Michael “Todd” Stark



October 30, 1978 – October 25, 2026

DALLAS – James Lloyd Moore, 47, died on Oct. 25, 2026.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

He was born on Oct. 30, 1978 in Chicago, IL and raised by Donna McCune. He had a bachelor’s in physical education. He worked numerous jobs over his life until he was unable to work.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and sang with the Turtle Creek Chorale in Dallas.

He is survived by his brothers, Phillip Moore, San Antonio, John Moore, Waco and Joe Moore, Eugene, OR, a special friend and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to Turtle Creek Chorale, 3630 Harry Hines Blvd., Suite 306, Dallas, TX 75219.

Arrangements entrusted to the Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.