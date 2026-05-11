COUNTY LIFE
New Nocona councilors to take the oath
The Nocona City Council will meet at 5 p.m. on Nov. 10 in the council chamber at city hall.
The meeting opens with the newly elected members of the council taking the oath of office. They include Chuck Hittle, Yesika Rodriguez and Robert H. Fenoglio.
After the monthly items of community interest, the consent agenda of bills and minutes and public comments.
The workshop and regular agenda focus on a series of four requests from the Nocona Economic Development Corporation 4A and 4B Boards. The project requests are: $12 for Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum sidewalk project; $190,000 to Friends of Indian Oaks for clubhouse renovations and a new build-out of the interior and porch; and a request for $119,000 for lights at the youth softball field. Both boards are joining funding sources for the projects.
Councilors will consider adopting a National Voter Registration Act Implementation Plan for the Nocona Public Library. Each state library has to undergo a review as it provides a location to pick up voter registration cards.
The panel will consider action after the workshop discussion during the regular agenda.
There is one item for the city council action as the building commission which is a request from Michael Diaz to install a 2022 Champion manufactured home at 210 Fayette Street. There will be a report from the enforcing officer.
COUNTY LIFE
Nocona Indians remembered Mando Alcantar with special ‘Love like Mando’
Indians have tough night Thursday playing Tioga falling 0-50. As they left for the game the football team word T-shirts remember “Mando” Alcantar, a 15-year-old Nocona High School student and baseball player was killed in a car crash last weekend. The Tioga players, cheerleaders and band also wore orange wristbands in support of the school. (Photo by Kylene Crossen)
COUNTY LIFE
Texans encouraged to participate in flag placement ceremonies for Veterans Day
AUSTIN, Texas— Today, Texas Land Commissioner and Veterans Land Board (VLB) Chairwoman Dawn Buckingham, M.D., is encouraging Texans to attend Flag Placement Ceremonies at VLB Cemeteries throughout Texas to honor the brave men and women who served our nation this Veterans Day.
Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen
If you would like to participate and honor the brave men and women who served our nation, flag placements are happening at the following locations and flags will be provided on-site. No RSVP is needed:
Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery
Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at 8:00 a.m.
11463 Fort Hood Street
Killeen, Texas 76542
Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery
Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at 9:00 a.m.
2520 Inspiration Road
Mission, Texas 78572
Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene
Friday, November 6, 2026 at 5:00 p.m.
7457 W. Lake Road
Abilene, Texas 79601
Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery
Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 5:00 p.m.
9974 IH 37 Access Road
Corpus Christi, Texas 78410
COUNTY LIFE
‘Officer Bob’ retires after 34 years
Bob Blackburn has fondly been called “Officer Bob,” for many years and it is a moniker he is happy to carry, spending more than 30 years working with the schools through local law enforcement.
Officer Bob has a heart for service he has shared through a total of 34 years in law enforcement, a lengthy career that comes to an end Oct. 30 as he retires after 25 years with the Bowie Police Department. He will continue as a reserve with the BPD and also wants to substitute teach.
“It’s time. I want to enjoy my kids and grandchildren, picking them up at school and going to games. I have loved working here and there has been an honest effort to get me not to retire, but I am in a good spot,” explains Blackburn one week from retirement.
Read the full story in your Thursday Bowie News.
(Top photo – Bob Blackburn hugs Mayor Gaylynn Burris as he receives a Bowie Knife plaque at his retirement party Oct. 30.)
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