Nocona girls BB routs Jacksboro

Host Nocona got out to a 10-0 lead less than four minutes into its game with Jacksboro and rolled from there in a 46-22 win over the Tigerettes June 8.

The game was part of Nocona’s girl’s basketball summer league. The four-week league ends June 22.

It was junior Sy Parker along with Baylea Wallace who had two baskets each in the opening run. Leah Meekins had the only other basket.

Wallace and Parker continued being the offensive thrust for the Lady Indians. Wallace lead the charge with two baskets and a 3-pointer. Maddyn Bowles closed out the half with a bucket as Nocona took a 23-6 lead into halftime.

For further details, pick up acopy of Thursday’s Bowie News.