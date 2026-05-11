OBITUARIES
Norma Jean Oldham
March 15, 1938 – November 1, 2026
NOCONA – Norma Jean Oldham, 88, died on Nov. 1, 2026.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
She was born March 15, 1938 in Lewisville to Roland and Alice Heath.
She was the beloved wife of James Oldham and they were married 44 years.
Oldham worked for more than 25 years at Nocona Belt Company.
She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Royce and Ernest Heath.
She is survived by her daughter, Judy Moore, Saint Jo; three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
OBITUARIES
Nelson Taylor Haynes
July 10, 1996 – October 30, 2026
NOCONA – Nelson Taylor Haynes, 30, died on Oct. 30, 2026.
A visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. on Nov. 6 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.
The graveside service will be held on November 7, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. at Crestview Memorial Park in Wichita Falls, Texas.
He was born on July 10, 1996 to James and Amanda Haynes in Nocona.
He was the son of James and Amanda Haynes; brother to Sidney and Courtney Haynes; stepbrother to Cassidy and Connor Cartridge; nephew to aunts and uncles; and a cousin and an uncle.
OBITUARIES
Michael “Todd” Stark
Date not provided – June 2026
Michael “Todd” Stark, ??, died in June 2026.
There will be a visitation on Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. until service time at Jerry Woods Funeral Home. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. at Belcherville Cemetery at Belcherville.
Stark was the father of five children: Tobie, Taylor, Scarlet, Alexander and Arcadia.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Croxton and daughter, Scarlet Stark.
His family extended far beyond those named here, with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and loved ones.
OBITUARIES
James Lloyd Moore
October 30, 1978 – October 25, 2026
DALLAS – James Lloyd Moore, 47, died on Oct. 25, 2026.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
He was born on Oct. 30, 1978 in Chicago, IL and raised by Donna McCune. He had a bachelor’s in physical education. He worked numerous jobs over his life until he was unable to work.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and sang with the Turtle Creek Chorale in Dallas.
He is survived by his brothers, Phillip Moore, San Antonio, John Moore, Waco and Joe Moore, Eugene, OR, a special friend and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to Turtle Creek Chorale, 3630 Harry Hines Blvd., Suite 306, Dallas, TX 75219.
Arrangements entrusted to the Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.
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