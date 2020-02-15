One of Montague County’s busiest law enforcement officers will be receiving some extra protection thanks to the support of a nonprofit group providing a new bullet and stab protective vest.

Montague County Sheriff’s K9 Ace will soon be wearing his new vest provided through Vested Interest in K9s and a donation from the Warthog Motorcycle Club, a public safety club.

Ace’s handler Chase Pelton said he was informed of the donation this week and the vest should arrive in about three weeks.

