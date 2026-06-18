Botard new BHS girls BB coach

After some coaching time in East Texas, Bret Botard will be the new girl’s basketball coach at Bowie.

Botard said it’s a chance to work with Bowie Athletic Director Tyler Price once again. Price was Botard’s assistant when he coached at Nocona.

“I wanted to get back into the area,” Botard said. “It’s a good community.”

Botard graduated high school in 1995 from Del Valle High School, outside Austin, and went to Texas Tech. He started his coaching career in Lubbock followed by returning to his alma mater where he was an assistant for his high school coach.

For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.