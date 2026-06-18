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Bowie girls tie Era in girls basketball

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30 minutes ago

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Bowie’s girls’ basketball team faced Era June 8, the contest in the Nocona summer league ending in a 15-all tie.

Each team scored in the first minute, junior Laney Segura doing the scoring for the Lady Rabbits. Both offenses then went quiet for nearly five minutes. Bowie tried to go inside but couldn’t get shots to fall.

Era went up 7-2 but Bowie stormed back with a Segura 3-pointer and free throws along with a Dallie Monroe inside basket to give Bowie up 9-7 with less than four minutes left in the 16-minute running clock first half.

Monroe did a good job rebounding late in the half to keep Bowie up by two at the half. Brilee Lemons extended the lead to four early in the second. Era eventually broke the 9-0 run with a free throw with 8:53 to go.

For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.

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SPORTS

Botard new BHS girls BB coach

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23 minutes ago

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06/18/2026

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After some coaching time in East Texas, Bret Botard will be the new girl’s basketball coach at Bowie.

Botard said it’s a chance to work with Bowie Athletic Director Tyler Price once again. Price was Botard’s assistant when he coached at Nocona.

“I wanted to get back into the area,” Botard said. “It’s a good community.”

Botard graduated high school in 1995 from Del Valle High School, outside Austin, and went to Texas Tech. He started his coaching career in Lubbock followed by returning to his alma mater where he was an assistant for his high school coach.

For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.

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SPORTS

McLennan to coach Saint Jo boys

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28 minutes ago

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06/18/2026

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New Saint Jo Boy’s Basketball Coach Terry McLennan said the school’s family atmosphere is what prompted him to join the Panther family.

“This is an opportunity to be an important program but also part of a great community,” McLennan said. “I’ve been looking to get back to a small town environment like the one I grew up in and played ball and this should do that.”

McLennan played basketball in Hubbard outside of Waco. McLennan comes to town after being the assistant girl’s basketball coach in Grand Prairie.

McLennan contends he’s a defensive style of coach but says his team will focus on intensity.

For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.

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SPORTS

Nocona girls BB routs Jacksboro

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34 minutes ago

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06/18/2026

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Host Nocona got out to a 10-0 lead less than four minutes into its game with Jacksboro and rolled from there in a 46-22 win over the Tigerettes June 8.

The game was part of Nocona’s girl’s basketball summer league. The four-week league ends June 22.

It was junior Sy Parker along with Baylea Wallace who had two baskets each in the opening run. Leah Meekins had the only other basket.

Wallace and Parker continued being the offensive thrust for the Lady Indians. Wallace lead the charge with two baskets and a 3-pointer. Maddyn Bowles closed out the half with a bucket as Nocona took a 23-6 lead into halftime.

For further details, pick up acopy of Thursday’s Bowie News.

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