Texans encouraged to participate in flag placement ceremonies for Veterans Day

The Nocona City Council will meet at 5 p.m. on Nov. 10 in the council chamber at city hall.

The meeting opens with the newly elected members of the council taking the oath of office. They include Chuck Hittle, Yesika Rodriguez and Robert H. Fenoglio.

After the monthly items of community interest, the consent agenda of bills and minutes and public comments.

The workshop and regular agenda focus on a series of four requests from the Nocona Economic Development Corporation 4A and 4B Boards. The project requests are: $12 for Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum sidewalk project; $190,000 to Friends of Indian Oaks for clubhouse renovations and a new build-out of the interior and porch; and a request for $119,000 for lights at the youth softball field. Both boards are joining funding sources for the projects.

Councilors will consider adopting a National Voter Registration Act Implementation Plan for the Nocona Public Library. Each state library has to undergo a review as it provides a location to pick up voter registration cards.

The panel will consider action after the workshop discussion during the regular agenda.

There is one item for the city council action as the building commission which is a request from Michael Diaz to install a 2022 Champion manufactured home at 210 Fayette Street. There will be a report from the enforcing officer.