and fast; think running, swimming, playing tennis or riding your bike on hilly terrain.
- Avoid Nicotine – Tobacco and other nicotine products can raise your blood pressure, damage blood vessels and increase your risk of heart attack and stroke, which are all bad news for your CKM health. If you’re currently trying to quit, you aren’t alone, so don’t be afraid to seek out support groups and resources to help.
- Prioritize Healthy Sleep – Sleep gives your body a chance to rest and recover from the day, but it’s often one of the first things people sacrifice when life gets busy. Poor sleep can increase your risk for heart disease, weight gain and other issues. Aim for a solid 7-9 hours a night. Keep your bedroom cool, dark and comfortable, and do your best to limit distractions like late-night smartphone scrolling.
- Watch Your Blood Pressure – When your blood pressure is high, it forces your heart to work harder to pump blood through the body, which can weaken it over time. It can also damage the delicate arteries in and around the kidneys, putting CKM health further at risk. Information is power, so check your blood pressure frequently to know whether further action is needed to keep it under control.
- Manage Your Blood Sugar – High blood sugar can damage the kidneys, eyes, blood vessels and more, thereby increasing your chance of developing harmful CKM conditions. Controlling blood sugar is particularly important for people with diabetes. If you don’t have diabetes and still experience frequent blood sugar spikes and crashes, talk to your doctor.
- Control Your Cholesterol – Cholesterol comes in both “bad” (LDL) and “good” (HDL) forms, requiring a balancing act to keep your levels within a healthy range. If LDL is high and HDL is low, your risk of clogged blood vessels, heart attack and stroke are higher. Healthy levels keep blood flowing to your heart and kidneys, supporting your metabolic health in the process. See your doctor for regular bloodwork so you can monitor cholesterol changes.
- Maintain a Healthy Weight – Since excess body weight puts pressure on the heart, kidneys and other organs, a healthy body weight helps lower your risk of CKM syndrome. Whether you’re hoping to maintain or reduce your weight, regular exercise, healthy eating and quality sleep are all great ways to achieve your goals.
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HEALTHY LIVING
Babyproofing tips for baby safety month
(Feature Impact) Outsmarting a baby can be harder than it sounds – especially when it comes to transforming your home into a safe place for them to explore. Through their eyes, a coffee table becomes a climbing opportunity, a dangling phone charger looks like a teething toy and a cabinet of cleaning supplies could be an exciting travel destination.
Babyproofing is about anticipating those discoveries before little ones make them. In honor of National Baby Safety Month, consider these tips to make your home safer all year round.
Install Gates and Doorknob Covers
Crawling babies and stairs are a bad combination. Make sure the two never have the chance to meet by securely installing safety gates at the top and bottom of staircases to thwart young explorers. Gates or doorknob covers can also block access to other rooms and areas you’d prefer to keep off limits, like kitchens, bathrooms and laundry areas.
Use Safety Latches Wisely
Cabinets and drawers can contain a myriad of dangerous items, from cleaning products to sharp objects and medications. Even if you have rooms gated off, treat safety latches and locked storage receptacles as a second line of defense to make sure babies and toddlers can’t rummage where they shouldn’t.
Stress-Test Furniture
As babies and toddlers transition from crawling to walking, they often try using furniture to pull themselves up. Tall or unstable objects like TV stands, small tables and bookshelves can tip over if they aren’t properly secured. Try giving these objects a shake to see whether they’re easily moveable or wobbly; if so, anchor them to the floor or wall when possible. While you’re at it, check for sharp corners at the right height to bonk little heads and cover them with softer edge protectors.
Cover Outlets and Stow Cords
Electrical outlets can be tempting targets for curious fingers. Outfit them with covers or plastic safety caps, especially if you don’t already have tamper-resistant receptacles with built-in mechanisms to block foreign objects from entering the slots. As you’re going about your outlet audit, pay attention to cords as well. When possible, tuck them away or secure them with cord organizing systems, and block access to objects like lamps where cords can be used for tugging and toppling.
See the World at Their Level
Although it might feel silly, one of the best ways to spot hazards around your home is to scout for them from a baby’s perspective. Try getting as close to the floor as you can then look around each room for anything that could interest a young child and pose potential danger. In particular, keep an eye out for small objects that could become choking hazards, like dropped coins, batteries or loose toy pieces.
As children grow, so do the needs of your space. Visit eLivingtoday.com for more ideas on designing your home to fit your family.
Photo courtesy of Unsplash
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HEALTHY LIVING
Daily brain health habits for better cognition
(Feature Impact) Your brain works hard for you, so it’s only fair to return the favor by practicing simple everyday habits to keep this important organ strong and thriving.
Start by tweaking your daily routine to focus on these four habits.
Prioritize Sleep
Getting quality sleep is vital for proper brain function. If you find you’ve slipped into the habit of staying up later than you should or notice your sleep being disrupted during the night, those are signs to revisit your sleep hygiene practices. Start by establishing a regular bedtime and wake-up time that will give you the recommended 7-9 hours of sleep. Turn your bedroom into a comfortable refuge from the world – keep it cool and dark, and set up fans or noise machines if you need them to quiet your mind. Avoid consuming caffeine or alcohol too close to bedtime and try switching to a book instead of a screen when it’s time to wind down.
Eat Smart
Just like the rest of the body, the brain is nourished by food. Some of its favorite foods are options rich in healthy fats like fish, avocado, olive oil and nuts, as well as vegetables like leafy greens, which offer carotenoids, and fruits such as grapes, which deliver antioxidants and other polyphenols.
Combine several of these powerful brain-boosting foods at once with this California Grape and Sardine Avocado Toast recipe. The fish is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and the avocado offers a boost of healthy unsaturated fat, while the grapes add protective dietary flavonols, which may help promote anti-inflammatory and beneficial antioxidant activity.
A study published in the scientific journal “Neurology” found a higher intake of certain flavonols – including three naturally found in grapes – is associated with a 48% decreased risk of developing Alzheimer dementia.
Get Moving
Adding even more proof that what’s good for your body is good for your mind, getting regular exercise is one of the best things you can do for your brain. Motivate yourself by choosing a form of movement you genuinely enjoy, whether it’s a daily walk on a nearby nature trail, a dance class, a bike ride or a heart-pumping workout video.
Challenge Your Mind
Don’t forget to give your brain its own workout, too. Doing something mentally stimulating every day is a great way to keep yourself sharp, and there are plenty of ideas to choose from. Try learning a new language, picking up a musical instrument, playing a mind-engaging card or board game, doing a puzzle, reading a book or immersing yourself in a creative writing or art project. The options are nearly endless, and if you want to make your brain extra happy, you can snack on handfuls of grapes as you enjoy your hobby.
Learn more about the connection between grapes and brain health and discover more recipes by visiting GrapesFromCalifornia.com.
California Grape and Sardine Avocado Toast
Prep time: 10 minutes
Servings: 4
- 1 large firm, ripe avocado, halved and pitted
- 4 small slices rustic whole grain bread (1/2-inch thick), toasted or grilled
- 1 individual container sardines in olive oil or water, drained
- 1/2 cup quartered red and black Grapes from California
- Aleppo pepper flakes
- fresh cilantro, snipped
- 1 lemon half
- salt (optional)
- With spoon, scoop avocado out of skin and use fork to coarsely mash.
- Spread onto bread slices and top with whole or torn sardines. Sprinkle grapes over sardines.
- Top with generous sprinkle of Aleppo pepper, cilantro, squeeze of fresh lemon and salt, if desired.
Nutritional information per serving: 290 calories; 11 g protein; 29 g carbohydrates; 16 g fat (50% calories from fat); 2.5 g saturated fat (8% calories from saturated fat); 20 mg cholesterol; 210 mg sodium; 6g fiber.
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HEALTHY LIVING
Protein-packed snacking for school season
Protein-Packed Snacking for Back-to-School Season
(Feature Impact) As busy families prepare for hectic school days, it can be invaluable to have nutritious grab-and-go options on hand for lunches and snacks. Having one less thing to worry about makes a difference when you’re juggling work, school, sports practices and games, and other extracurriculars while trying to keep everyone fed and happy.
Watch this video to learn more
Since protein is an important nutrient for energy and satiety, choosing options like PB2Go Cups could be the perfect solution. As the pioneer of powdered peanut butter, PB2 has made it more portable than ever with the introduction of their new, on-the-go cups.
With 10-11 grams of protein per cup, they’re easy to toss in a lunchbox or backpack, offering a convenient way to keep your family powered up through the afternoon. Simply add water to the fill line, stir with the built-in spoon and enjoy the Original or Chocolate Chip flavors on their own or as a dip with pretzels, crackers, apple slices or bananas for more flavor and fun during your snack break.
“Between packed lunches, busy schedules, and after-school activities, convenient protein options are a game changer,” said registered dietitian Mia Syn, a food and nutrition expert. “That’s why I love PB2Go Cups. With a built-in spoon in the lid, they’re ready to toss in a lunch box, backpack, or gym bag and enjoy wherever the day takes you.”
Whether you’re tackling early-morning school prep or searching for a ready-when-you-are snack to keep in your locker, powdered peanut butter is a healthy, satisfying choice. No stress and no mess makes for a winning combination, and families who value balanced nutrition will appreciate having a quick, pre-portioned source of protein on hand when their schedules are full.
For more information, visit PB2.com.
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