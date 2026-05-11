OBITUARIES
Nelson Taylor Haynes
July 10, 1996 – October 30, 2026
NOCONA – Nelson Taylor Haynes, 30, died on Oct. 30, 2026.
A visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. on Nov. 6 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.
The graveside service will be held on November 7, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. at Crestview Memorial Park in Wichita Falls, Texas.
He was born on July 10, 1996 to James and Amanda Haynes in Nocona.
He was the son of James and Amanda Haynes; brother to Sidney and Courtney Haynes; stepbrother to Cassidy and Connor Cartridge; nephew to aunts and uncles; and a cousin and an uncle.
OBITUARIES
Russell Kelvin Reed
July 15, 1958 – October 30, 2026
BOWIE – Russell Kelvin Reed, 68, passed away on Oct. 30, 2026 surrounded by his children.
A memorial service will take place on at 11 a.m. Nov. 7 at Southside Baptist Church in Bowie.
Russell was born July 15, 1958 in Bowie to Leon and Doris Reed. Throughout his life, he worked in the oilfield and as an ironworker, taking pride in hard work and a job well done. Russell carried a gentle, hippie soul through everything he did. He believed in peace, lived with a free spirit, and brought warmth, humor and a genuine love for people wherever he went.
Deep in his heart, he loved the Lord and found joy in serving Jesus Christ and sharing His grace with others. Above all, he cherished the time he spent surrounded by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Karen Martin; and best friends, Kevin Matlock and Steve Henry.
Russell is survived by his children, Jesse Reed, Brittney Simpson and husband Dale, Shane Everitt, and Aimee Goodwyn and husband Danell; a treasury of precious grandchildren who brought so much light to his life; Cindy Reed, the mother of his children; siblings, Steve Reed and wife Jane, Tommy Reed and wife Cathy, Debbie Del Rio and husband Jose, and Scott Reed and wife Ann; and an extended circle of family and friends who loved him dearly.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Norma Jean Oldham
March 15, 1938 – November 1, 2026
NOCONA – Norma Jean Oldham, 88, died on Nov. 1, 2026.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
She was born March 15, 1938 in Lewisville to Roland and Alice Heath.
She was the beloved wife of James Oldham and they were married 44 years.
Oldham worked for more than 25 years at Nocona Belt Company.
She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Royce and Ernest Heath.
She is survived by her daughter, Judy Moore, Saint Jo; three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
OBITUARIES
Michael “Todd” Stark
Date not provided – June 2026
Michael “Todd” Stark, ??, died in June 2026.
There will be a visitation on Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. until service time at Jerry Woods Funeral Home. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. at Belcherville Cemetery at Belcherville.
Stark was the father of five children: Tobie, Taylor, Scarlet, Alexander and Arcadia.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Croxton and daughter, Scarlet Stark.
His family extended far beyond those named here, with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and loved ones.
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