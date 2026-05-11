Nelson Taylor Haynes



July 15, 1958 – October 30, 2026

BOWIE – Russell Kelvin Reed, 68, passed away on Oct. 30, 2026 surrounded by his children.

A memorial service will take place on at 11 a.m. Nov. 7 at Southside Baptist Church in Bowie.

Russell was born July 15, 1958 in Bowie to Leon and Doris Reed. Throughout his life, he worked in the oilfield and as an ironworker, taking pride in hard work and a job well done. Russell carried a gentle, hippie soul through everything he did. He believed in peace, lived with a free spirit, and brought warmth, humor and a genuine love for people wherever he went.

Deep in his heart, he loved the Lord and found joy in serving Jesus Christ and sharing His grace with others. Above all, he cherished the time he spent surrounded by his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Karen Martin; and best friends, Kevin Matlock and Steve Henry.

Russell is survived by his children, Jesse Reed, Brittney Simpson and husband Dale, Shane Everitt, and Aimee Goodwyn and husband Danell; a treasury of precious grandchildren who brought so much light to his life; Cindy Reed, the mother of his children; siblings, Steve Reed and wife Jane, Tommy Reed and wife Cathy, Debbie Del Rio and husband Jose, and Scott Reed and wife Ann; and an extended circle of family and friends who loved him dearly.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.



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