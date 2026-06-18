Bowie girls tie Era in girls basketball

Bowie’s girls’ basketball team faced Era June 8, the contest in the Nocona summer league ending in a 15-all tie.

Each team scored in the first minute, junior Laney Segura doing the scoring for the Lady Rabbits. Both offenses then went quiet for nearly five minutes. Bowie tried to go inside but couldn’t get shots to fall.

Era went up 7-2 but Bowie stormed back with a Segura 3-pointer and free throws along with a Dallie Monroe inside basket to give Bowie up 9-7 with less than four minutes left in the 16-minute running clock first half.

Monroe did a good job rebounding late in the half to keep Bowie up by two at the half. Brilee Lemons extended the lead to four early in the second. Era eventually broke the 9-0 run with a free throw with 8:53 to go.

For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.